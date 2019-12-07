Suffolk VII girls basketball preview

BABYLON PANTHERS

Last season: 8-12

Coach: Chris Ryan

KEY PLAYERS

Danielle Donaldson G 5-6 Sr.; Loraine Felisme G 5-6 So.; Emma Ward G 5-4 Sr.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS: Return nine players from last year’s team, including five-year varsity player Ward, who averaged 13.3 points per game last season, and four-year varsity player Donaldson, who connected on 33 3-pointers last season.

CENTER MORICHES RED DEVILS

Last season: 3-16

Coach: Sue Wicks

KEY PLAYERS

Bella Burke PG 5-5 So.; Emma Morris G 5-7 Fr.; Bella Reed F 5-8 Jr.; Emily Wicks G 5-5 So.

ABOUT THE RED DEVILS: A young roster, Center Moriches will be led by the backcourt duo of Morris and Burke, who can both handle the ball, as well as Reed, who adds some height on the wing and in the post.

GREENPORT/SOUTHOLD PORTERS

Last season: 6-12

Coach: Skip Gehring

KEY PLAYERS

Adrine Demirciyan G 5-6 So.; Isabelle Higgins C 5-9 Sr.; Julia Jaklevic F 5-7 Jr.; Skylar Mysliborski G 5-6 Fr.; Kaitlin Tobin G 5-5 Sr.

ABOUT THE PORTERS: Greenport/Southold boasts plenty of experience led by Demiricya, who averaged 16.8 points, 9.5 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game as a freshman.

HAMPTON BAYS BAYMEN

Last season: 0-20

Coach: Darryl K. Johnson

KEY PLAYERS

Lily Candelaria C 5-10 Sr.; Bryona Hayes F 5-7 So.; Rebecca Heaney G 5-5 Sr.; Pam Grajales G 5-4 Sr.; Kaitlyn Mounts C 5-9 So.

ABOUT THE BAYMEN: A young team last season, Hampton Bays is looking for some consistency this winter, sparked by Grajales who averaged 8.7 ponts and 3.5 rebounds per game as a junior.

MATTITUCK TUCKERS

Last season: 16-4

Coach: Steve Van Dood

KEY PLAYERS

Miranda Hedges G 5-4 Sr.; Mackenzie Hoeg G 5-9 Sr.; Emily Nicholson G 5-7 So.; Kathryn Thompson C 6-1 Sr.; Sarah Santacroce G 5-5 Sr.

ABOUT THE TUCKERS: The four-time defending Suffolk B champions boast plenty of senior experience this year and will look to play a fast-paced transition game.

PIERSON/BRIDGEHAMPTON WHALERS

Last season: 17-3

Coach: Woody Kneeland

KEY PLAYERS

Gylia Dryden C 6-0 Jr; Brooke Esposito G 5-7 Jr.; Chastin Giles G 5-3 Sr.; Grace Perello G 5-8 Jr.; Sofia Mancino G 5-6 So.

ABOUT THE WHALERS: Fresh off an undefeated league season, the combined team is looking to get back to the state tournament, led by Giles, who is close to eclipsing the 1,000-point mark for her career.

PORT JEFFERSON ROYALS

Last season: 12-9

Coaches: Jesse Rosen and Keith Buehler

KEY PLAYERS

Samantha Ayotte G/F 5-8 Sr.; Hailey Hearney PG 5-5 Jr.; Abby Rolfe F 5-6 So.; Evelyn Walker G 5-6 Jr.; Brooke Zamek F 5-7 Jr.

ABOUT THE ROYALS: After falling to Mattituck in the Suffolk Class B championship, Port Jefferson returns plenty of experience.

SMITHTOWN CHRISTIAN KNIGHTS

Last season: 10-9

Coach: John Vaeth

KEY PLAYERS

Hanna Fiormonte G 5-4 So.; Abby Loiacano G 5-4 Fr.; Caroline Pennacchio F 5-6 Sr.; Megan Pennacchio F 5-6 Sr.; Angel Wang F 5-5 Sr.

ABOUT THE KNIGHTS: One of the top 20 scorers in Suffolk County as an eighth-grader, Loiacano (14.5 points per game last season) will team up with fellow captain Wang to serve as leaders this season.

SOUTHAMPTON MARINERS

Last season: 9-10

Coach: Richard Wingfield

KEY PLAYERS

Cristine Delgado G/F 5-5 Jr.; Ishanti Gumbs G 5-6 Sr.; Caraline Oakley F 5-9 Sr.; Madison Taylor G 5-3 So.; Alyssa Thomas F 5-8 Sr.

ABOUT THE MARINERS: Southampton returns plenty of experience, including Gumbs, who averaged 12 points and four assists per game last season.