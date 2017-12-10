TODAY'S PAPER
Girls Basketball

Top 25 girls basketball players for 2017-18

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com
A look at the top high school girls basketball on Long Island as the 2017-18 season gets underway. (Players are listed in alphabetical order.)

Jenna Annecchiarico, Baldwin, G, 5-6, Sr.

A feisty defender and excellent ball-handler, the Bruins'
Photo Credit: James Escher

A feisty defender and excellent ball-handler, the Bruins' sparkplug has signed to play Division I at Eastern Michigan.

Naabea Assibey-Bonsu, Central Islip, G, 5-6, Sr.

With a nose for getting to the basket
Photo Credit: James Escher

With a nose for getting to the basket and playing tough defense, she leads the way for the defending Suffolk AA champions.

MaryAnn Bagonis, Mepham, F, 5-5, Sr.

An excellent three-point shooter who is expected to
Photo Credit: James Escher

An excellent three-point shooter who is expected to shoulder much of the scoring load. She'll play college ball at Molloy.

Kadaja Bailey, St. Mary’s, G, 6-0, Sr.

An excellent scorer and passer who is approaching
Photo Credit: Handout

An excellent scorer and passer who is approaching the 2,000-point mark. She'll play at St. John's.

Jamie Behar, Oceanside, G, 6-3, Soph.

A great ball-handler who can play every position,
Photo Credit: James Escher

A great ball-handler who can play every position, Behar is one of the top young players on Long Island. She's receiving "heavy interest" from Division I programs, according to coach Jared Stoler.

Danielle Cosgrove, Sachem East, F/C, 6-3, Sr.

The Notre Dame signee has averaged a double-double
Photo Credit: James Escher

The Notre Dame signee has averaged a double-double for three straight years. She is a polished shooter and scorer in the paint.

Emma Cuccurullo, Long Island Lutheran, 5-10, F, Sr.

The Adelphi commit has added the ability to
Photo Credit: James Escher

The Adelphi commit has added the ability to shoot from deep and play outside the paint. She's an excellent rebounder.

Nora Gabel, Comsewogue, G, 5-8, Sr.

Averaged 18.5 points per game last season thanks
Photo Credit: James Escher

Averaged 18.5 points per game last season thanks to her transition game and her ability to get to the free-throw line.

Gianna Gotti, Oyster Bay, G, 5-5, Sr.

A playmaker who led Long Island with 28.8
Photo Credit: James Escher

A playmaker who led Long Island with 28.8 points per game last season thanks to a lethal three-point shot and the ability to finish near the rim.

Lauren Hackett, St. Anthony’s, G, 5-5, Sr.

A do-it-all player who excels when scoring, handling
Photo Credit: James Escher

A do-it-all player who excels when scoring, handling the ball and playing defense.

Lauren Hansen, Ward Melville, G, 5-7, Jr.

One of the top players on Long Island,
Photo Credit: James Escher

One of the top players on Long Island, Hansen's ball-handling and shooting have drawn interest from high level Division I programs, according to coach Samantha Prahalis.

Kaia Harrison, Baldwin, G, 5-7, Jr.

A true point guard who distributes the ball
Photo Credit: James Escher

A true point guard who distributes the ball and can hit an open jumper. Coach Tom Catapano said she's receiving Division I interest.

Ty’Zhea Hawkins, Brentwood, G, 5-4, Sr.

The speedy point guard excels when she's cutting
Photo Credit: James Escher

The speedy point guard excels when she's cutting to the basket and playing defense.

Casey Hearns, Commack, G, 5-9, Sr.

Excellent range and a knack for playing defense
Photo Credit: James Escher

Excellent range and a knack for playing defense has her poised to lead the Cougars.

Aziah Hudson, Baldwin, G, 5-7, Sr.

The Bruins' all-time leading scorer is the ultimate
Photo Credit: James Escher

The Bruins' all-time leading scorer is the ultimate slasher and will take her athleticism to Old Dominion next season.

Donnetta Johnson, Baldwin, G/F, 5-11, Sr.

The Georgia signee sat all last season with
Photo Credit: James Escher

The Georgia signee sat all last season with an injury and immediately steps into a key role for the Bruins.

Alisha Lewis, Long Island Lutheran, PG, 5-8, Jr.

A pass-first point guard who can also score
Photo Credit: James Escher

A pass-first point guard who can also score in bunches. She can set up her teammates anywhere on the court.

Sophia LoCicero, Lynbrook, G/F, 6-1, Sr.

The seventh-leading scorer in Nassau as a junior
Photo Credit: James Escher

The seventh-leading scorer in Nassau as a junior with 19.6 points per game, she's a threat to score from anywhere on the court and is a natural athlete.

Nyia Longford, Longwood, F, 5-9, Jr.

The point-forward is an excellent shooter and passer
Photo Credit: James Escher

The point-forward is an excellent shooter and passer on a Lions team that several coaches say might be the most talented in Suffolk I.

Kem Nwabudu, Elmont, F/C, 5-11, Sr.

A menace in the paint for the defending
Photo Credit: Richard T. Slattery

A menace in the paint for the defending Long Island Class A champions, she's committed to Winthrop University.

Samantha Schultz, Kings Park, G, 5-10, Sr.

The NJIT signee can shoot from almost anywhere
Photo Credit: James Escher

The NJIT signee can shoot from almost anywhere and can get to the rim with ease.

Grace Stone, Long Island Lutheran, 5-11, G, Sr.

The Princeton commit has been contributing since seventh
Photo Credit: James Escher

The Princeton commit has been contributing since seventh grade and has the opportunity to play her natural position of shooting guard.

Celeste Taylor, Long Island Lutheran, G, 5-10, Jr.

She won a gold medal in Buenos Aires,
Photo Credit: James Escher

She won a gold medal in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at the FIBA U16 World Championships in June.

Zhaneia Thybulle, Elmont, G, 5-6, Sr.

One of the fastest players in terms of
Photo Credit: Handout

One of the fastest players in terms of both footwork and decision-making, she'll play at UNC-Wilmington.

Gabrielle Zaffiro, North Shore, G, 5-9, Sr.

Unlimited range has her within reach of the
Photo Credit: James Escher

Unlimited range has her within reach of the state record for three-pointers made on varsity. Having already eclipsed 2,000 points, she's one of Long Island's top scorers.

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com
