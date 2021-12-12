Suffolk IV girls basketball team-by-team preview

COMSEWOGUE

Last season: 4-6

Coach: Justin Seifert

KEY PLAYERS

Alexis Barreiro, 5-5, G, So.; Hannah Ellis, 5-5, G, So.; Mia Fernandes, 5-8, F, Jr.; Jalynn Kirschenheuter, 6-1, F, Fr.; Danielle McGuire, 5-6, G, Jr.

ABOUT COMSEWOGUE: The squad is led by McGuire, who is the nucleus of the team and can run the point and play shooting guard.

DEER PARK FALCONS

Last season: 5-3

Coach: Mike Gennaro

KEY PLAYERS

Gianna Capone, 5-4, G, Jr.; Sam Caracci, 5-9, F, Sr.; Tori Crowther, 5-8, G, Jr.; Kylie Kuhn, 5-6, G, Sr.; Tovia Manning, 5-11, F, Sr.

ABOUT THE FALCONS: Kuhn, who averaged 23 points last season, will lead a young team this season. The senior has 932 career points and is staring down the school record of 1224 points scored by Andrea Desvignes in 2008-2012.

EAST ISLIP

Last season: 6-1

Coach: Mike Petre

KEY PLAYERS

Kaelyn Gordon, 6-1, C, Jr.; Kamilah Pasha, 5-5, G, Sr.; Jessica Peluso, 5-11, F, Sr.; Jenna Rigo, 5-4, G, Sr.; Sarah Simonetti, 5-5, G, Jr.

ABOUT EAST ISLIP: They are back to back league V champions. This year the squad is led by Simonetti, who averaged 17 points per game last season. Peluso averaged 14.

EASTPORT-SOUTH MANOR SHARKS

Last season: 4-1

Coach: Steve Giacolone

KEY PLAYERS

Izzy Cappazzola, 5-9, F, Sr.; Gianna Giacolone, 5-4, G, Jr.; Ashley Langdon, 5-5, G, So.; Maddie Powers, 5-9, F, Sr.; Madison Schwack, 5-5, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE SHARKS: Giacolone will lead the team this season. They were looking to build and draw on momentum from last year’s shortened season.

HAUPPAUGE EAGLES

Last season: 3-6

Coach: Jill Kraft

KEY PLAYERS

Stefania Abruscato, 5-7, PG/G, Jr.; Grace Crean, 5-5, G/F, So.; Jackie Cronin, 5-10, F, Sr.; Julia Dessart, 5-5, PG. Sr.; Hailey Kulesa, 5-9, F, So.

ABOUT THE EAGLES: Abruscato, who is a fierce competitor, will be leading the squad. Last season, she averaged 10 points per game and looks to play an offensive game.

WEST BABYLON EAGLES

Last season: 10-0

Coach: Ronald Langella

KEY PLAYERS

Emma Blloshmi, 5-4, G, Sr.; Lissette Cordero, 5-8, F, Sr.; Jade Dockery, 5-2, G, So.; Lacey Downey, 5-3, PG, Jr.; Brianna Winkler, 5-4, F, Sr.

ABOUT THE EAGLES: Last season, the team went undefeated and captured a county title. The squad uses their strong defense to dominate play.

WESTHAMPTON HURRICANES

Last season: 4-4

Coach: Katie Peters

KEY PLAYERS

Jane Atkinson, 5-6, PG, So.; Kylah Avery, 5-7, F, Jr.; Lily Berchin, 5-5, G, Sr.; Ali Parascandola, 5-7, F, Sr.; Olivia Rongo, 5-11, G/F, Sr.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES: Rongo, an outstanding defender and playmaker on the offensive end, will lead the team this season.