TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsHigh SchoolGirls Basketball

Suffolk VI girls basketball team-by-team preview

By Julia Elbaba julia.elbaba@newsday.com
Print

BAYPORT-BLUE POINT PHANTOMS

Last season: 3-3

Coach: Toni Mulgrave

KEY PLAYERS

Natalee Fabrizio, 5-0, G, Sr.; Samantha Haber, 5-5, G, So.; Erin McMahon, 5-9, F, Sr.; Ava Meyn, 5-10, F, Fr.; Maggie Kennedy, 5-10, F, Jr.

ABOUT THE PHANTOMS: The team is led by tremendous athleticism and speed. They are looking to earn a spot in the playoffs and earn a team win.

GLENN KNIGHTS

Last season: 4-3

Coach: Sean McGinty

KEY PLAYERS

Gabby Andreacchi, 5-8, F, Sr.; Lindsey Adomaites, 5-4, G, Jr.; Liv Brignati, 5-4, G, Sr.; Christina Kology, 5-6, G, Sr.; Abby Miller, 5-9, F, Sr.

ABOUT THE KNIGHTS: Andreacchi, who averaged 16 points per game last season, will lead the team this year. The squad has solid shooting skills and plays sound defense.

HAMPTON BAYS BAYMEN

Last season: 0-3

Coach: Darryl K. Johnson

KEY PLAYERS

Haley Castaldo, 5-7, G, Sr.; Sophia Corredor, 5-6, G, Jr.; Asha Johnson, 6-0, F, Fr.; Jordyn Meyers, 5-5, G, Jr.; Kaitlyn Mounts, 5-10.5, F, Sr.

ABOUT THE BAYMEN: Mounts, who averaged 9 points per game last season, leads the team and commands a double team which will be complemented by young and explosive freshman, Johnson.

MILLER PLACE PANTHERS

Last season: 4-2

Coach: Ryan Candurra

KEY PLAYERS

Danielle Cirrito, 5-7, G, Sr.; Katie Doherty, 5-6, G, Jr.; Emma LaMountain, 5-8, C, Sr.; Lauren Molinaro, 5-7, F, Sr.; Andie Mott, 5-7, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS: The team is led by tremendous physical strength and ability to play both solid offense and defense.

MT. SINAI MUSTANGS

Last season: 6-2

Coach: Jeff Koutsantanou

KEY PLAYERS

Kylie Budke, 5-5, G, Sr.; Casey Campo, 5-9, G, Sr.; Lauren Jakalitsch, 5-10, C, Sr.; Daniella Sofia, 5-8, G, Jr.; Brielle Williams, 5-5, G, Jr.

ABOUT THE MUSTANGS: Campo leads the squad averaging 24 points per game last season. The team’s goal is to win a Class A county championship this year.

SHOREHAM WADING-RIVER WILDCATS

Last season: 4-1

Coach: Adam Lievre

KEY PLAYERS

Sophie Costello, 5-6, G, Jr.; Carlie Cutinella, 5-6, G, Sr.; GraceAnn Leonard, 5-7, G, Jr.; Colleen Ohrtman, 5-8. G, Jr.; Annie Sheehan, 5-8, G, Jr.

ABOUT THE WILDCATS: The team finished League VII champs last season with Leonard averaging 19.8 points per game. This season, the squad has five returning starters and a strong bench.

By Julia Elbaba julia.elbaba@newsday.com

More high schools

Whitman's Mia Stampfel puts up the shot between
Photos: Whitman vs. Sachem East girls hoops
Preston Edmead #1 of Deer Park makes an
Photos: Uniondale vs. Deer Park boys hoops
Jayden Reid of Long Island Lutheran works the
Photos: LI Lutheran vs. Hills East boys basketball
The Thorp Award is presented by Newsday to
Meet the finalists and winner of Newsday's Thorp Award
Ryan Thomas #11 of Farmingdale, right, tries to
Photos: Baldwin vs. Farmingdale boys hoops
East Islip's Derek Burrell, Dakim Griffin of Half
Meet the Hansen Award finalists
Didn’t find what you were looking for?