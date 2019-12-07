Nassau B/C girls basketball preview

CARLE PLACE FROGS

Last season: 16-4

Coach: Connor Reardon

KEY PLAYERS

Renee Burden G/F 5-10 So.; Amanda Leary G 5-8 So.; Caitlin Leary G 5-7 8th; Erin Leary G/F 5-11 Jr.; Emily Monferrato G/F 5-10 Jr.

ABOUT THE FROGS: The five-time defending Nassau Class B champions and two-time defending Long Island Class B champions, the Frogs are looking to repeat again this year, sparked by the three Leary sisters.

COLD SPRING HARBOR SEAHAWKS

Last season: 16-5

Coach: Rory Malone

KEY PLAYERS

Hannah Gumersell G 5-2 Jr.; Grace Kiernan F 5-8 So.; Annie Kraft G 5-5 Jr.; Anna Spher F 5-8 Jr.; Ava Tighe C 5-10 So.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS: Four-year varsity players Kraft and Gumersell highlight a young team that will look to push the pace on both sides of the court this year.

EAST ROCKAWAY ROCKS

Last season: 12-8

Coach: Cheri Poland

KEY PLAYERS

Riley O’Hagan G 5-7 So.; Hunter Vertuccio G 5-5 Sr.

ABOUT THE ROCKS: Vertuccio will shoulder a big chunk of this year’s leadership duties after packing her stat sheet with 10 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals per game last season.

FRIENDS ACADEMY QUAKERS

Last season: 3-15

Coach: Cherkira Lashley

KEY PLAYERS

Danielle Davis G 5-7 Fr.; Paris Popper F 5-8 Fr.; Emma Zambrotta PG 5-3 So.; Carleigh Zelman G 5-3 Jr.

ABOUT THE QUAKERS: A young team, Friends Academy will rely on its athleticism and preseason conditioning throughout the season.

MALVERNE MULES

Last season: 5-13

Coach: Amanda Masson

KEY PLAYERS

Monica Cordova G 5-5 Sr.; Tyela Davidson G 5-5 Sr.; Destiny Mitchell F 5-6 Sr.; Princia Ulysse PG 5-7 So.

ABOUT THE MULES: After implementing a new offense last season, Malverne is hoping to build on that experience while also bringing defensive pressure and getting out quick in transition.

OYSTER BAY BAYMEN

Last season: 5-14

Coach: Rex Rossen

KEY PLAYERS

Emma Kelly G 5-3 So.; Elizabeth Reilly F 5-8 Sr.

ABOUT THE BAYMEN: Five-year varsity player Reilly will be a key leader this season, but watch out for Kelly, who stepped up last year, averaging 9.5 points per game.

WHEATLEY WILDCATS

Last season: 11-8

Coach: Ashley Rogala

KEY PLAYERS

Alina Ali G 5-5 Jr.; Emma Blennau F 5-7 Sr.; Audrey LaMonica F 5-6 Jr.; Iman Pirzada G 5-3 Jr.; Brianna Werny PG 5-4 Jr.

ABOUT THE WILDCATS: Wheatley graduated four seniors from last year’s playoff team, but return Werny, who is expected to lead the offense this winter. Marcella Kane also adds another dynamic in the backcourt.