Private schools girls basketball team-by-team preview
PSAA
PORTLEDGE PANTHERS
Last season: N/A
Coach: Jay Lynch
KEY PLAYERS
Caitlin James, C/F, Sr.; Maddy Jelloe, PG, Fr.; Emma Sillat, F, Sr.; Dani Wachtel, G, Fr.
ABOUT THE PANTHERS: James and Sillat look to lead Portledge to its fourth-straight PSAA title. Portledge features eight freshmen this winter.
INDEPENDENT
LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN CRUSADERS
Last season: N/A
Coach: Christina Raiti
KEY PLAYERS
Paris Clark, 5-9, G, Sr.; Katie Koval, 6-5, F/C, Soph.; Uta Nakamura, G, 5-7, Jr. Diora Ressaissi, G/F, 5-11, Soph.; Emma Von Essen, 5-9, G, Sr.ABOUT THE CRUSADERS: With their sights set on a Federation championship, the Crusaders will be led by Paris Clark, one of the top recruits in the country. Clark was Newsday’s Player of the Year as a sophomore after averaging 17.7 points per game and playing lockdown defense.