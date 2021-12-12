Suffolk III girls basketball team-by-team preview

BELLPORT CLIPPERS

Last season: 0-4

Coach: Rob Powell

KEY PLAYERS

Maddy Budris, 5-7, G, So.; Brynn Johnsen, 5-7, G, So.; Rosie Micucci, 5-7, G, 7.; Ashley Schulz, 5-8, F, Jr.; Mary Trowbridge, 5-10, C, Sr.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS: The young team is looking to create new strategy and stay competitive with opponents this season.

COPIAGUE EAGLES

Last season: 0-6

Coach: Kia Wright

KEY PLAYERS

Gianna Clement, 5-6, G, Sr.; Antoinette Johnson, 5-8, G/F, Jr.; Destiny Johnson, 5-10, G/F, So.; Brooke Last, 5-5, G, Jr.; Mia Simmons, 5-6, G, Jr.

ABOUT THE EAGLES: Destiny Johnson is looking to lead the squad this year with her physical strength, speed and competitive edge. The team is looking to bounce back this season after many injuries last year.

HALF HOLLOW HILLS EAST THUNDERBIRDS

Last season: 7-2

Coach: Adam Cirnigliaro

KEY PLAYERS

Rose Azmoudeh, 5-9, G, So.; Mia Bordwin, 5-8, F, So.; Jolie Boyle, 5-9, F, Jr.; Destiny Stewart, 5-7, G, Jr.; Alyssa Studdert, 5-3, PG, Sr.

ABOUT THE THUNDERBIRDS: Last season, the team finished as League III champions and lost in the conference championship to West Babylon. Studdert and Azmoudeh will step up as the Thunderbirds graduated Newsday Player of the Year Remi Sisselman.

HUNTINGTON BLUE DEVILS

Last season: 5-2

Coach: Mike Kaplan

KEY PLAYERS

Katie Brown, 5-7, G, Sr.; Gianna Forte, 5-7, G, Jr.; Makaylah Frazier, 5-8, G, Sr.; Junie Nosile, 6-5, F, Sr.; Emily Platcha, 5-10, G/F, Sr.

ABOUT THE BLUE DEVILS: They were co-league III champions with Half Hollow Hills East last season. The team’s strengths are defense, speed and size.

SMITHTOWN EAST BULLS

Last season: 2-6

Coach: Neil Murtha

KEY PLAYERS

Carly Bigliani, 5-6, G, Sr.; Becky Hannwacker, 5-6, G, Sr.; Josie Lent, 5-8, F, So.; Ava Mueller, 5-9, F, Jr.; Jordyn Townes, 5-8, G, Fr.

ABOUT THE BULLS: They are a young team looking to develop new skills this season. Mueller averaged eight points per game last season.

SMITHTOWN WEST BULLS

Last season: 5-4

Coach: Katie Combs

KEY PLAYERS

Brianna Guglielmo, 5-8, F, Sr.; Karsyn Kondracki, 5-6, G, Sr.; Laura Luikart, 5-9, F, Jr.; Nicole Mennella, 5-6, G, Sr.; Madison Misser, 5-7, PG, Sr.

ABOUT THE BULLS: The team is experienced, hungry and ready to battle, according to Combs. Misser will be leading the team this season.

WEST ISLIP LADY LIONS

Last season: 0-3

Coach: Christopher Scharf

KEY PLAYERS

Gianna Garelli, 5-5, F, Sr.; Lola Konopa, 5-10, C, Jr.; Brynn Scharf, 5-5, G, Sr.; Meghan Spence, 5-7, G, Sr.’ Jenna Vallinoto, 5-7, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE LADY LIONS: A lot of veteran leadership and overall depth in all positions will lead the squad this year.