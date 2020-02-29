Westhampton defeated Pierson, 49-34, in the Suffolk girls basketball small schools final on Saturday at St. Joe's College.

Westhampton Beach forward Layla Mendoza puts back the rebound for two points against Pierson in the Suffolk small schools final at St. Joseph's College on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Westhampton Beach guard Isabelle Smith tries a three point shot against Pierson in the Suffolk small schools final at St. Joseph's College on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Westhampton Beach forward Molly Skorobohaty drives the outside with the layup against Pierson in the Suffolk small schools final at St. Joseph's College on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Westhampton guard Belle Smith poses with coach Katie Peters and athletic director Kathleen Masterson after breaking the school's all time scoring record on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Westhampton Beach guard Isabelle Smith gets fouled on the layup attempt against Pierson in the Suffolk small schools final at St. Joseph's College on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Westhampton Beach forward Olivia Rongo drives the lane with the layup against Pierson in the Suffolk small schools final at St. Joseph's College on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Pierson guard Chiara Bedini takes the ball in for the layup against Westhampton Beach in the Suffolk small schools final at St. Joseph's College on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Westhampton Beach guard Isabelle Smith takes the layup in for two points against Pierson in the Suffolk small schools final at St. Joseph's College on Saturday, February 29, 2020.