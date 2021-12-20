The Smithtown West girls basketball team emphasizes strength in numbers. And that can be difficult in today’s climate.

The Bulls were one of many teams battling quarantine issues last season, and as a result barely missed out on the playoffs. But Smithtown West currently has a full squad and had 10 players score in a 59-35 victory over host Smithtown East in a Suffolk League III girls basketball game Monday.

"Just having our entire team, that’s ideal," Bulls coach Katie Combs said. "We’re not a one-person team, we’re not a two-person team, it’s everybody, and when we click you can see what we can do offensively."

Smithtown West (3-1) opened an 18-7 lead after the first quarter and led 34-15 at halftime. Smithtown West outscored Smithtown East, 19-4, in the third quarter.

"We need to set the pace in our games," Combs said. "Our girls are really athletic, they play everything. Defensively, they play fast. Offensively, they settle into what we are doing and take over when they need to."

Brianna Guglielmo had 13 points and Nikki Mennella added 10 points in the win. Mennella scored all her points in the first half, including eight points in the opening quarter with many coming off fast breaks and drawing fouls.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"As soon as I see it’s in [my teammates] hands, I bolt up the court for a fast break and we kept our foot on the pedal to keep the lead," Mennella said. "It’s always important to me to beat my defender up the court and finish."

Mennella, a standout three-sport athlete committed to play lacrosse at Hofstra, uses her speed and aggression on both offense and defense. Mennella said she chooses to be a three-sport athlete due to her competitiveness.

"I think she’s the best athlete I’ve had in a really long time on my team," Combs said. "She can do everything. Nikki can literally do everything."

Madison Misser added nine points and Karsyn Kondracki had eight points for Smithtown West. Jordyn Townes had nine points for Smithtown East (2-3).

"Being balanced is our ideal," Combs said. "If we could get all 14 of them in the box score, that would be it. We are very unselfish, as you see in our point guard [Misser]. She is absolutely phenomenal, but she has no problem giving the ball up to anyone else."

"That’s how we like to play," Guglielmo said. "We want everyone to score, we aren’t selfish."

And regardless of the sport, there’s always a little additional excitement and focus when Smithtown West and Smithtown East share a court or a field.

"We all know each other and it’s not just another game," Mennella said. "It’s friendly but also really competitive because you always want to come out on top."

Smithtown West proved that from the opening whistle.

"We came out fired up," Mennella said. "We were getting fast break after fast break and it gave us great confidence."