TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Evening
SEARCH
34° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolGirls Basketball

St. John the Baptist at the CHSAA state Class A tournament

Print

St. John the Baptist defeated St. John's Prep, 46-45, in the CHSAA state Class A semifinals at Holy Trinity Friday, March 8, 2019.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

MORE PHOTOS

Victoria Goldrick #5 of St. Anthony's dribbles downcourt St. Anthony's at the CHSAA state Class AA tournament Holy Trinity's Madison Misser works down the side Holy Trinity at the CHSAA state Class B tournament Center Moriches poses with the Long Island class LI Class B boys hoops final: Center Moriches vs. CSH Amanda Leary #5 of Carle Place drives to LI Class B girls hoops final: Mattituck vs. Carle Place John Mastando #30 of Manhasset, right, drives to Nassau Class A boys basketball final: Manhasset vs. Lynbrook RJ Meyers-Turner #15 of Uniondale drives to the Nassau Class AA boys final: Uniondale vs. Port Washington Baldwin players and coaches celebrate with the winning Nassau Class AA girls basketball final: Baldwin vs. Syosset Carly Bolivar #33 of Sewanhaka goes up for Nassau Class A girls basketball final: Sewanhaka vs. Wantagh Bridgehampton players, coaches and cheerleaders celebrate their victory Long Island Class D final: Bridgehampton vs. Academy Charter Brianna Derham #32 of Wantagh, left, dribbles as Nassau Class A semifinal: Wantagh vs. Manhasset Ashley Cattle #21 of Sewanhaka hits running layup Nassau Class A semifinal: Sewanhaka vs. Island Trees Chris Themelis #4 of Manhasset, left, gets congratulated Nassau Class A semifinal: Manhasset vs. Elmont Center Moriches Micah Snowden gets fouled on the Suffolk boys overall final: Brentwood vs. Center Moriches Longwood guard Nyia Longford hits the jumper for Suffolk girls overall final: Longwood vs. Mount Sinai Lynbrook teammates celebrate after their 51-40 win over Nassau Class A semifinal: Lynbrook vs. VSS Michael Sixsmith #5, top center, and his Holy CHSAA final: Holy Trinity vs. Chaminade Baldwin guard Rhyjon Blackwell drives the lane against Nassau Class AA semifinal: Baldwin vs. Port Washington Uniondale guard Latrell Williams hits the layup for Nassau Class AA semifinal: Uniondale vs. Farmingdale