TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Evening
SEARCH
28° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolGirls Basketball

Suffolk VI girls basketball preview

Mt. Sinai's Casey Campo shoots for a three-point

Mt. Sinai's Casey Campo shoots for a three-point basket past Pierson/Bridgehampton/Shelter Island's Celia Barranco during a Suffolk Class ABCD girls basketball final on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Newsday Staff
Print

AMITYVILLE WARRIORS

Last season: 8-13

Coach: Ashley Jackson

KEY PLAYERS

Serraia Goodman F/G 5-8 Jr.; Syriah Mathis F/G 5-9 So.; Brionna Milsap G 5-4 Sr.; Jordan Tobin F/G 5-10 Sr.; Makayla Warrick F 5-8 Fr.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS: After missing the playoffs last season, Amityville is bolstered by combo players Tobin (13 points, 17 rebounds, 4 assists per game last season) and Goodman (12 points per game, 7 rebounds, 2 assists per game last season), who can both do a bit of everything.

BAYPORT-BLUE POINT PHANTOMS

Last season: Toni Mulgrave

Coach: 11-10

KEY PLAYERS

Madigan Miller G/F 5-9 Jr.; Olivia Monturo F/C 5-10 Sr.

ABOUT THE PHANTOMS: Monturo leads a core of returning senior players. An athletic presence down low, she can pull up from distance as well and is expected to crest the 1,000-point mark for her career early this season.

GLENN KNIGHTS

Last season: 16-5

Coach: Sean McGinty

KEY PLAYERS

Samantha Groark G 5-8 Sr.; Aaliyah Gonzalez F 5-7 Sr.; Molly Miller F 5-10 Jr.; Madison Mullman F 5-9 Sr.; Alison Pekonen G 5-8 Sr.

ABOUT THE KNIGHTS: Watch out for Mullman, who averaged 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals per game last season. She’s a deep-scoring threat, but can get to the basket and dish it to teammates.

MILLER PLACE PANTHERS

Last season: 5-14

Coach: Beth Anne Bradshaw

KEY PLAYERS

Alexa Corbin G 5-5 Jr.; Lizzie Doherty G 5-6 Jr.; Jessica Iavarone F 5-11 Jr.; Lauren Molinaro G/F 5-7 So.; Andie Mott G 5-6 So.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS: Corbin and Iavarone offer Miller Place a solid combination at both ends of the court as well as a strong inside-out game. Watch out for Iavarone on the boards as she’s expected to lead the team in rebounds this season.

MOUNT SINAI MUSTANGS

Last season: 21-5

Coach: Jeff Koutsantanou

KEY PLAYERS

Kylie Budke G 5-4 So.; Casey Campo G 5-10 So.; Makayla Hartcorn F 5-10 Jr.; Danielle Sofia G 5-5 Fr.

ABOUT THE MUSTANGS: The defending Suffolk A champions graduated a handful of players, but return key players like Campo and Budke, who both averaged 7 points per game last season.

SAYVILLE GOLDEN FLASHES

Last season: 15-7

Coach: Phil DePompeo

KEY PLAYERS

Kerri Gunther G 5-7 Jr.; Jenna Harclerode F 5-10 Sr.; Dominique Rinaldi G 5-5 Jr.

ABOUT THE GOLDEN FLASHES: An athletic squad, Harclerode is a potential force down low after averaging 17 points and 12 rebounds per game as a junior last season.

SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER WILDCATS

Last season: 9-12

Coach: Adam Lievre

KEY PLAYERS

Sophie Costello G 5-5 Fr.; Abigail Korzekwinski F 5-10 Sr.; Hayden Lachenmeyer F 5-8 Sr.; GraceAnn Leonard G 5-4 Fr.; Annie Sheehan G 5-7 Fr.

ABOUT THE WILDCATS: Three-year varsity player Korzekwinski is expected to be the spark that makes Shoreham-Wading River run after averaging 12 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals per game as a junior

WESTHAMPTON HURRICANES

Last season: 17-6

Coach: Katie Peters

KEY PLAYERS

Caroline Henke G 5-6 Jr.; Molly McCarthy G 5-8 So.; Layla Mendoza F 5-10 Sr.; Olivia Rongo G/F 5-10 So.; Belle Smith G 5-5 Sr.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES: Looking to get back to the county finals after falling to Mt. Sinai in the Class A championship last season. Keep an eye on Smith, who finished her junior season with 1,305 career points.

WYANDANCH WARRIORS

Last season: 2-18

Coach: Angelique L. Shannon

KEY PLAYERS

Briana Davis F 5-7 Sr.; Janae Emanuel G 5-6 Fr.; Tekayla Jerrick PG 5-10 Fr.; Treyona Mayhew G 5-1 So.; Jalyn White C 6-0 Jr.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS: Looking to build on its defense this season, with quick play to the ball, Wyandanch is still a young roster but primed for growth, led by Emanuel and Jerrick.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Longwood's Jeremiah Mobley (10) goes to the basket Photos: Center Moriches vs. Longwood boys basketball
Andre Curbelo #11 of Long Island Lutheran, right, Photos: LI Lutheran vs. St. Dominic boys basketball
Freeport celebrates their victory against Floyd in the Podcast Ep. 43: Long Island Championships rewind
Mark Cordero #11 of Deer Park drives to Photos: Deer Park vs. Longwood boys basketball
Connetquot/East Islip's Jake llewllyn takes second place in Photos: Hauppauge vs. Connetquot/East Islip boys swimming
Westhampton's Jaden AlfanoStJohn was named the Hansen Award Hansen Award winner Jaden AlfanoStJohn of Westhampton
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search