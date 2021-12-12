Suffolk VI girls basketball team-by-team preview

BAYPORT-BLUE POINT PHANTOMS

Last season: 3-3

Coach: Toni Mulgrave

KEY PLAYERS

Natalee Fabrizio, 5-0, G, Sr.; Samantha Haber, 5-5, G, So.; Erin McMahon, 5-9, F, Sr.; Ava Meyn, 5-10, F, Fr.; Maggie Kennedy, 5-10, F, Jr.

ABOUT THE PHANTOMS: The team is led by tremendous athleticism and speed. They are looking to earn a spot in the playoffs and earn a team win.

GLENN KNIGHTS

Last season: 4-3

Coach: Sean McGinty

KEY PLAYERS

Gabby Andreacchi, 5-8, F, Sr.; Lindsey Adomaites, 5-4, G, Jr.; Liv Brignati, 5-4, G, Sr.; Christina Kology, 5-6, G, Sr.; Abby Miller, 5-9, F, Sr.

ABOUT THE KNIGHTS: Andreacchi, who averaged 16 points per game last season, will lead the team this year. The squad has solid shooting skills and plays sound defense.

HAMPTON BAYS BAYMEN

Last season: 0-3

Coach: Darryl K. Johnson

KEY PLAYERS

Haley Castaldo, 5-7, G, Sr.; Sophia Corredor, 5-6, G, Jr.; Asha Johnson, 6-0, F, Fr.; Jordyn Meyers, 5-5, G, Jr.; Kaitlyn Mounts, 5-10.5, F, Sr.

ABOUT THE BAYMEN: Mounts, who averaged 9 points per game last season, leads the team and commands a double team which will be complemented by young and explosive freshman, Johnson.

MILLER PLACE PANTHERS

Last season: 4-2

Coach: Ryan Candurra

KEY PLAYERS

Danielle Cirrito, 5-7, G, Sr.; Katie Doherty, 5-6, G, Jr.; Emma LaMountain, 5-8, C, Sr.; Lauren Molinaro, 5-7, F, Sr.; Andie Mott, 5-7, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS: The team is led by tremendous physical strength and ability to play both solid offense and defense.

MT. SINAI MUSTANGS

Last season: 6-2

Coach: Jeff Koutsantanou

KEY PLAYERS

Kylie Budke, 5-5, G, Sr.; Casey Campo, 5-9, G, Sr.; Lauren Jakalitsch, 5-10, C, Sr.; Daniella Sofia, 5-8, G, Jr.; Brielle Williams, 5-5, G, Jr.

ABOUT THE MUSTANGS: Campo leads the squad averaging 24 points per game last season. The team’s goal is to win a Class A county championship this year.

SHOREHAM WADING-RIVER WILDCATS

Last season: 4-1

Coach: Adam Lievre

KEY PLAYERS

Sophie Costello, 5-6, G, Jr.; Carlie Cutinella, 5-6, G, Sr.; GraceAnn Leonard, 5-7, G, Jr.; Colleen Ohrtman, 5-8. G, Jr.; Annie Sheehan, 5-8, G, Jr.

ABOUT THE WILDCATS: The team finished League VII champs last season with Leonard averaging 19.8 points per game. This season, the squad has five returning starters and a strong bench.