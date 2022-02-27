Alisa Blalock felt a tweak in her hamstring early on, but that didn’t stop her from playing her game. It was tough to even spot the injury with the way she orchestrated the offense and zoomed across the court.

"I was going for a rebound in the first quarter, and I pulled something," Blalock said. "I tried to push it as much as I could. I just gave it my best."

Blalock scored 14 points and Taryn Barbot led the way with 22 as top-seeded St. Mary's beat No. 5 St. Anthony’s, 54-44, in the CHSAA semifinals on Sunday at St. Joseph’s College.

The quick-footed tandem showed their chemistry early on, as Blalock found Barbot for two layups on deep passes in the transition game.



"That’s our game. We try to generate defensive stops and turn them into fast-breaks," Barbot said. "I’m always looking for her running out and she’s always looking for me."

St. Anthony's closed the first quarter on an 8-0 run to lead by five heading into the second quarter. That's when St. Mary's stepped up its defense, allowing just three points to take a 29-19 lead at halftime.

"We were a little lethargic defensively early on," St. Mary's coach Kevin White said. "Then we came out and started pressing in the second, sped them up and forced some turnovers."

Alexis Mitas' 11 points led St. Anthony’s, which again made a run in the third quarter. An 11-2 spurt cut its deficit to four points. But St. Mary's again had an answer, this time an 8-0 run to regain control of the game.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Now, St. Mary's turns its attention to Sacred Heart and the CHSAA championship on Thursday at Hofstra.

"Today we gave up a lot of open threes and didn’t help on defense enough," Barbot said. "Coach wants us to play better defense and push the ball more next game."