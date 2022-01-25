Long Island Lutheran's Paris Clark was named to the 45th annual girls basketball McDonald’s All-American Game on Tuesday.

Clark, a 5-9 senior guard from Mount Vernon, is averaging 21.9 points per game this season for LuHi. The Crusaders, playing one of the toughest schedules in the region, are off to a 5-8 start.

The McDonald’s All-American game will be played at DePaul’s Wintrust Arena in Chicago and aired live on March 29 on ESPN2 at 6:30 p.m.

Clark, a five-star recruit ranked No. 21 overall and the No. 5 guard in her class by ESPN, committed to play at the University of Arizona in December. She originally verbally committed to UCLA in April before re-opening her recruitment in November.

Clark was the Newsday Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2020 after averaging 17.7 points per game and playing lockdown defense for LuHi. She added six rebounds, four assists and 3.5 steals per game that season before LuHi was unable to play last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She scored a season-high 33 points in the Crusaders’ most recent game, a 57-47 loss to Bishop McNamara Saturday.

The boys McDonald's All-American Game is also March 29 at 9 p.m. and will air on ESPN.