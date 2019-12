Suffolk II girls basketball preview

BAY SHORE MARAUDERS

Last season: 8-12

Coach: Janine Mazzie

KEY PLAYERS

Danisha Bishop G 5-8 Sr.; Angelina Fargas G 5-7 Sr. ; Daja Farmer F 6-1 Sr. ; Nayari Hester G/F 5-10 Jr ; Kyrstin White G 5-3 Jr.

ABOUT THE MARAUDERS: Strong in the backcourt, Bay Shore will be led by Fargas, who averaged 12 points per game last season.

COMMACK COUGARS

Last season: 13-9

Coach: Russ Tietjen

KEY PLAYERS

Jordan DiPrima G 5-5 So.; Ally Carson G 5-9 Jr.; Claire Janis G 5-7 Jr.; Fiona Kernaghan G 5-9 Fr.; Olivia Vasselman G 5-5 Jr.

ABOUT THE COUGARS: Commack is a young squad that will be looking to make more noise come playoff time. They expect to play tough and feature their speed and athleticism.

CONNETQUOT THUNDERBIRDS

Last season: 2-17

Coach: Charlie Hafner

KEY PLAYERS

Jenna Erdman F 5-9 Sr.; Olivia Herrera F 5-8 Sr.; Emma Jasinski G 5-6 Sr.; Kiarra Roth F 5-9 Sr.; Hayley Weltner G 5-5 Sr.

ABOUT THE THUNDERBIRDS: Connetquot is looking to build off last season with a roster full of senior leadership and experience.

LINDENHURST BULLDOGS

Last season: 9-11

Coach: Greg Flynn

KEY PLAYERS

Morgan Brown C 5-11 Sr.; Adriana Farrugia G 5-4 Sr.; Kelly Griffin G 5-9 So.; Nat Gudel G 5-7 Sr.

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: A strong shooting team that can knock baskets down from distance, Lindenhurst will be led by Griffin, who averaged 15 points per game last season.

RIVERHEAD BLUE WAVES

Last season: 4-16

Coach: Lawrence Mandresh

KEY PLAYERS

Ce’Ahnie Khan G 5-3 Sr.; Megan McIntosh F 5-8 Sr.; Michaela Ligon G 5-6 Fr.; Jordan Palmer F 5-11 Jr.; Kaleigh Seal G 5-4 Jr.

ABOUT THE BLUE WAVES: Riverhead has a young roster with only two seniors this season, but is looking to build a winning attitude and start working towards becoming a perennial playoff-bound team.

SACHEM NORTH FLAMING ARROWS

Last season: 13-7

Coach: James Mellor

KEY PLAYERS

Julia Cruz F 6-1 Sr.; Kennadie Hallum G/F 6-0 Jr.; Julia Turano F 5-11 So.; Anna Scally G 5-3 Fr.; Danielle Scarfogliero G/F 5-5 Jr.

ABOUT THE FLAMING ARROWS: Hallum can play all five positions and averaged 14 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals per game last season. The Flaming Arrows have size and speed and will be looking to push the pace.

WHITMAN WILDCATS

Last season: 14-8

Coach: Dan Trebour

KEY PLAYERS

Kate Hoffman G 5-5 So.; Dana McGowan G 5-5 Jr.; Mia Stampfel G 5-4 So.; Olivia Simpson F 5-8 Jr.; Jenna Stockfeder F 6-0 Jr.

ABOUT THE WILDCATS: With only four returning players, the Wildcats will be a young squad. Stockfeder, who averaged 9 rebounds per game last season, is a presence inside and her progression will be a key to how far Whitman can go.