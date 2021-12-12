TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHigh SchoolGirls Basketball

Private schools girls basketball team-by-team preview

By Owen O'Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com
PSAA

PORTLEDGE PANTHERS

Last season: N/A

Coach: Jay Lynch

KEY PLAYERS

Caitlin James, C/F, Sr.; Maddy Jelloe, PG, Fr.; Emma Sillat, F, Sr.; Dani Wachtel, G, Fr.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS: James and Sillat look to lead Portledge to its fourth-straight PSAA title. Portledge features eight freshmen this winter.

INDEPENDENT

LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN CRUSADERS

Last season: N/A

Coach: Christina Raiti

KEY PLAYERS

Paris Clark, 5-9, G, Sr.; Katie Koval, 6-5, F/C, Soph.; Uta Nakamura, G, 5-7, Jr. Diora Ressaissi, G/F, 5-11, Soph.; Emma Von Essen, 5-9, G, Sr.ABOUT THE CRUSADERS: With their sights set on a Federation championship, the Crusaders will be led by Paris Clark, one of the top recruits in the country. Clark was Newsday’s Player of the Year as a sophomore after averaging 17.7 points per game and playing lockdown defense.

