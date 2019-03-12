NYSPHSAA state girls basketball tournament schedule
Long Island is sending two representatives upstate for this weekend's NYSPHSAA girls basketball state championships: Longwood (Class AA) and Sewanhaka (Class A).
Long Island is sending two representatives upstate for the NYSPHSAA girls basketball state championships: Longwood (Class AA) and Sewanhaka (Class A).
Here are the dates and times for this weekend's action at Hudson Valley CC in Troy.
Saturday, March 16
Class A semifinal: Longwood vs. Ossining, 12:30 p.m.
Class AA semifinal: Sewanhaka vs. Seton Catholic Central, 9 a.m.
Sunday, March 17
Class A final: TBD, 10 a.m.
Class AA final: TBD, 11:45 a.m.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.