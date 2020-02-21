TODAY'S PAPER
30° Good Evening
SEARCH
30° Good Evening
Westhampton Beach guard Olivia Rongo hits the jump
SportsHigh SchoolGirls Basketball

Suffolk girls basketball Class A semifinal: Hauppauge vs. Westhampton

Print

Westhampton defeated Hauppauge, 57-53, in a Suffolk girls basketball Class A semifinal on Friday.

MORE PHOTOS

Katie McMahon of South Side, left, makes an Photos: South Side vs. Mepham in the Nassau Class A quarterfinals Ward Melville guard Giancarlo Serratore moves into the Photos: Ward Melville vs. Brentwood in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals Anthony Daley of Deer Park goes head to Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals: Central Islip vs. Deer Park photos Northport's Pat Healy moves the ball in the Photos: Bay Shore vs. Northport in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals North Babylon's Kevin Blanchet #24 and Commack's Spencer Photos: North Babylon vs. Commack in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals Noa Fisher of Great Neck South maneuvers around Photos: Great Neck South vs. Wantagh in the Nassau girls basketball Class A quarterfinals Armani Zeigler of Amityville puts up the layup Photos: Miller Place vs. Amityville in the Suffolk boys basketball Class A semifinals Kings Park guard Jack Garside drives the inside Photos: Hills West vs. Kings Park in the Suffolk Class A boys basketball semifinals Center Moriches guard Emond Frazier pulls up with Photos: Center Moriches vs. Southampton in the Suffolk boys basketball Class B final Smithtown Christian guard Gabe Gibson puts the floater Photos: Southold vs. Smithtown Christian in the Suffolk Class CD final Justin Faulkner of Academy Charter scores from inside Photos: Cold Spring Harbor vs. Academy Charter Nassau boys basketball 'B' semifinals Michael Warren, Jr. of Malverne drives inside the Photos: Wheatley vs. Malverne Nassau boys basketball 'B' semifinals Friends Academy #12 Dannielle Davis lays up shot Nassau Class B girls basketball semifinals: Friends vs. CSH Carle Place #21 Erin Leary drives to the Nassau Class B girls basketball semifinal: Carle Place vs. Malverne photos Pierson forward Henry Brooks moves the ball into Photos: Southold vs. Pierson Suffolk Class C boys basketball Smithtown Christian guard Josh Mangum drives the outside Photos: Shelter Island vs. Smithtown Christian Suffolk Class D boys basketball Riverhead guard Adrian Johnson drives the paint against Photos: Ward Melville vs. Riverhead in the Suffolk Class AA boys basketball first round Commack's Thomas Abbott tries to keep the ball Photos Longwood vs. Commack in the Suffolk Class AA boys basketball first round
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search