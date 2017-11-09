Danielle Cosgrove said she’s just living the dream of so many young girls across the country who play basketball.

The 6-4 forward at Sachem East, surrounded by family, coaches and friends at an intimate ceremony at the high school, signed her national letter of intent on Thursday to play basketball at Notre Dame after she graduates in June.

“At first, I kind of didn’t believe it,” Cosgrove said of Notre Dame’s initial interest. “Like, out of all people, they want me. I let it sit in and knew that this could potentially be where I am. And it turns out that this is my home.”

The talented Cosgrove, who has a strong post game to go with her ability to shoot from beyond the arc, said she’ll likely play as a stretch-4 in college.

Cosgove, a four-year starter at Sachem East and a Newsday All-Long Island first-team pick last two seasons, has averaged a double-double each season. She averaged 17.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per game in her junior season.

As a senior, she’s hoping to both elevate her game and that of her teammates.

“I’m fine-tuning my leadership skills,” she said. “I’m not the most outgoing person on the team, so I think that’s definitely something I’m working on. . . . My goal is to get this team to come together so we can have another great season.”

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cosgrove said Notre Dame entered the recruitment process later than most, but everything progressed quickly. Now, she’s where she wants to be. “It’s nice to finally say I’m a part of this family,” she said. “It’s exciting.”

Others to sign in the ceremony were Justin Allone (Seton Hall cross country), Taylor Calvagna (Hartford women’s lacrosse), Pete Engleken (Marist men’s lacrosse), Craig Leonard (LIU Post baseball) and Daniel Palermo (Iona baseball).