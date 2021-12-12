Suffolk I girls basketball team-by-team preview

BRENTWOOD

Last season: 2-5

Coach: Keith Greene

KEY PLAYERS

Nicole Calderon, 5-2, G, Sr.; Jada Hood, 5-6, G, Fr.; Olivia Jones, 5-8, G, 8th grade; Myah Mckie, 6-0, C, Soph.; Zatiannah Townsend, 5-7, G, Sr.

ABOUT BRENTWOOD: Jones is a rising star who is expected to make a major impact this season. Calderon averaged eight points and four assists per game last season and Townsend averaged 6.5 points, five rebounds, and two steals.

CENTRAL ISLIP MUSKETEERS

Last season: 1-3

Coach: Paul Venturi

KEY PLAYERS:

Jayda Bell, 5-4, F, Jr.; Alyssa Dixon, 5-5, F, Jr.; Natalia Herron, 5-4, G, Sr.; Kayla Solomon, 5-2, G, 8th grade.; Kiamora Wilson, 5-6, F, Soph.

ABOUT THE MUSKETEERS: Solomon is an above average shooter who already has scored 27 and 22 points in games this season. They are a strong defensive team who limit two-shot trips for opposing offenses.

CONNETQUOT THUNDERBIRDS

Last season: 0-6

Coach: Sal Piscitelli

KEY PLAYERS

Olivia Brown, 5-6, G, Jr.; Brooke Elizalde, 5-6, F, Jr.; vfgh Madison Mileti, 5-4, G, Soph.; Emily Mohr, 5-7, G/F, Sr.; Isabella Montuori, 5-8, F, Soph.;

ABOUT THE THUNDERBIRDS: Brown is a good ballhandler and Mohr is the leader on the floor who will control things for first-year-coach Piscitelli.

FLOYD COLONIALS

Last season: 1-4

Coach Rich Sinclair

KEY PLAYERS

Keyaisia Brewster, 5-6, G, Jr.; Kayla Gilmore, 5-10, PG, Soph.; Kayden Meyer, 5-9, G/F, Soph.; Natalie Samlihan, 5-8, G/F, 8th grade; Jacky Sutherland, 5-9, G, Soph.

ABOUT THE COLONIALS: All five of their games were close last season. Gilmore, a sophomore, runs the offense well and can break presses. She averaged 10 points, 4.5 rebounds, three assists, and 9.25 steals per game as a freshman.

LONGWOOD LIONS

Last Season: 7-1

Coach: James Castiglione

KEY PLAYERS

Kaylee Graham, 5-8, G, Soph.; Giselle Harris, 5-9, G, Fr.; Autumn Simon, 6-1, C, Soph.; Taydra Simpson, 5-9, G, Sr.; Hannah Thompson, 5-5, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE LIONS: They are the three-time defending Suffolk I champions, beating Whitman in the championship game last winter. Simpson averaged 18 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists last season and is drawing Division I interest. Simon is entering her first varsity season and has huge upside. Harris, while only a freshman, got some minutes as an eighth grader.

PATCHOGUE – MEDFORD RAIDERS

Last season: 2-2

Coach: Leighann Gallagher

KEY PLAYERS:

Alyssa Abramson, 5-8, F, Sr.; Alexis Bulson-Cuozzo, 5-7, G/F, Soph.; Mackenzie Carita, 5-7, G, Sr.; Meghan Kearney, 5-7, G/F, Sr.; Diamond Pertillar, 5-8, G/F, Soph.;

ABOUT THE RAIDERS – Carita averaged 12.7 points in the first three games of this season and Pertillar averaged 10.7. Pertillar also averages nine rebounds, three blocks, and two steals per game.

RIVERHEAD BLUE WAVES

Last season: Did not play

Coach: Cherese Hinckson

KEY PLAYERS:

Jazz Bey-Watkins, 5-7, G, Sr.; Ryleigh Downs, 5-8, C, Sr.; Zyaire Hartfield, 5-6, G, Sr.; Michaela Ligon, 5-7, G, Jr.; Angelina Pace, 5-8, F, Jr.;

ABOUT THE BLUE WAVES: Riverhead did not play last season because of budget cuts within the school district. With four of their top five players standing 5-7 or taller, they will be a tough matchup for teams that like to go small. Ligon played well on her club team – the Long Island Lighting – in the absence of a high school season

SACHEM EAST

Last season: 2-1

Coach: Thomas Erb

KEY PLAYERS

Amanda Madigan, 5-6, G, Jr.; Abby Moringello, 5-6, PG, Fr.; Ashley Pavan, 5-10, F, Sr.; Amy Rice, 5-9, G, Sr.; Cassandra Rohan, 6-0, C, Fr.

ABOUT SACHEM EAST: They only played three games last season due to health and safety protocols. In 2019-2020, Pavan averaged 11 points and nine rebounds per game. She has great ball handling skills and can shoot from beyond the arc. She also has the skill set to play on the block with her back to the basket.

SACHEM NORTH

Last season: 5-2

Coach: James Mellor

Key Players: Julia Beccari, 5-7, G, Soph.; Brooke Bittlingmeyer, 5-9, F, Sr..; Ashley Pallman, 6-1, SG, Sr..; Anna Scally, 5-7, G, Jr.; Julia Turano, 5-11, F, Sr.;

ABOUT SACHEM NORTH: Turano is a strong post player who can consistently step outside of it and hit jumpers. She averaged 12 points and seven rebounds last season. Beccari is an aggressive guard who loves to attack the rim. She averaged 12 points and four rebounds last season.