This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 48° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 48° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolGirls Basketball

Sachem East’s Danielle Cosgrove headed to Notre Dame

Two-time All-Long Island selection will play basketball for the Irish.

Sachem East's Danielle Cosgrove signs a letter of

Sachem East's Danielle Cosgrove signs a letter of intent to play basketball at Notre Dame on Nov. 9, 2017. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Kenny DeJohn  kenny.dejohn@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Danielle Cosgrove said she’s just living the dream of so many young girls across the country who play basketball.

The 6-4 forward at Sachem East, surrounded by family, coaches and friends at an intimate ceremony at the high school, signed her national letter of intent on Thursday to play basketball at Notre Dame after she graduates in June.

“At first, I kind of didn’t believe it,” Cosgrove said of Notre Dame’s initial interest. “Like, out of all people, they want me. I let it sit in and knew that this could potentially be where I am. And it turns out that this is my home.”

The talented Cosgrove, who has a strong post game to go with her ability to shoot from beyond the arc, said she’ll likely play as a stretch-4 in college.

Cosgove, a four-year starter at Sachem East and a Newsday All-Long Island first-team pick last two seasons, has averaged a double-double each season. She averaged 17.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per game in her junior season.

As a senior, she’s hoping to both elevate her game and that of her teammates.

“I’m fine-tuning my leadership skills,” she said. “I’m not the most outgoing person on the team, so I think that’s definitely something I’m working on. . . . My goal is to get this team to come together so we can have another great season.”

Cosgrove said Notre Dame entered the recruitment process later than most, but everything progressed quickly. Now, she’s where she wants to be. “It’s nice to finally say I’m a part of this family,” she said. “It’s exciting.”

Others to sign in the ceremony were Justin Allone (Seton Hall cross country), Taylor Calvagna (Hartford women’s lacrosse), Pete Engleken (Marist men’s lacrosse), Craig Leonard (LIU Post baseball) and Daniel Palermo (Iona baseball).

By Kenny DeJohn  kenny.dejohn@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More high schools

Long Beach's Jack Palmer tries to thread the Nassau Class A final: Massapequa vs. Long Beach
Long Beach's Kelly McDonagh plays the ball as Nassau Class AA final: Long Beach vs. Massapequa
Melissa Loyer of East Rockaway plays the ball Nassau Class C final: East Rockaway vs. Carle Place
Madison Gale of Kellenberg makes a set during CHSAA girls volleyball final: Kellenberg vs. Sacred Heart
Smithtown's Brittney Viera performs on the balance beam Suffolk gymnastics team championships
Sachem North's Jack Driscoll plays the ball during Suffolk Class A final: Sachem North vs. Eastport-South Manor
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE