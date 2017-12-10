Top 25 girls basketball players for 2017-18
A look at the top high school girls basketball on Long Island as the 2017-18 season gets underway. (Players are listed in alphabetical order.)
Jenna Annecchiarico, Baldwin, G, 5-6, Sr.
A feisty defender and excellent ball-handler, the Bruins' sparkplug has signed to play Division I at Eastern Michigan.
Naabea Assibey-Bonsu, Central Islip, G, 5-6, Sr.
With a nose for getting to the basket and playing tough defense, she leads the way for the defending Suffolk AA champions.
MaryAnn Bagonis, Mepham, F, 5-5, Sr.
An excellent three-point shooter who is expected to shoulder much of the scoring load. She'll play college ball at Molloy.
Kadaja Bailey, St. Mary’s, G, 6-0, Sr.
An excellent scorer and passer who is approaching the 2,000-point mark. She'll play at St. John's.
Jamie Behar, Oceanside, G, 6-3, Soph.
A great ball-handler who can play every position, Behar is one of the top young players on Long Island. She's receiving "heavy interest" from Division I programs, according to coach Jared Stoler.
Danielle Cosgrove, Sachem East, F/C, 6-3, Sr.
The Notre Dame signee has averaged a double-double for three straight years. She is a polished shooter and scorer in the paint.
Emma Cuccurullo, Long Island Lutheran, 5-10, F, Sr.
The Adelphi commit has added the ability to shoot from deep and play outside the paint. She's an excellent rebounder.
Nora Gabel, Comsewogue, G, 5-8, Sr.
Averaged 18.5 points per game last season thanks to her transition game and her ability to get to the free-throw line.
Gianna Gotti, Oyster Bay, G, 5-5, Sr.
A playmaker who led Long Island with 28.8 points per game last season thanks to a lethal three-point shot and the ability to finish near the rim.
Lauren Hackett, St. Anthony’s, G, 5-5, Sr.
A do-it-all player who excels when scoring, handling the ball and playing defense.
Lauren Hansen, Ward Melville, G, 5-7, Jr.
One of the top players on Long Island, Hansen's ball-handling and shooting have drawn interest from high level Division I programs, according to coach Samantha Prahalis.
Kaia Harrison, Baldwin, G, 5-7, Jr.
A true point guard who distributes the ball and can hit an open jumper. Coach Tom Catapano said she's receiving Division I interest.
Ty’Zhea Hawkins, Brentwood, G, 5-4, Sr.
The speedy point guard excels when she's cutting to the basket and playing defense.
Casey Hearns, Commack, G, 5-9, Sr.
Excellent range and a knack for playing defense has her poised to lead the Cougars.
Aziah Hudson, Baldwin, G, 5-7, Sr.
The Bruins' all-time leading scorer is the ultimate slasher and will take her athleticism to Old Dominion next season.
Donnetta Johnson, Baldwin, G/F, 5-11, Sr.
The Georgia signee sat all last season with an injury and immediately steps into a key role for the Bruins.
Alisha Lewis, Long Island Lutheran, PG, 5-8, Jr.
A pass-first point guard who can also score in bunches. She can set up her teammates anywhere on the court.
Sophia LoCicero, Lynbrook, G/F, 6-1, Sr.
The seventh-leading scorer in Nassau as a junior with 19.6 points per game, she's a threat to score from anywhere on the court and is a natural athlete.
Nyia Longford, Longwood, F, 5-9, Jr.
The point-forward is an excellent shooter and passer on a Lions team that several coaches say might be the most talented in Suffolk I.
Kem Nwabudu, Elmont, F/C, 5-11, Sr.
A menace in the paint for the defending Long Island Class A champions, she's committed to Winthrop University.
Samantha Schultz, Kings Park, G, 5-10, Sr.
The NJIT signee can shoot from almost anywhere and can get to the rim with ease.
Grace Stone, Long Island Lutheran, 5-11, G, Sr.
The Princeton commit has been contributing since seventh grade and has the opportunity to play her natural position of shooting guard.
Celeste Taylor, Long Island Lutheran, G, 5-10, Jr.
She won a gold medal in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at the FIBA U16 World Championships in June.
Zhaneia Thybulle, Elmont, G, 5-6, Sr.
One of the fastest players in terms of both footwork and decision-making, she'll play at UNC-Wilmington.
Gabrielle Zaffiro, North Shore, G, 5-9, Sr.
Unlimited range has her within reach of the state record for three-pointers made on varsity. Having already eclipsed 2,000 points, she's one of Long Island's top scorers.