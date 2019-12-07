TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk III girls basketball preview

Northport's Danielle Pavinelli looks to shoot defended by

Northport's Danielle Pavinelli looks to shoot defended by Ward Melville's Jamie Agostino during a Suffolk Class AA semifinal girls basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Newsday Staff
CENTEREACH COUGARS

Last season: 0-18

Coach: Jimmy Steigele

KEY PLAYERS

Sarah Buhrmeister F 6-1 Fr.; Megan Blount G 5-5 Jr.; Victoria DiMondo F 5-6 Jr.; Jamie Eck G 5-3 Jr.; Adrianna Romo-Leroux G 5-3 So.

ABOUT THE COUGARS: The young team is looking to make improvements and build a foundation for the future.

COPIAGUE EAGLES

Last season: 16-5

Coach: Carole Olsen

KEY PLAYERS

Briyanna Covington C 6-2 Sr.; Lanyah Ford PG 5-3 Sr.; Kayla Roberts G 5-4 Sr.; Samelia Roberts F 6-0 Sr.

ABOUT THE EAGLES: Ford packed her stat sheet last season with 15.2 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists per game last season. She’ll look to add even more this winter, joining two other returning players.

HALF HOLLOW HILLS EAST THUNDERBIRDS

Last season: 20-3

Coach: Adam Cirnigliaro

KEY PLAYERS

Mumtaaz Najimi G 5-9 Jr.; Ava Salti G 5-4 Sr.; Remi Sisselman G 6-0 Jr.; Kaylee Stein F 5-9 Sr.; Alyssa Studdert G 5-3 So.

ABOUT THE THUNDERBIRDS: Last season’s county semifinalists are led by Sisselman, who transferred from Portledge where she averaged 15 points per game last season.

HUNTINGTON BLUE DEVILS

Last season: 10-10

Coach: Mike Kaplan

KEY PLAYERS

Jordan Forte G 5-7 Jr.; Abigail Maichin G 5-11 Sr.; Junie Nostile F 6-5 So.; Emily Plachta G 5-11 So.; Holly Wright G 5-7 Sr.

ABOUT THE BLUE DEVILS: Maichin and Platcha both averaged double-doubles last season for a team built around a strong defense.

NEWFIELD WOLVERINES

Last season: 7-7

Coach: Doug Von Bargen

KEY PLAYERS

Savannah Bond G 5-3 Jr.; Chinelle Nelson G 5-4 Jr.; Raiyah Reid G 5-2 8th; Madison Roman F 5-7 Sr.; Megan Spina F 5-7 So.

ABOUT THE WOLVERINES: A solid core of returning players look to build on last season’s success after clinching the program’s first playoff berth in more than a decade.

NORTHPORT TIGERS

Last season: 21-3

Coach: Richard Castellano

KEY PLAYERS

Sophia Bica G 5-8 So.; Kerry Dennin F 5-10 Sr.; Kelly McLaughlin F 5-10 Sr.; Danielle Pavinelli PG 5-9 Sr.; Sophia Yearwood G/F 5-8 So.

ABOUT THE TIGERS: After falling to Longwood in the Suffolk AA final last season, Northport returns nine players, including multi-sport standout Pavinelli (11.9 points per game, 6 rebounds per game, 5 assists per game last season), as well as SUNY Geneseo commits McLaughlin and Dennin.

SMITHTOWN WEST BULLS

Last season: 8-12

Coach: Katie Combs

KEY PLAYERS

Brianna Guglielmo F 5-9 So.; Karsyn Kondracki G 5-6 So.; Madison Misser G 5-8 So.; Jill Meaney F 5-9 Sr.; Ryann Reynolds G/F 5-8 So.

ABOUT THE BULLS: Playing in a new league this season, Smithtown West will depend on its returning core, led by multi-sport standout Meaney.

