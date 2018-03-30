Newsday's All-Long Island girls basketball team 2018

Meet Newsday's All-Long Island girls basketball first team for the 2017-18 winter season.

Newsday Player of the Year: Celeste Taylor, Long Island Lutheran, G/F, 5-10, Jr.

Taylor, who has committed to the University of Texas, is an exceptional athlete who can run the floor with anyone. Her lateral quickness and quick hands make her one of the best on-ball defenders on Long Island, highlighted by her 4.5 steals per game.

And that's just the beginning.

The Valley Stream native is a creative offensive talent capable of driving to the basket and shooting from beyond the arc. Even with a hand in her face, Taylor can elevate and hit from midrange. She averaged 23.8 points this season against a schedule littered with nationally ranked programs.

Ranked 14th in the nation in her class by ESPN, the network described her as an "explosively athletic off-guard" and a "midrange game creator."

Taylor has already proved herself nationally, starting all five games last summer for Team USA at the FIBA U16 World Championships in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she won a gold medal. Coach Rich Slater said she brought her experience overseas back to the Crusaders this season, not only improving her own game, but also the talents of those around her.