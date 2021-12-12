Nassau B/C girls basketball team-by-team preview
CARLE PLACE FROGS
Last season: 8-0
Coach: Conor Reardon
KEY PLAYERS
Renee Burden, 6-0, G/F, Sr.; Lexi Feit, 5-10, F, Sr.; Amanda Leary, 5-8, G, Sr.; Caitlin Leary, 5-8, G, Soph.; Abby Lyons, 5-6, G, Sr.;
ABOUT THE FROGS: Carle Place moves down to Class C after winning the county Class B championship six straight times and the Long Island Class B championship three straight times. Amanda Leary averaged 16 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists per games last season. Her younger sister, Caitlin, averaged 12 points, six rebounds, and eight assists.
EAST ROCKAWAY ROCKS
Last season: 3-4
Coach: Cheri Poland
KEY PLAYERS:
Mimi Bilardello, 5-6, G, Sr.; Katy Howard, 5-7, F, Sr.; Theresa Lynch, 5-11, G, Sr.; Riley O’Hagan, 5-7, G, Sr.; Emma Poland, 6-0, G, Soph.;
ABOUT THE ROCKS: They moved up to Class B this season. O’Hagan averaged 10.6 points, and hit 17 threes in seven games, last season. Howard averaged 8.6 points and 7.8 rebounds and Lynch averaged 7.4 points.
FRIENDS ACADEMY QUAKERS
Last season: 0-0
Coach: Cherkira Lashley
KEY PLAYERS
Dafna Jakubiak, 5-2, SG, Soph.; Lily Onorato, 5-4, SG, 8th grade.; Alex Poll, 5-10, C, Sr.; Olivia Schwab, 5-3, SG, Sr.; Emma Zambrotta, 5-3, PG, Sr.
ABOUT THE QUAKERS: Jakubiak is an excellent defender who can shoot and take it to the hoop. Onorato is extremely quick and naturally talented. Zambrotta is a good ball-handler who runs the offense.
MALVERNE MULES
Last season: 0-6
Coach: Amanda Masson
KEY PLAYERS
Jazmyne Ackies, 5-3, G, Sr.; Mikayla Johnson, 5-6, G, Soph.; Tyzanae Reed, 5-8, F, Fr,; Jamila Smith, 5-6, G, Jr.; Princia Ulysse, 5-8, G, Sr.;
ABOUT THE MULES: Ulysse averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists last season. A longer season will allow Masson to implement more of her defensive system.
OYSTER BAY BAYMEN
Last season: 3-4
Coach: Richard Geiger
KEY PLAYERS:
Kaitlyn Aasheim, 5-6, G, Sr.; Noelle Boruta, 5-3, G, Jr.; Emma Kelly, 5-5, G, Sr.; Katie Kelly, 5-9, F, Sr.; Themie Voumvourakis, 5-4, F, Soph.
ABOUT THE BAYMEN: Emma Kelly averaged 14.8 points per game last season, is an aggressive defender, and is committed to play at St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue. Twin sister Katie Kelly averaged eight points per game last season.