Girls Basketball

Suffolk VII girls basketball team-by-team preview

By Julia Elbaba julia.elbaba@newsday.com
SOUTHAMPTON MARINERS

Last season: 2-2

Coach: Richard Wingfield

KEY PLAYERS

Juliette Archer, 5-9, F, Jr.; Gabby Arnold, 5-5, G, Sr.; Carli Cameron, 5-9, F, Sr.; Paige Garvin, 5-3, G, Jr.; Madison Taylor, 5-2, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE MARINERS: Taylor leads the team with her hard-work ethic, resilience and discipline. She averaged 14 points per game last season and Arnold averaged 8.

BABYLON PANTHERS

Last season: 2-2

Coach: Chris Ryan

KEY PLAYERS

Ashley Burke, 5-9, F, Jr.; Loraine Felismé, 5-5, G, Sr.; Emily McGurk, 5-6, G, Sr.; Gemma Mendolia, 5-4, G, Sr.; Alyssa Watral, 5-6, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS: The squad is led by nine experienced seniors and four juniors with strong guard play on both ends of the floor. They are looking to play up-tempo and win games through defense and transition play.

CENTER MORICHES RED DEVILS

Last season: 5-2

Coach: Freddy DelGiorno

KEY PLAYERS

Climele Brown, 5-6, F, Jr.; Bella Burke, 5-6, G, Sr.; Charlotte Castinglione, 5-3, G, Jr.; Megan Magill, 5-5, F, Jr.; Emma Morris, 5-7, F, Jr.

ABOUT THE RED DEVILS: Morris, who averaged 15 points per game last year, is looking to lead a strong squad this season.

GREENPORT-SOUTHOLD

Last season: 5-3

Coach: Chris Golden

KEY PLAYERS

Lily Corwin, 5-6, G, So.; Adrine Demirciyan, 5-7, G, Sr.; Brienna McFarland, 5-6, G, Jr.; Haley Skrecz, 5-5, G, Jr.; Amelia Woods, 5-10, C, Sr.

ABOUT GREENPORT-SOUTHOLD: Demirciyan will lead the team averaging 17.8 points per game last season. The squad’s strengths are rebounding, outside shooting and speed.

MATTITUCK TUCKERS

Last season: 2-3

Coach: Van Dood

KEY PLAYERS

Mia Kahn, 5-7, F, Sr.; Emily Nicholson, 5-7, G, Sr.; Katie Schuch, 5-5, G, Sr.; Aaliyah Shorter, 5-8, F, Sr.; Abby Woods, 5-9, G/F, Jr.

ABOUT THE TUCKERS: The squad is led by Woods and Nicholson. Their experience and work ethic will lead the squad from the start of the season.

PIERSON/BRIDGEHAMPTON

Last season: No season

Coach: Woody Kneeland

KEY PLAYERS

Lyra Aubry, 5-11, C, So.; Ani Bedini, 5-7, F, Fr.; Lexi Davis, 5-4, PG, So.; Riley Roesel, 5-7, G, Jr.; Leslie Samuels, 5-9, G, Jr.

ABOUT PIERSON/BRIDGEHAMPTON: The young team is looking to bounce back after not having a season last year due to Covid.

PORT JEFFERSON ROYALS

Last season: 4-0

Coach: Keith Buchler

KEY PLAYERS

Alexa Ayotte, 5-11, F, Jr.; Lola Idir, 5-9, G, Jr.; Annie Maier, 5-9, G, Sr.; Abagail Rolfe, 5-11, F, Sr.; Amy Whitman, 5-8, G,.

ABOUT THE ROYALS: Last season, the team became county champs. The squad is led by Lola Idir, who averaged 17 points per game last year.

SMITHTOWN CHRISTIAN KNIGHTS

Last season: 1-3

Coach: Jim Roselle

KEY PLAYERS

Isabella Alesi, 5-5, G, Sr.; Sofia Cantarero, 5-4, G, Sr.; Naomi Giancana, 5-5, G, Sr.; Abbey Loiacono, 5-5, G, Jr.; Annalyn Loiacano, 5-2, G, 7.

ABOUT THE KNIGHTS: The squad is led by Abbey Loiacono, who averaged 25 points per game last season. Her sister Annalyn, will make an immediate impact this season.

