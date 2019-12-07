Suffolk VI girls basketball preview

AMITYVILLE WARRIORS

Last season: 8-13

Coach: Ashley Jackson

KEY PLAYERS

Serraia Goodman F/G 5-8 Jr.; Syriah Mathis F/G 5-9 So.; Brionna Milsap G 5-4 Sr.; Jordan Tobin F/G 5-10 Sr.; Makayla Warrick F 5-8 Fr.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS: After missing the playoffs last season, Amityville is bolstered by combo players Tobin (13 points, 17 rebounds, 4 assists per game last season) and Goodman (12 points per game, 7 rebounds, 2 assists per game last season), who can both do a bit of everything.

BAYPORT-BLUE POINT PHANTOMS

Last season: Toni Mulgrave

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Coach: 11-10

KEY PLAYERS

Madigan Miller G/F 5-9 Jr.; Olivia Monturo F/C 5-10 Sr.

ABOUT THE PHANTOMS: Monturo leads a core of returning senior players. An athletic presence down low, she can pull up from distance as well and is expected to crest the 1,000-point mark for her career early this season.

GLENN KNIGHTS

Last season: 16-5

Coach: Sean McGinty

KEY PLAYERS

Samantha Groark G 5-8 Sr.; Aaliyah Gonzalez F 5-7 Sr.; Molly Miller F 5-10 Jr.; Madison Mullman F 5-9 Sr.; Alison Pekonen G 5-8 Sr.

ABOUT THE KNIGHTS: Watch out for Mullman, who averaged 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals per game last season. She’s a deep-scoring threat, but can get to the basket and dish it to teammates.

MILLER PLACE PANTHERS

Last season: 5-14

Coach: Beth Anne Bradshaw

KEY PLAYERS

Alexa Corbin G 5-5 Jr.; Lizzie Doherty G 5-6 Jr.; Jessica Iavarone F 5-11 Jr.; Lauren Molinaro G/F 5-7 So.; Andie Mott G 5-6 So.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS: Corbin and Iavarone offer Miller Place a solid combination at both ends of the court as well as a strong inside-out game. Watch out for Iavarone on the boards as she’s expected to lead the team in rebounds this season.

MOUNT SINAI MUSTANGS

Last season: 21-5

Coach: Jeff Koutsantanou

KEY PLAYERS

Kylie Budke G 5-4 So.; Casey Campo G 5-10 So.; Makayla Hartcorn F 5-10 Jr.; Danielle Sofia G 5-5 Fr.

ABOUT THE MUSTANGS: The defending Suffolk A champions graduated a handful of players, but return key players like Campo and Budke, who both averaged 7 points per game last season.

SAYVILLE GOLDEN FLASHES

Last season: 15-7

Coach: Phil DePompeo

KEY PLAYERS

Kerri Gunther G 5-7 Jr.; Jenna Harclerode F 5-10 Sr.; Dominique Rinaldi G 5-5 Jr.

ABOUT THE GOLDEN FLASHES: An athletic squad, Harclerode is a potential force down low after averaging 17 points and 12 rebounds per game as a junior last season.

SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER WILDCATS

Last season: 9-12

Coach: Adam Lievre

KEY PLAYERS

Sophie Costello G 5-5 Fr.; Abigail Korzekwinski F 5-10 Sr.; Hayden Lachenmeyer F 5-8 Sr.; GraceAnn Leonard G 5-4 Fr.; Annie Sheehan G 5-7 Fr.

ABOUT THE WILDCATS: Three-year varsity player Korzekwinski is expected to be the spark that makes Shoreham-Wading River run after averaging 12 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals per game as a junior

WESTHAMPTON HURRICANES

Last season: 17-6

Coach: Katie Peters

KEY PLAYERS

Caroline Henke G 5-6 Jr.; Molly McCarthy G 5-8 So.; Layla Mendoza F 5-10 Sr.; Olivia Rongo G/F 5-10 So.; Belle Smith G 5-5 Sr.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES: Looking to get back to the county finals after falling to Mt. Sinai in the Class A championship last season. Keep an eye on Smith, who finished her junior season with 1,305 career points.

WYANDANCH WARRIORS

Last season: 2-18

Coach: Angelique L. Shannon

KEY PLAYERS

Briana Davis F 5-7 Sr.; Janae Emanuel G 5-6 Fr.; Tekayla Jerrick PG 5-10 Fr.; Treyona Mayhew G 5-1 So.; Jalyn White C 6-0 Jr.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS: Looking to build on its defense this season, with quick play to the ball, Wyandanch is still a young roster but primed for growth, led by Emanuel and Jerrick.