Suffolk III girls basketball team-by-team preview
BELLPORT CLIPPERS
Last season: 0-4
Coach: Rob Powell
KEY PLAYERS
Maddy Budris, 5-7, G, So.; Brynn Johnsen, 5-7, G, So.; Rosie Micucci, 5-7, G, 7.; Ashley Schulz, 5-8, F, Jr.; Mary Trowbridge, 5-10, C, Sr.
ABOUT THE CLIPPERS: The young team is looking to create new strategy and stay competitive with opponents this season.
COPIAGUE EAGLES
Last season: 0-6
Coach: Kia Wright
KEY PLAYERS
Gianna Clement, 5-6, G, Sr.; Antoinette Johnson, 5-8, G/F, Jr.; Destiny Johnson, 5-10, G/F, So.; Brooke Last, 5-5, G, Jr.; Mia Simmons, 5-6, G, Jr.
ABOUT THE EAGLES: Destiny Johnson is looking to lead the squad this year with her physical strength, speed and competitive edge. The team is looking to bounce back this season after many injuries last year.
HALF HOLLOW HILLS EAST THUNDERBIRDS
Last season: 7-2
Coach: Adam Cirnigliaro
KEY PLAYERS
Rose Azmoudeh, 5-9, G, So.; Mia Bordwin, 5-8, F, So.; Jolie Boyle, 5-9, F, Jr.; Destiny Stewart, 5-7, G, Jr.; Alyssa Studdert, 5-3, PG, Sr.
ABOUT THE THUNDERBIRDS: Last season, the team finished as League III champions and lost in the conference championship to West Babylon. Studdert and Azmoudeh will step up as the Thunderbirds graduated Newsday Player of the Year Remi Sisselman.
HUNTINGTON BLUE DEVILS
Last season: 5-2
Coach: Mike Kaplan
KEY PLAYERS
Katie Brown, 5-7, G, Sr.; Gianna Forte, 5-7, G, Jr.; Makaylah Frazier, 5-8, G, Sr.; Junie Nosile, 6-5, F, Sr.; Emily Platcha, 5-10, G/F, Sr.
ABOUT THE BLUE DEVILS: They were co-league III champions with Half Hollow Hills East last season. The team’s strengths are defense, speed and size.
SMITHTOWN EAST BULLS
Last season: 2-6
Coach: Neil Murtha
KEY PLAYERS
Carly Bigliani, 5-6, G, Sr.; Becky Hannwacker, 5-6, G, Sr.; Josie Lent, 5-8, F, So.; Ava Mueller, 5-9, F, Jr.; Jordyn Townes, 5-8, G, Fr.
ABOUT THE BULLS: They are a young team looking to develop new skills this season. Mueller averaged eight points per game last season.
SMITHTOWN WEST BULLS
Last season: 5-4
Coach: Katie Combs
KEY PLAYERS
Brianna Guglielmo, 5-8, F, Sr.; Karsyn Kondracki, 5-6, G, Sr.; Laura Luikart, 5-9, F, Jr.; Nicole Mennella, 5-6, G, Sr.; Madison Misser, 5-7, PG, Sr.
ABOUT THE BULLS: The team is experienced, hungry and ready to battle, according to Combs. Misser will be leading the team this season.
WEST ISLIP LADY LIONS
Last season: 0-3
Coach: Christopher Scharf
KEY PLAYERS
Gianna Garelli, 5-5, F, Sr.; Lola Konopa, 5-10, C, Jr.; Brynn Scharf, 5-5, G, Sr.; Meghan Spence, 5-7, G, Sr.’ Jenna Vallinoto, 5-7, G, Sr.
ABOUT THE LADY LIONS: A lot of veteran leadership and overall depth in all positions will lead the squad this year.