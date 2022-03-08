Annalyn Loiacono remembers being an elementary-school student sitting in the bleachers of Smithtown Christian basketball games in awe of her sister, Abbey, contributing on the varsity level as an eighth-grader.

Annalyn watched from afar as Abbey grew into one of the top scorers in Suffolk County. But now she’s in the middle of the action as the Loiacono sisters led Smithtown Christian to a 42-36 victory over Livingston Manor in the girls basketball Class D Southeast Regional semifinals at Kings Park High School Tuesday.

"Ever since I was in fourth grade and she was in eighth grade playing on this team, I just watched her and said to myself, ‘I can’t wait to play with her one day,’" Annalyn said. "And I’m loving every minute of it."

Abbey, a junior, finished with 29 points and Annalyn, a seventh-grader, had 11 points as the two combined for 40 of the team’s 42 points.

"There’s nothing like playoff games," Abbey said. "There’s so much hype. We had tons of fans out, it was so exciting and so much fun and I love the atmosphere. It just shows you why you love basketball."

Smithtown Christian (8-9) plays Franklin Central in the Southeast Regional final either Friday or Saturday. The game will be played in Suffolk County, but the exact time and location are to be determined. Livingston Manor finishes 8-11.

The Knights scored the final four points of the second quarter, including a three-pointer by Abbey with five seconds remaining in the period and trailed 19-18 at halftime. Smithtown Christian carried its end-of-half success into the third quarter, taking a 30-26 lead entering the fourth.

Abbey scored 17 of her 29 points in the second half.

"My mentality changed," she said. "In the first half, I was kind of passive and in the second, I knew I needed to step up for my team and help them get some buckets. I really looked for my shot and that [three-pointer] really helped me get my momentum for the second half."

Abbey, who leads Suffolk in scoring with 28.7 points per game, had 11 points in the fourth quarter, including making 5 of 6 foul shots over the final 37.1 seconds.

"I’ve been in these situations before," Abbey said. "It’s all about calming down and picturing myself in the backyard working on my free-throw shot."

"She’s ice," coach Jim Roselle said. "What’s great about Abbey is she’s competitive but she’s humble. If you talk to her, you wouldn’t know she leads Suffolk County in scoring."

Livingston Manor cut Smithtown Christian’s lead to 37-36 with 49.5 seconds remaining before Abbey scored the Knights’ final five points from the foul line. Jessica Berner had a crucial steal with 20 seconds remaining and played a key defensive role in the win.

"Jess Berner, she scored one point but defensively, she was amazing," Roselle said. "We put her on their top scorer at the end and she just followed her all the way and she couldn’t shoot the ball."

The Loiacono sisters will have another season of playing together in high school, but they aren’t ready for this one to end.

"It’s so much fun," Abbey said. "I’ve worked with her, shown her stuff as a little kid, so to see her come out here and sauce kids up and get me open buckets and herself some threes, it’s so exciting for me to see as an older sister. But also for us to bond together is amazing."