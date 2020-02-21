It was late in the third quarter and the Port Jefferson girls basketball team knew it was inching closer to victory.

The Royals rattled off 12 consecutive points to open up a 16-point lead over Mattituck in the Suffolk Class B championship game at Centereach High School Friday night.

But as the seconds slowly ticked off the clock, Mattituck, the four-time defending champs, fought their way back into the game with just four minutes remaining. That’s when Port Jefferson clamped down on defense, held off the Tuckers’ wave of momentum, pushed back and finished strong to win the title, 42-28.

“We just knew we had to make a stop on defense and also slow the game down,” Samantha Ayotte said. “The game was in our hands and it was really important to slow down and stay composed.”

Mattituck (14-8) got to within 32-26 after a long two by Sarah Santacroce, who led the Tuckers with 10 points.

Port Jefferson (15-6) responded when freshman Lola Idir found Brooke Zamek for a layup just under a minute later. After Mattituck got to within 36-28 with 1:23 remaining, Zamek hit another shot that helped seal the win.

Evelyn Walker led Port Jefferson with 13 points, Abigail Rolfe had nine and Idir and Ayotte each had seven.

“A lot of times in sports you game plan for one or two players but not only do we have five options with our starters but we have more than that off the bench,” Port Jefferson coach Jesse Rosen said. “They’re all willing to be happy for the girls who have their day and they’re extremely coachable.”

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Port Jefferson advances to play Carle Place in the Long Island Class B title game March 9 at Newfield High School.

“Mattituck is a quality program and perennially good,” Rosen said. “To go out there and beat them three times this year is incredibly difficult. It’s special and a great memory.”

The Royals also continue on in the overall Suffolk tournament and will play Class C champion Pierson at St. Joseph’s Tuesday.

“We lost to Mattituck last year so we wanted to come out strong and prove ourselves,” Ayotte said. “And we did just that.”