Suffolk IV girls basketball preview

BELLPORT CLIPPERS

Last season: 4-16

Coach: Rob Powell

KEY PLAYERS

Emily Hartmann C 5-8 Sr.; Erika Johnson G 5-6 Jr.; Allie Magro F 5-6 Sr.; Monica Ross C 5-11 Jr.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS: Powell has a young but talented group, some getting their first taste of varsity experience. The Clippers hope to close games better in a competitive league.

COMSEWOGUE INDIANS

Last season: 5-15

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Coach: Joe Caltagirone

KEY PLAYERS

Samantha Andresen F 5-8 Jr.; Lindsay Hanson G 5-6 Sr.; Jackie Marquardt G 5-5 Jr.; Danielle McGuire G 5-5 Fr.; Veronica Riddick G 5-7 Sr.

ABOUT THE INDIANS: Comsewogue returns three starters, including All-League players Hanson and McGuire. Riddick, an All-League transfer from Bellport, averaged 14 points and 4 rebounds per game last season.

DEER PARK FALCONS

Last season: 15-5

Coach: Mike Gennaro

KEY PLAYERS

Jillian Cornelia G 5-5 Sr.; Kylie Kuhn PG 5-7 So.; Bella Mosca G 5-3 Sr.; Jaelyn Rios F 5-10 Jr.; Zakirah Sands G 5-4 Jr.

ABOUT THE FALCONS: Kuhn (16 points, 8 rebounds, 6 steals per game last season) leads a Deer Park squad with three returning starters. Rios also provides a big presence down low after averaging 10 rebounds per game last season.

EAST ISLIP REDMEN

Last season: 5-11

Coach: Mike Petre

KEY PLAYERS

Gia Gremaux G 5-8 Sr.; Jessica Peluso F 5-11 So.

ABOUT THE REDMEN: Gremaux averaged 14 points and 4 steals per game last season and will lead an experienced group. Hannah Calarco adds another scoring threat, while Meg Garnett provides some size and interior depth with Kira Rumfola.

NORTH BABYLON BULLDOGS

Last season: 19-1

Coach: Samantha Prahalis

KEY PLAYERS

Nia-Lee Crosswell F 5-8 Sr.; Alanna Felix G 5-10 Sr.; Hailey Morgan F 5-8 Jr.; Sam Muller G 5-11 Jr.; Sofie Tsavaris G 5-7 Jr.

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: North Babylon went unbeaten a season ago until a one-point loss in the playoffs to Half Hollow Hills East. Former Ward Melville coach and Commack standout Prahalis believes Muller and Felix are two of the top players around.

SMITHTOWN EAST BULLS

Last season: 8-12

Coach: Bill Zatulskis

KEY PLAYERS

Carly Biglianii G 5-5 So.; Kate Bigliani G/F 5-8 Sr.; Kate Cosgrove F 5-10 Sr.; Brianna Durland G 5-5 Sr.; Ava Mueller G/F 5-10 Fr.

ABOUT THE BULLS: Smithtown East won three of its last four games to reach the .500 mark and qualify for the playoffs last season. The Bulls boast four returning seniors and the talented Mueller.

WEST ISLIP LIONS

Last season: 16-4

Coach: Chris Scharf

KEY PLAYERS

Alexandra Gagliardi F 5-9 Sr.; Isabella Romano F 5-7 Sr.; Meghan Spence G 5-6 So.; Jenna Vallinoto G 5-7 Fr.; Nicole Vallinoto F 5-8 Sr.

ABOUT THE LIONS: Scharf has a veteran group with a good influx of talented underclassmen. The Lions could be a tough out come the postseason.