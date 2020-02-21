Suffolk girls basketball Class A semifinal: Hauppauge vs. Westhampton
Westhampton defeated Hauppauge, 57-53, in a Suffolk girls basketball Class A semifinal on Friday.
MORE PHOTOS
Photos: South Side vs. Mepham in the Nassau Class A quarterfinals Photos: Ward Melville vs. Brentwood in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals: Central Islip vs. Deer Park photos Photos: Bay Shore vs. Northport in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals Photos: North Babylon vs. Commack in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals Photos: Great Neck South vs. Wantagh in the Nassau girls basketball Class A quarterfinals Photos: Miller Place vs. Amityville in the Suffolk boys basketball Class A semifinals Photos: Hills West vs. Kings Park in the Suffolk Class A boys basketball semifinals Photos: Center Moriches vs. Southampton in the Suffolk boys basketball Class B final Photos: Southold vs. Smithtown Christian in the Suffolk Class CD final Photos: Cold Spring Harbor vs. Academy Charter Nassau boys basketball 'B' semifinals Photos: Wheatley vs. Malverne Nassau boys basketball 'B' semifinals Nassau Class B girls basketball semifinals: Friends vs. CSH Nassau Class B girls basketball semifinal: Carle Place vs. Malverne photos Photos: Southold vs. Pierson Suffolk Class C boys basketball Photos: Shelter Island vs. Smithtown Christian Suffolk Class D boys basketball Photos: Ward Melville vs. Riverhead in the Suffolk Class AA boys basketball first round Photos Longwood vs. Commack in the Suffolk Class AA boys basketball first round