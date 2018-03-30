Newsday's All-Long Island girls basketball team 2018
Meet Newsday's All-Long Island girls basketball first team for the 2017-18 winter season.
Newsday Player of the Year: Celeste Taylor, Long Island Lutheran, G/F, 5-10, Jr.
Taylor, who has committed to the University of Texas, is an exceptional athlete who can run the floor with anyone. Her lateral quickness and quick hands make her one of the best on-ball defenders on Long Island, highlighted by her 4.5 steals per game.
And that's just the beginning.
The Valley Stream native is a creative offensive talent capable of driving to the basket and shooting from beyond the arc. Even with a hand in her face, Taylor can elevate and hit from midrange. She averaged 23.8 points this season against a schedule littered with nationally ranked programs.
Ranked 14th in the nation in her class by ESPN, the network described her as an "explosively athletic off-guard" and a "midrange game creator."
Taylor has already proved herself nationally, starting all five games last summer for Team USA at the FIBA U16 World Championships in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she won a gold medal. Coach Rich Slater said she brought her experience overseas back to the Crusaders this season, not only improving her own game, but also the talents of those around her.
Suffolk Player of the Year: Danielle Cosgrove, Sachem East, C, 6-3, Sr.
A threat for a double-double each night, the Notre Dame commit has been a nightmare for defenses since she first played varsity in eighth grade. The three-year captain was a McDonald's All-American Game nominee this season for her ability to both play inside and shoot with seemingly limitless range.
She averaged 21.5 points and over 11 rebounds this season, notching 11 double-doubles in 17 games. She finished her high-school career with 1,573 points, second-most in school history. Her impact is even more impressive considering she played most of her games against opponents in Suffolk League I, arguably the most competitive league on Long Island.
A rebounder, shot-blocker and shooter, Cosgrove is the epitome of versatile and praised by opposing coaches.
Jenna Annecchiarico, Baldwin, G, 5-6, Sr.
Scrappy with a relentless motor, she plans to take her defense-first game to Eastern Michigan.
Kadaja Bailey, St. Mary's, G/F, 6-0, Sr.
Committed to St. John's, she averaged 26.2 points and scored 49 points on Feb. 13 against St. Anthony's.
Aziah Hudson, Baldwin, 5-7, Sr.
The top slasher on Long Island, Hudson plans to take her lightning-fast first step to Old Dominion.
Sam Schultz, Kings Park, 5-10, Sr.
The NJIT commit averaged 26.2 points and made 207 free throws, tops on Long Island.
Grace Stone, Long Island Lutheran, G, 5-11, Sr.
A staple of the Crusaders since seventh grade, the Princeton commit plays with great pace and can shoot from long range.
Zhaneia Thybulle, Elmont, G, 5-6, Sr.
The speedy court general averaged 16.9 points and was a defensive stalwart. She has committed to play at North Carolina-Wilmington.
Alexa Wallace, Half Hollow Hills East, G, 5-8, Sr.
One of the top athletes in Suffolk, she averaged 19.6 points and is weighing Division I offers, according to coach Adam Cirnigliaro.
Gabrielle Zaffiro, North Shore, PG, 5-9, Sr.
She averaged 29 points and finished her six-year career with 2,644 points, second in Long Island girls basketball history. She has committed to play at Amherst.
Nassau Coach of the Year: Tom Magno, Elmont
The Spartans have gone 40-0 against Long Island competition the last two years, a testament to his coaching.
Suffolk Coach of the Year: Jamie Edson, Hauppauge
The sixth-seeded Eagles knocked off the top three seeds in the Suffolk Class A playoffs en route to a county title.
