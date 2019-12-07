Nassau B/C girls basketball preview
CARLE PLACE FROGS
Last season: 16-4
Coach: Connor Reardon
KEY PLAYERS
Renee Burden G/F 5-10 So.; Amanda Leary G 5-8 So.; Caitlin Leary G 5-7 8th; Erin Leary G/F 5-11 Jr.; Emily Monferrato G/F 5-10 Jr.
ABOUT THE FROGS: The five-time defending Nassau Class B champions and two-time defending Long Island Class B champions, the Frogs are looking to repeat again this year, sparked by the three Leary sisters.
COLD SPRING HARBOR SEAHAWKS
Last season: 16-5
Coach: Rory Malone
KEY PLAYERS
Hannah Gumersell G 5-2 Jr.; Grace Kiernan F 5-8 So.; Annie Kraft G 5-5 Jr.; Anna Spher F 5-8 Jr.; Ava Tighe C 5-10 So.
ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS: Four-year varsity players Kraft and Gumersell highlight a young team that will look to push the pace on both sides of the court this year.
EAST ROCKAWAY ROCKS
Last season: 12-8
Coach: Cheri Poland
KEY PLAYERS
Riley O’Hagan G 5-7 So.; Hunter Vertuccio G 5-5 Sr.
ABOUT THE ROCKS: Vertuccio will shoulder a big chunk of this year’s leadership duties after packing her stat sheet with 10 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals per game last season.
FRIENDS ACADEMY QUAKERS
Last season: 3-15
Coach: Cherkira Lashley
KEY PLAYERS
Danielle Davis G 5-7 Fr.; Paris Popper F 5-8 Fr.; Emma Zambrotta PG 5-3 So.; Carleigh Zelman G 5-3 Jr.
ABOUT THE QUAKERS: A young team, Friends Academy will rely on its athleticism and preseason conditioning throughout the season.
MALVERNE MULES
Last season: 5-13
Coach: Amanda Masson
KEY PLAYERS
Monica Cordova G 5-5 Sr.; Tyela Davidson G 5-5 Sr.; Destiny Mitchell F 5-6 Sr.; Princia Ulysse PG 5-7 So.
ABOUT THE MULES: After implementing a new offense last season, Malverne is hoping to build on that experience while also bringing defensive pressure and getting out quick in transition.
OYSTER BAY BAYMEN
Last season: 5-14
Coach: Rex Rossen
KEY PLAYERS
Emma Kelly G 5-3 So.; Elizabeth Reilly F 5-8 Sr.
ABOUT THE BAYMEN: Five-year varsity player Reilly will be a key leader this season, but watch out for Kelly, who stepped up last year, averaging 9.5 points per game.
WHEATLEY WILDCATS
Last season: 11-8
Coach: Ashley Rogala
KEY PLAYERS
Alina Ali G 5-5 Jr.; Emma Blennau F 5-7 Sr.; Audrey LaMonica F 5-6 Jr.; Iman Pirzada G 5-3 Jr.; Brianna Werny PG 5-4 Jr.
ABOUT THE WILDCATS: Wheatley graduated four seniors from last year’s playoff team, but return Werny, who is expected to lead the offense this winter. Marcella Kane also adds another dynamic in the backcourt.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.