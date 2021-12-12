Suffolk V girls basketball team-by-team preview
EAST HAMPTON BONACKERS
Last season: 1-4
Coach: Samantha Jones
KEY PLAYERS
Caroline DiSunno, F, 5-9, Jr.; Susie DiSunno, F, 5-8, Fr.; Katie Kuneth, G/F, 5-7, So.; Claire McGovern, G, 5-6, Jr.; Chloe Swickard, G, 5-6, Jr.
ABOUT THE BONACKERS: New coach Jones is looking to step in and develop strategy and skill to implement into competition.
HARBORFIELDS TORNADOES
Last season: 2-4
Coach: John Tampori
KEY PLAYERS
Megan Hickey, 5-6, G, Jr.; Audrey Mergenthaler, 5-5, F, Sr.; Jill Newman, 5-9, F, So.; Caleigh Phelan, 5-6, G, So.; Francesa Viteritti, 5-9, F, Sr.
ABOUT THE TORNADOES: Tampori is stepping in as the new coach for the team. The squad is looking to build from last season but also create new momentum with the new players.
HALF HOLLOW HILLS WEST COLTS
Last season: 2-4
Coach: Bryan Dugan
KEY PLAYERS
Ava Blasi, 5-10, F, So.; Laila Carr, 5-7, G, 8.; Reese Johnson, 6-0, F, Sr.; Jahniya McCreary, 5-9, G, Jr.; Melina Moukas, 5-7, G, Jr.
ABOUT THE COLTS: Stepping up for the team is Carr, who is a dynamic ball handler with the ability to hit the three and finish in the paint.
WEST ISLIP LIONS
Last season: 0-3
Coach: Christopher Scharf
KEY PLAYERS
Gianna Garelli, 5-5, F, Sr.; Lola Konopa, 5-10, C, Jr.; Brynn Scharf, 5-5, G, Sr.; Meghan Spence, 5-7, G, Sr.’ Jenna Vallinoto, 5-7, G, Sr.
ABOUT THE LIONS: A lot of veteran leadership and overall depth in all positions will lead the squad this year.
KINGS PARK KINGSMEN
Last season: 7-1
Coach: Tom Edmundson
KEY PLAYERS
Jaxie Cestone, 5-8, G/F, Jr.; Ryan Currier, 6-2, C, So.; Maryellen Gilchriest, 5-9, PG, Jr.; Dana Minier, 5-8, SG, Jr.; Erin Tourto, 5-6, G, Sr.
ABOUT THE KINGSMEN: The squad is led by Cestone and Gilchriest, who are both mentally tough and tenacious players. The team has strong defense that will help them this season.
ROCKY POINT EAGLES
Last season:
Coach: Raegan Lynch
KEY PLAYERS
Victoria Curreri, 5-8, F, Sr.; Avery Gennaro, F, Sr.; Sarah May, 5-3, G, So.; Mia Negus, 5-5, G, Sr.; Leela Smith, 5-8, G, Jr.
ABOUT THE EAGLES: Several returning seniors and great leadership will drive the squad to success this year.
SAYVILLE GOLDEN FLASHES
Last season: 6-2
Coach: Phil DePompeo
KEY PLAYERS
Holly Doxey, 5-10, F, Sr.; Brigid Manning, 5-6, G, Sr.; Katie Schreoder, 5-8, G/F, Sr.
ABOUT THE GOLDEN FLASHES: The squad is looking to build on a strong season last year making it to the semifinals of the Class A county championships.