Suffolk II girls basketball team-by-team preview
BAY SHORE MARAUDERS
Last season: 3-5
Coach: Darian Farmer
KEY PLAYERS
Caroline Hobbes, 5-4, G, Sr.; Marquelies Payamps, 5-4, G, Sr.; Trinity Sierra, 5-5, F,Sr.; Elizabeth Shelton, 5-8, C, Sr.; Elaina Lagiglia, 5-7. F, Sr.
ABOUT THE MARAUDERS: This senior-laden team is ready to make a playoff run with experienced guards Hobbes and Payamps. Shelton averaged six points per game last season and is a scoring threat in the low post.
COMACK COUGARS
Last season: 5-3
Coach: Dave Moran
KEY PLAYERS:
Julia Briordy, 5-7, G, Jr.; Fiona Kernaghan, 5-9, F, Jr.; Maya Khan, 5-11, F, Soph.; Deanna Pagliaro, 5-10, F, Jr.; Sofia Vasselman, 5-6, G, Fr.
ABOUT THE COUGARS: Kernaghan can play inside and drive to the hoop and outside and drain threes. She’s an exceptional defender and rebounder. Vasselman is an excellent ball handler who can play both guard positions. She starts as a freshman after getting significant minutes as an eight grader last season.
LINDENHURST BULLDOGS
Last season: 3-5
Coach: Greg Flynn
KEY PLAYERS:
Brooke Bove, 5-5, G, Sr.; Cassie DelPrete, 5-6, G, Jr.; Kelly Griffin, 5-10, G, Sr.; Leanna Kwarta, 5-2, G, Soph.; Taylor Santha, 5-11, C, Sr.;
ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: Griffin averaged 19 points per game last year and is an excellent three-point shooter. Santha averaged five points and eight rebounds.
NEWFIELD WOLVERINES
Last season: 2-2
Coach: Colleen Bellois
KEY PLAYERS
Celena Gregg, 5-10, F, Eighth grade; Sarah Murphy, 5-10, F, Soph.; Gina Oliveira 5-4, G, Sr.; Raiyah Reid, 5-2, G, Soph.; Megan Spina, 5-9, G, Sr.;
ABOUT THE WOLVERINES: Spina is being recruited by St. Joseph’s and Houghton College and averaged 10 points and 10 rebounds a game last season. Reid averaged 14 points and five rebounds a game.
NORTHPORT TIGERS
Last season: 5-3
Coach: Richard Castellano
KEY PLAYERS
Sophia Bica, 5-8, G, Sr.; Claire Fitzpatrick, 5-9, G, Fr.; Kennedy Radziul, 5-9, G/F, Soph.; Alli Soule, 5-11, F, Sr.; Sophia Yearwood, 5-11, G/F, Sr.;
ABOUT THE TIGERS: They shared the Suffolk II regular season championship with Whitman last year. Yearwood is committed to Molloy and averaged 12 points and three assists per game last season. Bica averaged 10 points and four steals.
WARD MELVILLE PATRIOTS
Last season: 5-2
Coach: Jamie Edson
KEY PLAYERS
Catie Edson, 5-7, F, Jr.; Kayla Gioffre, 5-8, G, Sr.; Julia Greek, 5-6, G, Jr.; Siena Hart, 6-1, F, Sr.; Courtney Quinn, 5-7, G, Sr.;
ABOUT THE PATRIOTS: Greek averaged 16 points per game last season and will lead a squad that is dropping down from Suffolk I. She’s dangerous from long range and averaged in double digits in points in each of her last two seasons.
WHITMAN WILDCATS
Last season: 6-2
Coach: Dan Trebour
KEY PLAYERS
Iris Hoffman, 5-3, G, Soph.; Kate Hoffman, 5-5, G, Sr.; Ashley Magee, 5-6, G, Sr.; Kathleen O’Mara, 5-9, F, Soph.; Mia Stampfel, 5-5, G, Sr.;
ABOUT THE WILDCATS: They shared the Suffolk I regular season title with Northport, but lost to Longwood in the finals. Kate Hoffman hit 11 three-pointers in eight games last season. Her younger sister, Iris, is poised for a breakout year.