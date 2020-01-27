Remi Sisselman embraced her inner “Mamba mentality.”

With much of the basketball world remembering the passing of former NBA All-Star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna as two of the nine people killed in a helicopter crash Sunday, the Long Island basketball community has done the same. For the skilled Half Hollow Hills East junior guard, the best way for Sisselman to show what she admired about the legendary scorer was inside a gymnasium.

Despite struggling in the first quarter, she didn’t shy away in the game’s biggest moments. Sisselman had 30 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, as Half Hollow Hills East defeated host Newfield, 44-40, in Suffolk League III action on Monday. When her shot wasn’t falling, Sisselman thought back to Bryant.

“Someone as great as him, he knows he’s going to make the next shot,” Sisselman said. “And I told myself that the next one was going to go in.”

And once shots started connecting, she rarely missed. Sisselman had 24 points in the second half as the Thunderbirds erased a six-point halftime deficit. Half Hollow Hills East (7-2) closed well with a 12-3 run at the end of the game before Raiyah Reid (19 points) hit a three-pointer with one second left for Newfield (4-4).

“She was just off early,” coach Adam Cirnigliaro said of Sisselman. “But I was proud of her because in the second half, she took the game over and decided she wasn’t going to lose that game.”

After a missed three-pointer midway through the second quarter, Cirnigliaro yelled, “Keep shooting” to ensure Sisselman stayed aggressive.

“It was definitely frustrating,” Sisselman said. “But my coach told me no matter what, you have to keep shooting, one of them is going to fall eventually, so I didn’t stop shooting. I knew in my head I just had to shoot confidently.”

When Sisselman wasn’t scoring, she was creating for others. The often cool-mannered guard gave an energetic high-five to Mumtaaz Najimi after a three-pointer, assisted by Sisselman, which gave the Thunderbirds a 40-34 lead with 1:48 remaining.

“We practice those shots every day and it just came to me,” Najimi said. “As soon as I shot it, I knew it was going to go in.”

Cirnigliaro credited Sisselman’s success to her work ethic. And when Sisselman thinks of work ethic, one name comes to mind.

“The Mamba mentality, determination and passion for the game,” she said. “It just goes without saying when you say ‘Kobe Bryant,’ that’s what comes to mind. His work ethic really, really inspired me.”