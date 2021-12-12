Suffolk II girls basketball team-by-team preview

BAY SHORE MARAUDERS

Last season: 3-5

Coach: Darian Farmer

KEY PLAYERS

Caroline Hobbes, 5-4, G, Sr.; Marquelies Payamps, 5-4, G, Sr.; Trinity Sierra, 5-5, F,Sr.; Elizabeth Shelton, 5-8, C, Sr.; Elaina Lagiglia, 5-7. F, Sr.

ABOUT THE MARAUDERS: This senior-laden team is ready to make a playoff run with experienced guards Hobbes and Payamps. Shelton averaged six points per game last season and is a scoring threat in the low post.

COMACK COUGARS

Last season: 5-3

Coach: Dave Moran

KEY PLAYERS:

Julia Briordy, 5-7, G, Jr.; Fiona Kernaghan, 5-9, F, Jr.; Maya Khan, 5-11, F, Soph.; Deanna Pagliaro, 5-10, F, Jr.; Sofia Vasselman, 5-6, G, Fr.

ABOUT THE COUGARS: Kernaghan can play inside and drive to the hoop and outside and drain threes. She’s an exceptional defender and rebounder. Vasselman is an excellent ball handler who can play both guard positions. She starts as a freshman after getting significant minutes as an eight grader last season.

LINDENHURST BULLDOGS

Last season: 3-5

Coach: Greg Flynn

KEY PLAYERS:

Brooke Bove, 5-5, G, Sr.; Cassie DelPrete, 5-6, G, Jr.; Kelly Griffin, 5-10, G, Sr.; Leanna Kwarta, 5-2, G, Soph.; Taylor Santha, 5-11, C, Sr.;

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: Griffin averaged 19 points per game last year and is an excellent three-point shooter. Santha averaged five points and eight rebounds.

NEWFIELD WOLVERINES

Last season: 2-2

Coach: Colleen Bellois

KEY PLAYERS

Celena Gregg, 5-10, F, Eighth grade; Sarah Murphy, 5-10, F, Soph.; Gina Oliveira 5-4, G, Sr.; Raiyah Reid, 5-2, G, Soph.; Megan Spina, 5-9, G, Sr.;

ABOUT THE WOLVERINES: Spina is being recruited by St. Joseph’s and Houghton College and averaged 10 points and 10 rebounds a game last season. Reid averaged 14 points and five rebounds a game.

NORTHPORT TIGERS

Last season: 5-3

Coach: Richard Castellano

KEY PLAYERS

Sophia Bica, 5-8, G, Sr.; Claire Fitzpatrick, 5-9, G, Fr.; Kennedy Radziul, 5-9, G/F, Soph.; Alli Soule, 5-11, F, Sr.; Sophia Yearwood, 5-11, G/F, Sr.;

ABOUT THE TIGERS: They shared the Suffolk II regular season championship with Whitman last year. Yearwood is committed to Molloy and averaged 12 points and three assists per game last season. Bica averaged 10 points and four steals.

WARD MELVILLE PATRIOTS

Last season: 5-2

Coach: Jamie Edson

KEY PLAYERS

Catie Edson, 5-7, F, Jr.; Kayla Gioffre, 5-8, G, Sr.; Julia Greek, 5-6, G, Jr.; Siena Hart, 6-1, F, Sr.; Courtney Quinn, 5-7, G, Sr.;

ABOUT THE PATRIOTS: Greek averaged 16 points per game last season and will lead a squad that is dropping down from Suffolk I. She’s dangerous from long range and averaged in double digits in points in each of her last two seasons.

WHITMAN WILDCATS

Last season: 6-2

Coach: Dan Trebour

KEY PLAYERS

Iris Hoffman, 5-3, G, Soph.; Kate Hoffman, 5-5, G, Sr.; Ashley Magee, 5-6, G, Sr.; Kathleen O’Mara, 5-9, F, Soph.; Mia Stampfel, 5-5, G, Sr.;

ABOUT THE WILDCATS: They shared the Suffolk I regular season title with Northport, but lost to Longwood in the finals. Kate Hoffman hit 11 three-pointers in eight games last season. Her younger sister, Iris, is poised for a breakout year.