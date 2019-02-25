The casual fan wouldn’t be able to tell that Lilah Grubman played competitive basketball for the first time less than four years ago.

Grubman, a freshman wing on the Syosset girls basketball team, plays almost methodically with an abundance of control and slashes to the basket with nearly unmatched athleticism.

She had 14 points and blocked a key shot with 59 seconds left, helping second-seeded Syosset stave off scrappy No. 3 Freeport, 60-49, in a Nassau Class AA semifinal at Farmingdale State on Monday night.

Syosset will play top-seeded Baldwin in the Nassau Class AA championship at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Farmingdale State.

“She impacts the game in just about every facet,” Braves coach Michael Ferreira said. “You see the blocks, but what’s important to us are the deflections, the diving for loose balls and even more. She’s unselfish and a great shooter.”

Her block on a baseline drive kept Syosset’s lead at 56-47. The Red Devils trailed 19-4 after a sloppy first quarter but closed the gap to 27-22 by halftime behind Deavion Peterson (17 points).

Tiona Parker’s layup got Freeport (16-5) within a point at 28-27 early in the third quarter, but Syosset (20-1) answered with a pivotal 8-0 run.

“They put a lot of pressure on the ball,” Grubman said of how Freeport mounted its comeback. “I think they were more focused on defense, and they really looked to get rebounds.”

Four straight points from Taylor Abraham in the fourth quarter pulled the Red Devils within 54-47 with 3:19 remaining, but the Braves chewed the clock and went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line — highlighted by Kendall Halpern’s four straight makes — to ice the game.

“We really just had to regroup at halftime and play our pace and not play the type of game they wanted to play,” said Syosset's Rachel Mahler, whose 21 points led all scorers.

She said the full-court press, usually the Braves' backbone, was weak in the first half, which allowed Freeport to close the gap. Grubman usually spearheads that press, and it was her increased effort later in the game that helped Syosset recover.

“Her athleticism is like nothing I’ve ever seen before,” Mahler said. “She has a bright future, I think, on this team.”

The Braves now turn their attention to Baldwin, the two-time defending state Class AA champion and the defending state Federation Class AA champion.

Said Mahler: “We’ve always gone out before we’ve been able to play Baldwin, so I’m excited for this game.”