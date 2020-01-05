Staten Island vs. NY/NJ Showcase: St. Anthony's vs. Moore Catholic
St. Anthony's fell to Moore Catholic, 54-33, in the Staten Island vs. NY/NJ Showcase at the College of Staten Island on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
MORE PHOTOS
Photos: LuHi vs. St. Raymond’s (Bronx) boys basketball Photos: Knox vs. Cardinal Hayes (Bronx) boys basketball Photos: Holy Trinity vs. Iona Prep boys basketball Photos: Brentwood vs. Boys & Girls (Brooklyn) boys basketball Photos: St. Anthony's vs. Mount St. Michael (Bronx) boys basketball Photos: Brentwood vs. Ward Melville boys basketball Photos: Deer Park vs. North Babylon boys basketball Suffolk Shootout Tournament photos: Northport vs. Glenn Suffolk Shootout Tournament photos: SJB vs. Sewanhaka North Babylon vs. Hills East Photos: Mac Arthur vs. Cold Spring Harbor girls basketball Photos: Commack vs. Riverhead boys basketball Photos: Uniondale vs. Massapequa boys basketball Photos: Bethpage vs. Lawrence boys basketball Photos: Farmingdale vs. Massapequa boys hoops Photos: Massapequa-Farmingdale girls hoops Photos: Lynbrook-Floral Park girls hoops Westbury vs. Half Hollow Hills East photos
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.