Girls Basketball

Suffolk V girls basketball preview

Guiliana Abruscato #12 of Hauppauge drives to the

Guiliana Abruscato #12 of Hauppauge drives to the net past Julia Pellettieri #23 of Kings Park at Kings Park High School on Dec 11, 2018. Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Newsday Staff
EAST HAMPTON BONACKERS

Last season: 1-19

Coach: Krista Brooks

KEY PLAYERS

Paige Cardone G 5-7 Jr.; Alden Powers G 5-7 Sr.; Emma Silvera F 5-9 Sr.; Tia Weis F 5-10 Sr.

ABOUT THE BONACKERS: Playing in a new league this season, East Hampton will rely on its experienced and veteran players.

EASTPORT-SOUTH MANOR SHARKS

Last season: 18-4

Coach: Steven Giacolone

KEY PLAYERS

Bella Arato F 5-8 Sr.; Alexandra Giacolone G 5-4 Sr.; Katie McCormick G 5-6 Jr.; Cassidy Passaro F 5-5 Sr.; Carly Travers F 5-9 Sr.

ABOUT THE SHARKS: The Sharks were co-league champions last season with Hauppauge. Eastport-South Manor is a veteran group led by Giacolone.

HARBORFIELDS TORNADOES

Last season: 9-11

Coach: Meaghan Smith

KEY PLAYERS

Marina Bergin F 5-9 So.; Madison Brady G/F 5-10 Jr.; Kathryn Morgan G 5-6 Jr.; Diana Orfanakos G 5-9 Jr.; Mia Triolo G 5-8 Jr.

ABOUT THE TORNADOES: The Tornadoes missed the playoffs by a game last season and graduated 10 seniors from that squad. Smith will look to a youth movement this season, led by Brady and Triolo.

HAUPPAUGE EAGLES

Last season: 17-5

Coach: Jill Kraft

KEY PLAYERS

Giuliana Abruscato G 5-2 Sr.; Jamie Devine G 5-10 Jr.; Nicole Petrocelli F 5-10 Jr.; Shannon Zembrzycki F 5-11 Sr.

ABOUT THE EAGLES: Bolstered by a strong backcourt that can shoot consistenly from distance, Hauppauge will look to push the ball up the court quckly this season.

HALF HOLLOW HILLS WEST COLTS

Last season: 11-11

Coach: Bryan Dugan

KEY PLAYERS

Charlotte Anton F 5-11 Sr.; Alexa Hinke G 5-6 Jr.; Reese Johnson F 5-10 So.; Melina Moukas G 5-5 Fr.; Emily Ross G 5-6 Sr.

ABOUT THE COLTS: Hills West returns four starters, but graduated four-year starter and All-County point guard Kayla Robertson. Moukas has the unenviable task of filling her shoes. The Colts look for a sixth straight trip to the postseason.

ISLIP BUCCANEERS

Last season: 7-13

Coach: Collin Smith

KEY PLAYERS

Genai Martinez G/F 5-8 Sr.; Kaeli McAnally G 5-8 So.; Sarah Penny G/F 5-9 Sr.; Kristen Scheidel G/F 5-9 Sr.; Brielle Zink C 6-0 Fr.

ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS: Five of Islip’s league losses were by less than 10 points last season. Islip will rely on the talented McAnally, who is entering her third season as a starter.

KINGS PARK KINGSMEN

Last season: 6-14

Coach: Tom Edmundson

KEY PLAYERS

Nicole Bianco G 5-5 Jr.; Meghan Bossert G/F 5-10 So.; Kelly Jette G 5-11 Jr.; Julia Pellettieri G 5-6 Sr.; Leighann Perciballi G/F 5-8 Sr.

ABOUT THE KINGSMEN: Edmundson’s group has a good mix of veteran and young players who are athletic and have size. Kings Park hopes to bounce back with a trip to the playoffs.

ROCKY POINT EAGLES

Last season: 3-17

Coach: Reagan Lynch

KEY PLAYERS

Madison Gennaro G Sr.; Emma Rose Hansen C Jr.; Autumn Kinderman F Sr.; Clare Levy G Sr.; Sydney Strohmayer F Sr.

ABOUT THE EAGLES: With a handful of players returning to the team this season, Rocky Point is looking to find consistency early and build up the program.

WEST BABYLON EAGLES

Last season: 18-5

Coach: Ron Langella

KEY PLAYERS

Lacey Downey PG 5-5 Fr.; Olivia Vergano F 5-8 Jr.

ABOUT THE EAGLES: Young, but athletic, West Babylon will look to play lock-down defense and make a return to the postseason.

