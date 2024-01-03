Alexis Mitas helps St. Anthony's girls basketball start hot in win over Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK

Alexis Mitas has the touch shooting a basketball from deep. So how confident is she in that skill?

“Very,” the St. Anthony’s junior shooting guard said. “I feel like it creates opportunities not just for me but for other people, because once I start shooting, they’re going to close out, and then they’ll leave other people open for me to pass it to them.”

Mitas made two threes and scored eight in the first quarter to help the Friars build a 17-point lead Tuesday night at Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK. The Hawks made a couple of runs but never quite caught up.

By halftime, Mitas had four threes and 18 of her 23 points, and St. Anthony’s went on to claim a 65-45 non-league win.

This is a Friars team that won 20 games last season. It went to the NSCHSAA AA final and lost to St. Mary’s, then fell in the CHSAA A state semis. Now it’s off to a 3-3 start.

“I’m hoping that we progress,” coach Hugh Flaherty said. “… I think St. Mary’s is loaded. But, listen, you’ve got to play the game.”

Standout junior forward Emma Heaney scored 15 and Emily Brake added 14 for the Hawks (7-3).

Coach Nick Tomasulo had reached out to St. Anthony’s a few months ago to schedule this game.

“I thought it would be good for us as we head into the season to book it kind of in the middle of the year as we head into a tough league schedule, playing some of the top teams in the league,” Tomasulo said of Nassau AAA-I.

The Friars put their three-point touch on display in the first quarter, draining five of them en route to taking a 22-5 advantage. Mitas and Amanda Paci, who scored 15, sank two apiece and Iyana Morel hit the other.

“I knew they were shooters, but I didn’t expect them to come out like that,” Tomasulo said.

But Heaney scored six and eighth-grader Molly Donohue made a three and a foul shot in a 15-5 burst to start the second quarter. When Heaney capped it with a driving layup, the St. Anthony’s lead was down to 27-20.

“I think we got a little too confident and became sloppy,” Mitas said.

Mitas countered with a straight-on three. Heaney answered that with a three-point play to get it down to seven again. St. Anthony’s quickly doubled the lead. But by halftime, the Hawks had it down to 37-27.

They cut it to 41-36 in the third and trailed by eight early in the fourth. But Erin Stroehlein scored six in that final quarter, and the Friars pulled away.

“It’s definitely a good team,” Tomasulo said of his Hawks, “definitely still learning.”