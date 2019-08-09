Samantha Prahalis will not return as coach of the Ward Melville High School girls basketball team this season, according to a statement from the school district.

“Coaching positions are annual appointments and, at this time, the individual was not reappointed as head coach of the Ward Melville High School girls basketball team for the upcoming year,” the statement read. “As this is a matter of personnel, the district has no further comment.”

Reached by Newsday, Prahalis said she will not comment until after the Aug. 21 school board meeting.

Prahalis starred at Commack High School from 2002-08, scoring 2,372 points and earning Newsday All Long Island honors three times. Prahalis went on to play at Ohio State, where she averaged 15.1 points an 6.8 assists over four years. She was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury with the sixth overall pick in the 2012 WNBA draft. She played parts of three seasons in the WNBA, including three games with the Liberty in 2013.

Prahalis coached two seasons at Ward Melville. After finishing 11-10 in her first season, the team went 20-3 last season. The Patriots earned the third seed in the Suffolk County Class AA playoffs and fell to No. 2 Northport in the semifinals, 61-56. During her first season, Prahalis was ejected from a game against Commack – her former school – after receiving two technical fouls and arguing with officials. She served a mandatory one-game suspension.