Brooke Kershow wasn’t expecting it. But once the opportunity presented itself, she wasn’t going to let it slip away.

A sophomore on the Northport girls basketball team, she doesn't start but is often on the court in the game’s most pivotal moments. And when the ball found her with Northport trailing by one point with less than three minutes remaining in Friday's Suffolk Class AA semifinal, Kershow let it fly.

Kershow hit a three-pointer off an assist from Kennedy Radziul for a two-point lead as No. 2 Northport beat No. 3 Huntington, 49-42, at Bay Shore High School.

"We work together as a team to get the shot off, everything we do is as a team," Kershow said. "I didn’t think I was going to take the shot but it just came to me and I hit it."

Northport (21-1) advances to play No. 1 Longwood (20-1) in the Suffolk Class AA final at Smithtown East High School March 5 at 12 p.m. Huntington finishes 20-2.

Northport led 26-17 at halftime before Emily Plachta began to will Huntington back into the contest in the third quarter. Plachta scored 13 of her game-high 27 points in the third quarter. It was a 34-34 game entering the fourth quarter.

The second half featured four ties and four lead changes before Kershow’s three-pointer gave Northport the lead for the remainder of the contest.

"Once we tied it back up, Coach [Rich Castellano] kept saying, ‘Whoever wants it more is going to win this game,’ " senior guard Sophia Bica said. "And that’s what happened."

Bica led Northport with 17 points. She was 13-for-16 from the fould line. Kershow finished with 10 points, and Allison Soule added eight points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.

Bica had total confidence in Kershow knocking down the key basket.

"It’s not always going to be a starter or a star for our team," Bica said. "Anyone on the bench could go in and make a key play and I think that’s a strength of our team, we have a lot of depth."

"She’s only a sophomore but she’s going to be a star," Castellano said. "She just doesn’t know it yet."

Northport, playing for its second title in the last three seasons, closed the final 4:22 on a 13-2 run after Huntington took a 40-36 lead with 4:30 remaining in the fourth quarter.

"We’re so excited," Bica said. "From that first practice, we knew we needed to improve and we’ve come so far. We’re just so proud of each other."