Suffolk I girls basketball preview

BRENTWOOD INDIANS

Last season: 10-10

Coach: Keith Greene

KEY PLAYERS

Nicole Calderon G 5-2 So.; Ivanna Hernandez F 5-8 Sr.; Josselyn Herrera F 5-10 Sr.; Tyla Michael G 5-9 Sr.; Ashley Richards G 5-7 Sr.

ABOUT THE INDIANS: Richards (10.4 points and 4 assists per game last season) looks to lead the Indians back to the playoffs after missing for the first time in seven years last season. Expect Herrera (8 rebounds per game last season) and Tyla Michael (6 points per game last season) to provide plenty of help.

CENTRAL ISLIP MUSKETEERS

Last season: 4-16

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Coach: Paul Venturi

KEY PLAYERS

Ayanna Edwards G 5-3 Jr.; Hannah Greene F 5-7 Jr.; Samantha Jaco F 5-6 Sr.; Samara Jaco F 5-7 Sr.; Jelisse Rivera G 5-5 Sr.

ABOUT THE MUSKETEERS: The team returns seven players from last year’s roster and is hoping to get back to the playoffs after a few down years. Edwards will be the key to the Musketeers on both ends of the court.

FLOYD COLONIALS

Last season: 6-14

Coach: Rich Sinclair

KEY PLAYERS

Kayla Gilmore G 5-7 8th.; Ka’Shya Hawkins F 5-11 8th.; Cassidy Samuelson F 5-11 Sr.; Katie Stevenson G 5-5 Sr.; Alexandria Walbroehl F 6-0 Jr.

ABOUT THE COLONIALS: A mixture of youth (three eighth graders) and experience (three returning starters) has Floyd looking to improve on its most successful season since its last playoff berth in 2012-13. Samuelson is a four-year varsity starter, and Walbroehl and Stevenson each have started for three years.

LONGWOOD LIONS

Last season: 23-3

Coach: James Castiglione

KEY PLAYERS

Angelene Bailey C 6-0 Jr.; Janelle Brown PG 5-5 Sr.; Bryanna Pictons G 5-5 Sr.; Taydra Simpson G 5-9 So.; Shanyah Wilson F 5-9 So.

ABOUT THE LIONS: The reigning Suffolk and Long Island AA champions are looking to defend their title, led by the Fairfield-bound Brown, who averaged 14 points, 5 assists and 4 steals per game last season.

PATCHOGUE-MEDFORD RAIDERS

Last season: 2-17

Coach: Leighann Gallagher

KEY PLAYERS

Mackenzie Carita G 5-7 So.; Brianna Cordell F 6-0 Jr.; Caitlin Dellecave PG 5-8 Sr.; Emma Remien F 5-9 Sr.; Alexis Stoehrer G 5-6 So.

ABOUT THE RAIDERS: The return of Dellecave, Cordell and Alexa Maggiacomo from injury should be a big boost for the Raiders. Remien (6.2 points per game last season) and Stoehrer (5.4 points per game last season) are back with another year of experience.

SACHEM EAST FLAMING ARROWS

Last season: 13-9

Coach: Tom Erb

KEY PLAYERS

Meredith Caviglia G 5-7 Jr.; Jillian Glasser G 5-8 Jr.; Ashley Pavan F/C 6-0 So.; Jenna Pignataro G 5-5 Jr.; Mackenzie Szlosek G 5-7 Jr.

ABOUT THE FLAMING ARROWS: Coming off their 15th consecutive playoff appearance, the Flaming Arrows are looking to make a deeper run. Although the roster has no seniors, Szlosek (12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season) and Pavan (6.8 ppg, 7.6 rebounds per game last season) will form an impressive inside-outside combo.

WARD MELVILLE PATRIOTS

Last season: 20-3

Coach: Jamie Edson

KEY PLAYERS

Jamie Agostino G 5-10 Sr.; Sarah Bucher F 5-11 Sr.; Molly Cronin G 5-10 Sr.; Julia Greek G 5-9 Fr.; Morgan Wenzler F 5-11 Sr.

ABOUT THE PATRIOTS: Agostino, who averaged 8.8 points per game and made 31 three-pointers last season, leads an experienced squad looking to win its first county title. Bucher will look to be a force inside after averaging 6.1 points and 11 rebounds per game last season.