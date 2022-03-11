Smithtown Christian girls' season ends in state 'D' regional final

All good things must eventually come to an end.

After a stunning upset on Tuesday over higher-seeded Livingston Manor in the semifinals, Smithtown Christian’s Cinderella run came to an end Friday afternoon when they were defeated 61-17 in the state Southeast Regional Class D girls basketball final by Franklin at Half Hollow Hills West. They finished the season 8-10.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game," coach Jim Roselle said.

"We kept telling the girls this was going to be like a David and Goliath … we’re a young team."

Smithtown Christian was led by Abbey Loiacono with 13 points and Isabella Alesi added four points. Franklin (19-1) was led by Kayla Campbell with 27 points and Meredith Shivers had nine points.

"The height really got to us, it’s been a struggle all season but we fought through it," Alesi said.

"We fought really hard, we didn’t give up throughout the game, but yeah the height was huge," Loiacono said.

From the outset Franklin looked determined by pressuring the ball at half court and forcing multiple turnovers which led to transition points. Franklin led at the end of the first quarter, 13-0. Things got worse from there, as Smithtown Christian was outscored 17-4 in the second quarter to head into the intermission trailing 30-4.

When asked what was the team’s message coming out of the break, Loiacono said "basically not to give up, keep on fighting the rest of the game. Even though we were down, we wanted to play like it was a new game in the second half."

"Just slow the game down, we are a young team and the nerves were getting to us," Alesi said. "Slow the game down, take your shots and keep going from there."

Coming out of the intermission not much changed as Franklin outscored the Knights 19-5 in the third quarter. The Knights most competitive quarter came in the fourth, when they were outscored 12-8. Loiacono scored eight points in the closing quarter.

"We have a very young team so that’s what’s really exciting and we have players who want to get better and want to get in the gym and work more," Loiacono said. "We’re just going to keep on going up from here."

"We’re a family and we love these girls," Roselle said. "Just the fact that we got to where we are today… I’m telling you next year is going to be totally different."