10 things to watch in the Suffolk girls basketball playoffs

1. Longwood looking to return to the top

The Lions won the 2019 Suffolk Class AA championship and the Conference I title last season. But they couldn’t test themselves against the entirety of Class AA last season or play beyond a conference title. That won’t be the case this season, and with the leadership of Taydra Simpson, who is averaging 20.8 points per game with multiple triple-doubles this season, the top-seeded Lions will be a tough matchup throughout the playoffs.

2. Northport looking to go beyond a county title

The Tigers won the 2020 Suffolk Class AA championship but were unable to play past that game due to the shutdowns following the beginnings of the COVID-19 pandemic. They never got that coveted Long Island championship or possible state championship run. But there will be a true postseason this season, and led by the tandem of Sophia Bica and Sophia Yearwood, No. 2 Northport could be playing deep into February and March.

3. How far can Emily Plachta take Huntington?

There have been nine different Suffolk Class AA champions in the last 10 seasons. Third-seeded Huntington hopes to make that 10 in 11 seasons and has a strong case, led by Emily Plachta and her 24.4 points per game.

4. Commack playing for a cause

The Commack girls basketball team has played for reasons far beyond themselves all season. Dave Moran took over as head coach for the Cougars during former head coach Bryan Bonin’s year-long battle with melanoma. Bonin died Jan. 25 and Commack has continued to play for him. The Cougars earned the No. 4 seed in Class AA and look to make a deep playoff run with a balanced scoring effort led by Fiona Kernaghan.

5. Key duos that could will their teams far in Class AA

Iris and Kate Hoffman, No. 5 Whitman: The sister duo has led Whitman to a 16-win season and the Wildcats don’t want to slow down now.

The sister duo has led Whitman to a 16-win season and the Wildcats don’t want to slow down now. Rose Azmoudeh and Alyssa Studdert, No. 6 Half Hollow Hills East: The strong guard combination controls the pace for the Thunderbirds.

The strong guard combination controls the pace for the Thunderbirds. Jacky Sutherland and Kayla Gilmore, No. 7 Floyd: The sophomores led Floyd to its first postseason berth since 2013 and won’t be an easy out for any team.

6. Kings Park looking to take home the title

Kings Park has had one of its strongest seasons in program history en route to earning the top seed in Suffolk Class A. The team prides itself on defensive intensity, and with the playmaking of Jaxie Cestone, Ryan Currier and Mary Ellen Gilchriest, Kings Park could be in position to become the seventh different Class A champion in seven years.

7. Lacey Downey leads the way (again)

Downey is one of the top three-sport athletes on Long Island. Although lacrosse is her primary sport, she always shines on the basketball court, averaging 19.8 points per game for No. 2 West Babylon.

8. Shoreham-Wading River looking to crash the party

The combination of Sophie Costello and GraceAnn Leonard has led Shoreham-Wading River to an 18-1 season and the No. 3 seed in Class A.

9. More players to watch for in Class A

Jessica Peluso, No. 4 East Islip: She is averaging 16.7 points per game with great athleticism.

She is averaging 16.7 points per game with great athleticism. Casey Campo, No. 5 Mt. Sinai: She is averaging 23.5 points per game as one of the top scorers on Long Island. She also plays lockdown defense.

She is averaging 23.5 points per game as one of the top scorers on Long Island. She also plays lockdown defense. Kylie Kuhn, No. 9 Deer Park: Playmaking guards are always dangerous come tournament time, and with Kuhn averaging 24.1 points per game, she will be the focal point of every opposing team’s gameplan.

10. Class B, C and D

Greenport/Southold enters the playoffs as the top-seed in Suffolk B, led by Adrine Demircyrian and Brienna McFarland.

The Suffolk Class C and Class D representatives are already determined, but both have playmakers that could lead them on extended postseason runs. Lola Idir leads Port Jefferson (Class C) after averaging 21 points per game, and Abbey Loiacono leads Smithtown Christian (Class D) after leading Suffolk in scoring with 29.8 points per game.