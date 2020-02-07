The Southampton girls basketball team was deemed ineligible for postseason play by Section XI, the governing body of Suffolk County high school athletics, after playing more than the 20 maximum games allowed during the regular season.

Southampton athletic director Darren Phillips and coach Richard “Juni” Wingfield appealed the decision on Wednesday to the Section XI appeals committee, which is made up of five ADs from across the county, but were denied.

“Southampton scheduled 21 contests and you’re only allowed to play 20 by state rule which means they exceeded the maximum number of contests allotted so the season is over,” said Tom Combs, the executive director for Section XI’s interscholastic athletics. “Southampton’s first appeal on the ruling that they were ineligible was denied on Wednesday by our appeals committee. Now, we understand they are planning a second appeal to our section’s Athletic Council.”

According to Combs, the Class B girls basketball playoffs will start at some point late next week.

“The tournament was seeded Friday morning and we did it with Southampton in the tournament and with them out," he said.

Phillips said neither he nor Wingfield were given a reason for the denial and are turning their attention to the second appeal with the section’s Athletic Council, which includes athletic directors, superintendents and administrators.

The appeal date hasn’t been set.

“It was just a human error, just something that got overlooked somehow,” Phillips said of Southampton’s schedule. “The infraction really doesn’t impact anything. It doesn’t impact the playoffs or standings. It’s not like we had an ineligible player. To me, it’s an easy fix or correction by not penalizing the kids.”

Southampton finished 10-6 in Suffolk VII, four games above the required .500 record to make the playoffs. With 16 league games, the Mariners had four openings for non-league matchups, but played five against Glenn, Rocky Point, Amityville, East Hampton and Wyandanch.

Wingfield called the schedule “an honest mistake,” adding, “I would have done something about that at the beginning if I knew it.”

The Mariners previously played in the Coach Claude Byer Tip-Off Classic at Amityville, with plans to do the same this winter, and Wingfield said he had been in touch with the Wyandanch staff about a non-league game. He also reached out to Rocky Point, which didn’t have a coach until just before the season began, which ended up being Reagan Lynch, a former AAU player of Wingfield’s.

Ultimately, Southampton ended up with one too many non-league games, and Phillips said the school was informed of the issue in late January.

“At that point we had three league games left,” Phillips said. “There was nothing we could do.”

If the second appeal is also denied, Phillips and Wingfield said there’s an option to take the issue to the state, however, playoffs will have likely started by then.

Dr. Mike Oakley, whose daughter Caraline is one of the Mariners’ captains, said he and his wife, Pattie, sent a letter to the NYPHSAA, expressing their disappointment over the rule.

“It’s a shame,” Oakley said. “The girls are just totally heartbroken that they put everything into this season and to see this come about, it’s nuts.”

The Mariners spent time in the gym together Wednesday, and while they’re hopeful the decision will be reversed, Wingfield said the team is devastated at the prospect of missing out.

“They’re broken. They’re children,” Wingfield said. “They don’t understand why they too have to be so punished by such a rigorous discipline policy for a mistake that coach made. Then they’re sorry for coach because they know that coach wouldn’t do anything wrong like that.”