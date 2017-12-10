Top 25 girls basketball players for 2017-18

A look at the top high school girls basketball on Long Island as the 2017-18 season gets underway. (Players are listed in alphabetical order.)

Jenna Annecchiarico, Baldwin, G, 5-6, Sr. A feisty defender and excellent ball-handler, the Bruins' sparkplug has signed to play Division I at Eastern Michigan.

Naabea Assibey-Bonsu, Central Islip, G, 5-6, Sr. With a nose for getting to the basket and playing tough defense, she leads the way for the defending Suffolk AA champions.

MaryAnn Bagonis, Mepham, F, 5-5, Sr. An excellent three-point shooter who is expected to shoulder much of the scoring load. She'll play college ball at Molloy.

Kadaja Bailey, St. Mary’s, G, 6-0, Sr. An excellent scorer and passer who is approaching the 2,000-point mark. She'll play at St. John's.

Jamie Behar, Oceanside, G, 6-3, Soph. A great ball-handler who can play every position, Behar is one of the top young players on Long Island. She's receiving "heavy interest" from Division I programs, according to coach Jared Stoler.

Danielle Cosgrove, Sachem East, F/C, 6-3, Sr. The Notre Dame signee has averaged a double-double for three straight years. She is a polished shooter and scorer in the paint.

Emma Cuccurullo, Long Island Lutheran, 5-10, F, Sr. The Adelphi commit has added the ability to shoot from deep and play outside the paint. She's an excellent rebounder.

Nora Gabel, Comsewogue, G, 5-8, Sr. Averaged 18.5 points per game last season thanks to her transition game and her ability to get to the free-throw line.

Gianna Gotti, Oyster Bay, G, 5-5, Sr. A playmaker who led Long Island with 28.8 points per game last season thanks to a lethal three-point shot and the ability to finish near the rim.

Lauren Hackett, St. Anthony’s, G, 5-5, Sr. A do-it-all player who excels when scoring, handling the ball and playing defense.

Lauren Hansen, Ward Melville, G, 5-7, Jr. One of the top players on Long Island, Hansen's ball-handling and shooting have drawn interest from high level Division I programs, according to coach Samantha Prahalis.

Kaia Harrison, Baldwin, G, 5-7, Jr. A true point guard who distributes the ball and can hit an open jumper. Coach Tom Catapano said she's receiving Division I interest.

Ty’Zhea Hawkins, Brentwood, G, 5-4, Sr. The speedy point guard excels when she's cutting to the basket and playing defense.

Casey Hearns, Commack, G, 5-9, Sr. Excellent range and a knack for playing defense has her poised to lead the Cougars.

Aziah Hudson, Baldwin, G, 5-7, Sr. The Bruins' all-time leading scorer is the ultimate slasher and will take her athleticism to Old Dominion next season.

Donnetta Johnson, Baldwin, G/F, 5-11, Sr. The Georgia signee sat all last season with an injury and immediately steps into a key role for the Bruins.

Alisha Lewis, Long Island Lutheran, PG, 5-8, Jr. A pass-first point guard who can also score in bunches. She can set up her teammates anywhere on the court.

Sophia LoCicero, Lynbrook, G/F, 6-1, Sr. The seventh-leading scorer in Nassau as a junior with 19.6 points per game, she's a threat to score from anywhere on the court and is a natural athlete.

Nyia Longford, Longwood, F, 5-9, Jr. The point-forward is an excellent shooter and passer on a Lions team that several coaches say might be the most talented in Suffolk I.

Kem Nwabudu, Elmont, F/C, 5-11, Sr. A menace in the paint for the defending Long Island Class A champions, she's committed to Winthrop University.

Samantha Schultz, Kings Park, G, 5-10, Sr. The NJIT signee can shoot from almost anywhere and can get to the rim with ease.

Grace Stone, Long Island Lutheran, 5-11, G, Sr. The Princeton commit has been contributing since seventh grade and has the opportunity to play her natural position of shooting guard.

Celeste Taylor, Long Island Lutheran, G, 5-10, Jr. She won a gold medal in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at the FIBA U16 World Championships in June.

Zhaneia Thybulle, Elmont, G, 5-6, Sr. One of the fastest players in terms of both footwork and decision-making, she'll play at UNC-Wilmington.