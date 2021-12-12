Suffolk VII girls basketball team-by-team preview

SOUTHAMPTON MARINERS

Last season: 2-2

Coach: Richard Wingfield

KEY PLAYERS

Juliette Archer, 5-9, F, Jr.; Gabby Arnold, 5-5, G, Sr.; Carli Cameron, 5-9, F, Sr.; Paige Garvin, 5-3, G, Jr.; Madison Taylor, 5-2, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE MARINERS: Taylor leads the team with her hard-work ethic, resilience and discipline. She averaged 14 points per game last season and Arnold averaged 8.

BABYLON PANTHERS

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Last season: 2-2

Coach: Chris Ryan

KEY PLAYERS

Ashley Burke, 5-9, F, Jr.; Loraine Felismé, 5-5, G, Sr.; Emily McGurk, 5-6, G, Sr.; Gemma Mendolia, 5-4, G, Sr.; Alyssa Watral, 5-6, G, Sr.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS: The squad is led by nine experienced seniors and four juniors with strong guard play on both ends of the floor. They are looking to play up-tempo and win games through defense and transition play.

CENTER MORICHES RED DEVILS

Last season: 5-2

Coach: Freddy DelGiorno

KEY PLAYERS

Climele Brown, 5-6, F, Jr.; Bella Burke, 5-6, G, Sr.; Charlotte Castinglione, 5-3, G, Jr.; Megan Magill, 5-5, F, Jr.; Emma Morris, 5-7, F, Jr.

ABOUT THE RED DEVILS: Morris, who averaged 15 points per game last year, is looking to lead a strong squad this season.

GREENPORT-SOUTHOLD

Last season: 5-3

Coach: Chris Golden

KEY PLAYERS

Lily Corwin, 5-6, G, So.; Adrine Demirciyan, 5-7, G, Sr.; Brienna McFarland, 5-6, G, Jr.; Haley Skrecz, 5-5, G, Jr.; Amelia Woods, 5-10, C, Sr.

ABOUT GREENPORT-SOUTHOLD: Demirciyan will lead the team averaging 17.8 points per game last season. The squad’s strengths are rebounding, outside shooting and speed.

MATTITUCK TUCKERS

Last season: 2-3

Coach: Van Dood

KEY PLAYERS

Mia Kahn, 5-7, F, Sr.; Emily Nicholson, 5-7, G, Sr.; Katie Schuch, 5-5, G, Sr.; Aaliyah Shorter, 5-8, F, Sr.; Abby Woods, 5-9, G/F, Jr.

ABOUT THE TUCKERS: The squad is led by Woods and Nicholson. Their experience and work ethic will lead the squad from the start of the season.

PIERSON/BRIDGEHAMPTON

Last season: No season

Coach: Woody Kneeland

KEY PLAYERS

Lyra Aubry, 5-11, C, So.; Ani Bedini, 5-7, F, Fr.; Lexi Davis, 5-4, PG, So.; Riley Roesel, 5-7, G, Jr.; Leslie Samuels, 5-9, G, Jr.

ABOUT PIERSON/BRIDGEHAMPTON: The young team is looking to bounce back after not having a season last year due to Covid.

PORT JEFFERSON ROYALS

Last season: 4-0

Coach: Keith Buchler

KEY PLAYERS

Alexa Ayotte, 5-11, F, Jr.; Lola Idir, 5-9, G, Jr.; Annie Maier, 5-9, G, Sr.; Abagail Rolfe, 5-11, F, Sr.; Amy Whitman, 5-8, G,.

ABOUT THE ROYALS: Last season, the team became county champs. The squad is led by Lola Idir, who averaged 17 points per game last year.

SMITHTOWN CHRISTIAN KNIGHTS

Last season: 1-3

Coach: Jim Roselle

KEY PLAYERS

Isabella Alesi, 5-5, G, Sr.; Sofia Cantarero, 5-4, G, Sr.; Naomi Giancana, 5-5, G, Sr.; Abbey Loiacono, 5-5, G, Jr.; Annalyn Loiacano, 5-2, G, 7.

ABOUT THE KNIGHTS: The squad is led by Abbey Loiacono, who averaged 25 points per game last season. Her sister Annalyn, will make an immediate impact this season.