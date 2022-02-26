Experience was a crucial factor for Port Jefferson when the game got into the final quarter. They never strayed from their game plan and remained calm as they pushed forward toward victory.

Port Jefferson defeated Greenport/Southold, 43-33, on Saturday afternoon in the Suffolk BCD final at Newfield. Abigail Rolfe scored a game-high 22 points for Port Jefferson on the strength of going 12-for-14 from the free-throw line. Lola Idir added seven points for the Royals. Brienna McFarland scored 15 points for Greenport/Southold.

"It sounds cliché, but I tell them ‘Act like you’ve been here before,’ " co-­­­coach Jesse Rosen said. "Between Abby and Lola they have a combined seven county championships and in the fourth quarter that was evident."

The game started off slow for both teams as only one basket was scored in the first four minutes. It was tied at 7 after the first quarter and Port Jefferson led just 18-13 at halftime.

Rolfe was no exception to the slow start, scoring just four points in the first half. She exploded in the second half for 18, consistently drawing contact on drives to the rim.

"I just take everything they give me," Rolfe said. "They’re free points, I should knock them down every time."

The constant contact being drawn began to open other opportunities for Rolfe. When defenders began to sag off her in the fourth quarter, she knocked down two mid-range jumpers.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I felt a little disrespected when they backed off me so much, so why not just go for it," Rolfe said.

On the defensive end the Royals made life tough on the Porters. Port Jefferson’s active hands forced numerous tie ups and countless deflections. The interior defense also limited the Porters to just five made shots in the paint.

"We do a lot of scouting, and our players are really good about getting into the scouting reports," co-coach Keith Buehler said. "I spend a lot of time getting our players to know their opponents’ tendencies and they follow my lead on that."

With the win Port Jefferson moves on to face Class A champion West Babylon at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Kings Park.