Nassau B/C girls basketball team-by-team preview

CARLE PLACE FROGS

Last season: 8-0

Coach: Conor Reardon

KEY PLAYERS

Renee Burden, 6-0, G/F, Sr.; Lexi Feit, 5-10, F, Sr.; Amanda Leary, 5-8, G, Sr.; Caitlin Leary, 5-8, G, Soph.; Abby Lyons, 5-6, G, Sr.;

ABOUT THE FROGS: Carle Place moves down to Class C after winning the county Class B championship six straight times and the Long Island Class B championship three straight times. Amanda Leary averaged 16 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists per games last season. Her younger sister, Caitlin, averaged 12 points, six rebounds, and eight assists.

EAST ROCKAWAY ROCKS

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Last season: 3-4

Coach: Cheri Poland

KEY PLAYERS:

Mimi Bilardello, 5-6, G, Sr.; Katy Howard, 5-7, F, Sr.; Theresa Lynch, 5-11, G, Sr.; Riley O’Hagan, 5-7, G, Sr.; Emma Poland, 6-0, G, Soph.;

ABOUT THE ROCKS: They moved up to Class B this season. O’Hagan averaged 10.6 points, and hit 17 threes in seven games, last season. Howard averaged 8.6 points and 7.8 rebounds and Lynch averaged 7.4 points.

FRIENDS ACADEMY QUAKERS

Last season: 0-0

Coach: Cherkira Lashley

KEY PLAYERS

Dafna Jakubiak, 5-2, SG, Soph.; Lily Onorato, 5-4, SG, 8th grade.; Alex Poll, 5-10, C, Sr.; Olivia Schwab, 5-3, SG, Sr.; Emma Zambrotta, 5-3, PG, Sr.

ABOUT THE QUAKERS: Jakubiak is an excellent defender who can shoot and take it to the hoop. Onorato is extremely quick and naturally talented. Zambrotta is a good ball-handler who runs the offense.

MALVERNE MULES

Last season: 0-6

Coach: Amanda Masson

KEY PLAYERS

Jazmyne Ackies, 5-3, G, Sr.; Mikayla Johnson, 5-6, G, Soph.; Tyzanae Reed, 5-8, F, Fr,; Jamila Smith, 5-6, G, Jr.; Princia Ulysse, 5-8, G, Sr.;

ABOUT THE MULES: Ulysse averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists last season. A longer season will allow Masson to implement more of her defensive system.

OYSTER BAY BAYMEN

Last season: 3-4

Coach: Richard Geiger

KEY PLAYERS:

Kaitlyn Aasheim, 5-6, G, Sr.; Noelle Boruta, 5-3, G, Jr.; Emma Kelly, 5-5, G, Sr.; Katie Kelly, 5-9, F, Sr.; Themie Voumvourakis, 5-4, F, Soph.

ABOUT THE BAYMEN: Emma Kelly averaged 14.8 points per game last season, is an aggressive defender, and is committed to play at St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue. Twin sister Katie Kelly averaged eight points per game last season.