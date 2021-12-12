Suffolk VI girls basketball team-by-team preview
BAYPORT-BLUE POINT PHANTOMS
Last season: 3-3
Coach: Toni Mulgrave
KEY PLAYERS
Natalee Fabrizio, 5-0, G, Sr.; Samantha Haber, 5-5, G, So.; Erin McMahon, 5-9, F, Sr.; Ava Meyn, 5-10, F, Fr.; Maggie Kennedy, 5-10, F, Jr.
ABOUT THE PHANTOMS: The team is led by tremendous athleticism and speed. They are looking to earn a spot in the playoffs and earn a team win.
GLENN KNIGHTS
Last season: 4-3
Coach: Sean McGinty
KEY PLAYERS
Gabby Andreacchi, 5-8, F, Sr.; Lindsey Adomaites, 5-4, G, Jr.; Liv Brignati, 5-4, G, Sr.; Christina Kology, 5-6, G, Sr.; Abby Miller, 5-9, F, Sr.
ABOUT THE KNIGHTS: Andreacchi, who averaged 16 points per game last season, will lead the team this year. The squad has solid shooting skills and plays sound defense.
HAMPTON BAYS BAYMEN
Last season: 0-3
Coach: Darryl K. Johnson
KEY PLAYERS
Haley Castaldo, 5-7, G, Sr.; Sophia Corredor, 5-6, G, Jr.; Asha Johnson, 6-0, F, Fr.; Jordyn Meyers, 5-5, G, Jr.; Kaitlyn Mounts, 5-10.5, F, Sr.
ABOUT THE BAYMEN: Mounts, who averaged 9 points per game last season, leads the team and commands a double team which will be complemented by young and explosive freshman, Johnson.
MILLER PLACE PANTHERS
Last season: 4-2
Coach: Ryan Candurra
KEY PLAYERS
Danielle Cirrito, 5-7, G, Sr.; Katie Doherty, 5-6, G, Jr.; Emma LaMountain, 5-8, C, Sr.; Lauren Molinaro, 5-7, F, Sr.; Andie Mott, 5-7, G, Sr.
ABOUT THE PANTHERS: The team is led by tremendous physical strength and ability to play both solid offense and defense.
MT. SINAI MUSTANGS
Last season: 6-2
Coach: Jeff Koutsantanou
KEY PLAYERS
Kylie Budke, 5-5, G, Sr.; Casey Campo, 5-9, G, Sr.; Lauren Jakalitsch, 5-10, C, Sr.; Daniella Sofia, 5-8, G, Jr.; Brielle Williams, 5-5, G, Jr.
ABOUT THE MUSTANGS: Campo leads the squad averaging 24 points per game last season. The team’s goal is to win a Class A county championship this year.
SHOREHAM WADING-RIVER WILDCATS
Last season: 4-1
Coach: Adam Lievre
KEY PLAYERS
Sophie Costello, 5-6, G, Jr.; Carlie Cutinella, 5-6, G, Sr.; GraceAnn Leonard, 5-7, G, Jr.; Colleen Ohrtman, 5-8. G, Jr.; Annie Sheehan, 5-8, G, Jr.
ABOUT THE WILDCATS: The team finished League VII champs last season with Leonard averaging 19.8 points per game. This season, the squad has five returning starters and a strong bench.