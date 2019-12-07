Suffolk V girls basketball preview
EAST HAMPTON BONACKERS
Last season: 1-19
Coach: Krista Brooks
KEY PLAYERS
Paige Cardone G 5-7 Jr.; Alden Powers G 5-7 Sr.; Emma Silvera F 5-9 Sr.; Tia Weis F 5-10 Sr.
ABOUT THE BONACKERS: Playing in a new league this season, East Hampton will rely on its experienced and veteran players.
EASTPORT-SOUTH MANOR SHARKS
Last season: 18-4
Coach: Steven Giacolone
KEY PLAYERS
Bella Arato F 5-8 Sr.; Alexandra Giacolone G 5-4 Sr.; Katie McCormick G 5-6 Jr.; Cassidy Passaro F 5-5 Sr.; Carly Travers F 5-9 Sr.
ABOUT THE SHARKS: The Sharks were co-league champions last season with Hauppauge. Eastport-South Manor is a veteran group led by Giacolone.
HARBORFIELDS TORNADOES
Last season: 9-11
Coach: Meaghan Smith
KEY PLAYERS
Marina Bergin F 5-9 So.; Madison Brady G/F 5-10 Jr.; Kathryn Morgan G 5-6 Jr.; Diana Orfanakos G 5-9 Jr.; Mia Triolo G 5-8 Jr.
ABOUT THE TORNADOES: The Tornadoes missed the playoffs by a game last season and graduated 10 seniors from that squad. Smith will look to a youth movement this season, led by Brady and Triolo.
HAUPPAUGE EAGLES
Last season: 17-5
Coach: Jill Kraft
KEY PLAYERS
Giuliana Abruscato G 5-2 Sr.; Jamie Devine G 5-10 Jr.; Nicole Petrocelli F 5-10 Jr.; Shannon Zembrzycki F 5-11 Sr.
ABOUT THE EAGLES: Bolstered by a strong backcourt that can shoot consistenly from distance, Hauppauge will look to push the ball up the court quckly this season.
HALF HOLLOW HILLS WEST COLTS
Last season: 11-11
Coach: Bryan Dugan
KEY PLAYERS
Charlotte Anton F 5-11 Sr.; Alexa Hinke G 5-6 Jr.; Reese Johnson F 5-10 So.; Melina Moukas G 5-5 Fr.; Emily Ross G 5-6 Sr.
ABOUT THE COLTS: Hills West returns four starters, but graduated four-year starter and All-County point guard Kayla Robertson. Moukas has the unenviable task of filling her shoes. The Colts look for a sixth straight trip to the postseason.
ISLIP BUCCANEERS
Last season: 7-13
Coach: Collin Smith
KEY PLAYERS
Genai Martinez G/F 5-8 Sr.; Kaeli McAnally G 5-8 So.; Sarah Penny G/F 5-9 Sr.; Kristen Scheidel G/F 5-9 Sr.; Brielle Zink C 6-0 Fr.
ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS: Five of Islip’s league losses were by less than 10 points last season. Islip will rely on the talented McAnally, who is entering her third season as a starter.
KINGS PARK KINGSMEN
Last season: 6-14
Coach: Tom Edmundson
KEY PLAYERS
Nicole Bianco G 5-5 Jr.; Meghan Bossert G/F 5-10 So.; Kelly Jette G 5-11 Jr.; Julia Pellettieri G 5-6 Sr.; Leighann Perciballi G/F 5-8 Sr.
ABOUT THE KINGSMEN: Edmundson’s group has a good mix of veteran and young players who are athletic and have size. Kings Park hopes to bounce back with a trip to the playoffs.
ROCKY POINT EAGLES
Last season: 3-17
Coach: Reagan Lynch
KEY PLAYERS
Madison Gennaro G Sr.; Emma Rose Hansen C Jr.; Autumn Kinderman F Sr.; Clare Levy G Sr.; Sydney Strohmayer F Sr.
ABOUT THE EAGLES: With a handful of players returning to the team this season, Rocky Point is looking to find consistency early and build up the program.
WEST BABYLON EAGLES
Last season: 18-5
Coach: Ron Langella
KEY PLAYERS
Lacey Downey PG 5-5 Fr.; Olivia Vergano F 5-8 Jr.
ABOUT THE EAGLES: Young, but athletic, West Babylon will look to play lock-down defense and make a return to the postseason.
