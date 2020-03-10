TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
53° Good Afternoon
SportsHigh SchoolGirls Basketball

Two more HS state championship games moving venues amid coronavirus concerns

Signage for St. Joseph's College is pictured along

Signage for St. Joseph's College is pictured along the school's West Roe Boulevard entrance in Patchogue Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. Credit: Barry Sloan

By Jim Baumbach jim.baumbach@newsday.com @jimbaumbach
Print

Two high school state tournament girls basketball games scheduled for Sunday are looking for a new venue after St. Joseph’s College in Patchogue canceled all on-campus activities for the remainder of the week because of coronavirus concerns, an official said.

Baldwin is scheduled to play Northport in the Long Island Class AA championship/Southeast regional final, while Locust Valley will face Westhampton in Class A. The winners advance to the state semifinals the following weekend in upstate Troy.

“We’re scrambling trying to find a new site,” said Tom Combs, executive director of Section XI, the governing body of high school sports in Suffolk County. “We’re looking at different facilities and different options to schedule these games.”

St. Joseph’s decision not to host the games comes a day after Farmingdale State pulled out of hosting two state tournament boys basketball games, which also were scheduled for Sunday, because of the coronavirus. Where and when those games will be played remains an open question.

“We’re still working on things,” said Pat Pizzarelli, executive director of Section VIII, the governing body of high school sports in Nassau, on Tuesday. “Nothing definite yet.”

Those games pit Elmont against Amityville in Class A and Baldwin against Brentwood in Class AA. The winners advance to the state semifinals the following weekend in Glens Falls.

Newsday columnist Jim Baumbach

Jim Baumbach is an award-winning investigative and enterprise reporter in the sports department at Newsday, where he has worked since 1998. He also is the student newspaper adviser at St. John's University.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Carle Place junior forward Erin Leary discusses the Carle Place wins third straight Long Island Class B title
Carle PlaceÕs Amanda Leary directs her teammates during Photos: Long Island Class B girls hoops final
Smithtown Christian defeated Livingston Manor, 66-47, in a Highlights: Smithtown Christian wins Class D Southeast Regional semi
Smithtown Christian's Gabe Gibson #23 drives on the Photos: Smithtown Christian in the State Class D Southeast Regional semis
East RockawayÕs Riley O'Hagan drives the ball defended Photos: Long Island Class C girls hoops final
Bdlawin defeated Uniondale, 61-60, in the Nassau Class Highlights: Baldwin vs. Uniondale in the Nassau Class AA final
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search