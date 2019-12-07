TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau B/C girls basketball preview

Sisters Erin Leary, second from left, and Amanda Leary, second from right, celebrate with their Carle Place teammates after the Frogs' 35-25 win over Cold Spring Harbor in the Nassau Class B girls basketball final at Farmingdale State College on Saturday. Credit: James Escher

Print

CARLE PLACE FROGS

Last season: 16-4

Coach: Connor Reardon

KEY PLAYERS

Renee Burden G/F 5-10 So.; Amanda Leary G 5-8 So.; Caitlin Leary G 5-7 8th; Erin Leary G/F 5-11 Jr.; Emily Monferrato G/F 5-10 Jr.

ABOUT THE FROGS: The five-time defending Nassau Class B champions and two-time defending Long Island Class B champions, the Frogs are looking to repeat again this year, sparked by the three Leary sisters.

COLD SPRING HARBOR SEAHAWKS

Last season: 16-5

Coach: Rory Malone

KEY PLAYERS

Hannah Gumersell G 5-2 Jr.; Grace Kiernan F 5-8 So.; Annie Kraft G 5-5 Jr.; Anna Spher F 5-8 Jr.; Ava Tighe C 5-10 So.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS: Four-year varsity players Kraft and Gumersell highlight a young team that will look to push the pace on both sides of the court this year.

EAST ROCKAWAY ROCKS

Last season: 12-8

Coach: Cheri Poland

KEY PLAYERS

Riley O’Hagan G 5-7 So.; Hunter Vertuccio G 5-5 Sr.

ABOUT THE ROCKS: Vertuccio will shoulder a big chunk of this year’s leadership duties after packing her stat sheet with 10 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals per game last season.

FRIENDS ACADEMY QUAKERS

Last season: 3-15

Coach: Cherkira Lashley

KEY PLAYERS

Danielle Davis G 5-7 Fr.; Paris Popper F 5-8 Fr.; Emma Zambrotta PG 5-3 So.; Carleigh Zelman G 5-3 Jr.

ABOUT THE QUAKERS: A young team, Friends Academy will rely on its athleticism and preseason conditioning throughout the season.

MALVERNE MULES

Last season: 5-13

Coach: Amanda Masson

KEY PLAYERS

Monica Cordova G 5-5 Sr.; Tyela Davidson G 5-5 Sr.; Destiny Mitchell F 5-6 Sr.; Princia Ulysse PG 5-7 So.

ABOUT THE MULES: After implementing a new offense last season, Malverne is hoping to build on that experience while also bringing defensive pressure and getting out quick in transition.

OYSTER BAY BAYMEN

Last season: 5-14

Coach: Rex Rossen

KEY PLAYERS

Emma Kelly G 5-3 So.; Elizabeth Reilly F 5-8 Sr.

ABOUT THE BAYMEN: Five-year varsity player Reilly will be a key leader this season, but watch out for Kelly, who stepped up last year, averaging 9.5 points per game.

WHEATLEY WILDCATS

Last season: 11-8

Coach: Ashley Rogala

KEY PLAYERS

Alina Ali G 5-5 Jr.; Emma Blennau F 5-7 Sr.; Audrey LaMonica F 5-6 Jr.; Iman Pirzada G 5-3 Jr.; Brianna Werny PG 5-4 Jr.

ABOUT THE WILDCATS: Wheatley graduated four seniors from last year’s playoff team, but return Werny, who is expected to lead the offense this winter. Marcella Kane also adds another dynamic in the backcourt.

By Newsday Staff

