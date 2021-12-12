Suffolk V girls basketball team-by-team preview

EAST HAMPTON BONACKERS

Last season: 1-4

Coach: Samantha Jones

KEY PLAYERS

Caroline DiSunno, F, 5-9, Jr.; Susie DiSunno, F, 5-8, Fr.; Katie Kuneth, G/F, 5-7, So.; Claire McGovern, G, 5-6, Jr.; Chloe Swickard, G, 5-6, Jr.

ABOUT THE BONACKERS: New coach Jones is looking to step in and develop strategy and skill to implement into competition.

HARBORFIELDS TORNADOES

Last season: 2-4

Coach: John Tampori

KEY PLAYERS

Megan Hickey, 5-6, G, Jr.; Audrey Mergenthaler, 5-5, F, Sr.; Jill Newman, 5-9, F, So.; Caleigh Phelan, 5-6, G, So.; Francesa Viteritti, 5-9, F, Sr.

ABOUT THE TORNADOES: Tampori is stepping in as the new coach for the team. The squad is looking to build from last season but also create new momentum with the new players.

HALF HOLLOW HILLS WEST COLTS

Last season: 2-4

Coach: Bryan Dugan

KEY PLAYERS

Ava Blasi, 5-10, F, So.; Laila Carr, 5-7, G, 8.; Reese Johnson, 6-0, F, Sr.; Jahniya McCreary, 5-9, G, Jr.; Melina Moukas, 5-7, G, Jr.

ABOUT THE COLTS: Stepping up for the team is Carr, who is a dynamic ball handler with the ability to hit the three and finish in the paint.

WEST ISLIP LIONS

Last season: 0-3

Coach: Christopher Scharf

KEY PLAYERS

Gianna Garelli, 5-5, F, Sr.; Lola Konopa, 5-10, C, Jr.; Brynn Scharf, 5-5, G, Sr.; Meghan Spence, 5-7, G, Sr.’ Jenna Vallinoto, 5-7, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE LIONS: A lot of veteran leadership and overall depth in all positions will lead the squad this year.

KINGS PARK KINGSMEN

Last season: 7-1

Coach: Tom Edmundson

KEY PLAYERS

Jaxie Cestone, 5-8, G/F, Jr.; Ryan Currier, 6-2, C, So.; Maryellen Gilchriest, 5-9, PG, Jr.; Dana Minier, 5-8, SG, Jr.; Erin Tourto, 5-6, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE KINGSMEN: The squad is led by Cestone and Gilchriest, who are both mentally tough and tenacious players. The team has strong defense that will help them this season.

ROCKY POINT EAGLES

Last season:

Coach: Raegan Lynch

KEY PLAYERS

Victoria Curreri, 5-8, F, Sr.; Avery Gennaro, F, Sr.; Sarah May, 5-3, G, So.; Mia Negus, 5-5, G, Sr.; Leela Smith, 5-8, G, Jr.

ABOUT THE EAGLES: Several returning seniors and great leadership will drive the squad to success this year.

SAYVILLE GOLDEN FLASHES

Last season: 6-2

Coach: Phil DePompeo

KEY PLAYERS

Holly Doxey, 5-10, F, Sr.; Brigid Manning, 5-6, G, Sr.; Katie Schreoder, 5-8, G/F, Sr.

ABOUT THE GOLDEN FLASHES: The squad is looking to build on a strong season last year making it to the semifinals of the Class A county championships.