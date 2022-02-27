Kerry Svraka waited her entire varsity career for this opportunity. And when Plainedge needed her to be at her best in the fourth quarter, the senior delivered.

Svraka hit a three-pointer to break a tie at 49 and Plainedge never trailed after that as the No. 6 Red Devils defeated No. 2 Mineola, 58-54, in a girls basketball Nassau Class A semifinal at Hofstra's Mack Sports Complex Sunday evening.

"It was amazing, I knew it (was going in)," said Svraka, who scored 11 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter. "I hit it for my team and I really wanted to make it to the county championships. I knew I had to shoot it."

Svraka sank the three-pointer with 2:44 remaining in the fourth quarter. She followed by completing a three-point play to give Plainedge a 55-50 lead with 1:32 remaining.

Plainedge (16-6) advances to play the winner of No. 9 Lynbrook/No. 4 Floral Park in the Nassau Class A final at Hofstra Saturday at 12 p.m. It would be the program’s first county title since 1986, according to Newsday records.

"They said they wanted to make history," coach Sarah Tansey said. "They want to be a part of history to get on that banner in the gym and enjoy the moment together. We have eight seniors, so they just want to enjoy the ride together and why not go for it all."

Mineola (16-5) took an 11-6 lead after the opening quarter before Julia Foppiano scored 12 of Plainedge’s 22 points in the second quarter to take a 28-27 advantage at halftime.

"I knew we came out short and we needed to find a way to get it moving," said Foppiano, who scored a game-high 21 points. "So I did what I had to do to bring my team up and then we finished out really strong."

"Julia carried us," Tansey said. "She’s so humble. She knew the mismatch was there for the pick and roll, so she went to it every time. She called her own number and she answered the bell and I’m so proud of her."

Abby Walters, Elizabeth Kenney and Caitlin Kenney each scored 15 points for Mineola. Elizabeth Kenney had three three-pointers in the fourth quarter, including baskets to tie the score at 42 and 45. Mineola and Plainedge split its two regular-season matchups.

"We knew it was going to be a close one," Tansey said. "Last time we played them it came down to the wire, but we knew our defense would carry us and it did."