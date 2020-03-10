Two high school state tournament girls basketball games scheduled for Sunday are looking for a new venue after St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue canceled all on-campus activities for the remainder of the week because of coronavirus concerns, an official said.

Baldwin is scheduled to play Northport in the Long Island Class AA championship/Southeast regional final, while Locust Valley will face Westhampton in Class A. The winners advance to the state semifinals the following weekend in upstate Troy.

“We’re scrambling trying to find a new site,” said Tom Combs, executive director of Section XI, the governing body of high school sports in Suffolk County. “We’re looking at different facilities and different options to schedule these games.”

St. Joseph’s decision not to host the games comes a day after Farmingdale State pulled out of hosting two state tournament boys basketball games, which also were scheduled for Sunday, because of the coronavirus. Where and when those games will be played remains an open question.

“We’re still working on things,” said Pat Pizzarelli, executive director of Section VIII, the governing body of high school sports in Nassau, on Tuesday. “Nothing definite yet.”

Those games pit Elmont against Amityville in Class A and Baldwin against Brentwood in Class AA. The winners advance to the state semifinals the following weekend in Glens Falls.