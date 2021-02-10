Newsday's annual look at the top 100 girls basketball players on Long Island for this season, listed alphabetically.

Olivia Agunzo, Division, G, Soph.

She is a three-point scorer who averaged 16 points per game as a freshman. Agunzo is dangerous on the break and is being recruited by multiple Division I programs, according to coach Steve Robins.

Meghan Anderson, Our Lady of Mercy, C, Soph.

She averaged 14.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game last season. Anderson also shot 72% from the free-throw line.

Nicole Baer, Herricks, F, Sr.

Returning from two missed seasons because of injury, Baer is an aggressive defender and a strong rebounder. She averaged 10 points as a freshman and also started as an eighth-grader. She also can hit the three.

Angelene Bailey, Longwood, C, Sr.

She averaged nine points, 11 rebounds and five blocks per game last season for the Suffolk Class AA runner-up. Bailey is committed to play basketball at New Paltz.

Camila Bamri, Lynbrook, G, Sr.

Bamri, a four-year varsity player, hit 39 three-pointers last season and averaged 12.8 points per game.

Nicole Bianco, Kings Park, G, Sr.

The athletic guard is one of the toughest defenders in Suffolk. Bianco also led Kings Park in assists as a junior. She added 55 rebounds despite standing at 5-5.

Sophia Bica, Northport, G, Jr.

She averaged nine points, five assists and 3.8 steals per game last season for the Suffolk Class AA champions. Bica handles the ball exceptionally well.

Alisa Blalock, St. Mary’s, G, Jr.

Blalock can score in a variety of ways, whether it’s from the perimeter or driving to the basket. She averaged 7.6 points per game for the defending CHSAA champions.

Madison Brady, Harborfields, G/F, Sr.

A powerful player that has the ability to attack the basket and shoot from the outside. She averaged 12.8 points and seven rebounds as a junior.

Kelly Brennan, Garden City, G/F, Sr.

The three-sport athlete (basketball, soccer and golf) can play the perimeter and post up defenders. Brennan averaged 9.2 points per game.

Casey Campo, Mt. Sinai, G, Jr.

She averaged 18 points per game last season. The junior has a well-rounded game and is a strong asset for the Mustangs.

Charlotte Cavaliere, Plainedge, C, Sr.

Despite being consistently double-teamed – and sometimes triple-teamed – she averaged 11 points and 13 rebounds per game last season.

Meredith Caviglia, Sachem East, F, Sr.

She averaged 8.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.1 steals last year. Caviglia had 16 points and nine rebounds against Floyd last season.

Alexa Cirabisi, Massapequa, G, Soph.

Cirabisi led Massapequa in scoring (13 points) and rebounds (4.5 per game) as a freshman point guard. Her competitive spark helped Massapequa earn a No. 3 seed in the Nassau Class AA playoffs.

Paris Clark, Long Island Lutheran, G, Jr.

The reigning Newsday All-Long Island Player of the Year averaged 17.7 points and often was called on to defend the opposing team’s best player. She scored over 20 points six times.

Alexa Corbin, Miller Place, PG, Sr.

The four-year varsity starter averaged 15.7 points per game and has led the Panthers in scoring in each of the last four seasons. She is committed to Rutgers for lacrosse.

Natalie DeMeo, Port Washington, G, Soph.

DeMeo isn’t afraid to put her body on the line, as she also led the team in charges taken. She averaged 12 points and five rebounds a game last year, while also leading the team in steals.

Adrine Demirciyan, Greenport/Southold, G, Jr.

She averaged 17.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and five assists per game last season. Demirciyan is a leader with her phenomenal ball-handling and work ethic.

Jamie Devine, Hauppauge, G, Sr.

She averaged 10 points a game last season and always needs to be accounted for from beyond the arc.

Madiala Diabaté, Long Island Lutheran, G, Sr.

A versatile guard that can defend every position. She has a quick first step and gets to the rim at will.

Victoria Dieguez, Kellenberg, G, Sr.

The Firebirds' offense runs through her at the point. She averaged 16 points, five rebounds and three steals per game last season.

Nayeli Dowding, Baldwin, G, Sr.

A four-year varsity starter and a team captain in her senior season, Dowding is a sharpshooter who had 18 points against Ward Melville last year.

Lacey Downey, West Babylon, G, Soph.

She averaged eight points and five steals per game for a 19-win West Babylon squad last season, including 18 points against Rocky Point. She leads the Eagles with her phenomenal defense.

Laila Elor, Baldwin, G, Sr.

The senior is an elite defender who plays with tremendous energy. She averaged 7.2 points, including 16 against East Meadow last season, and will take on a leadership role.

Lauren Goldberg, Wantagh, C, Sr.

As a 6-2 center, Goldberg dominated the glass by averaging 14 rebounds a game last season. She is an excellent defender in the post and has expanded her game to the outside.

Julia Greek, Ward Melville, G, Soph.

She is a sharpshooter with exceptional range. The guard made 43 three-pointers and averaged 11.8 points per game as a freshman.

Bella Greenwald, Portledge, G, Sr.

She averaged 15.2 points per game last season. Greenwald is an exceptional defender, leader and thrives shooting three-pointers. She had 16 points in Portledge’s PSAA championship game victory.

Kelly Griffin, Lindenhurst, PG, Jr.

A tremendous shooter and passer, Griffin averaged 17.5 points, 4.5 assists and four rebounds per game last season.

Morgan Griffin, North Shore, PG, Jr.

She averaged 12 points, four assists and three steals per game, including 24 points against Wantagh, last season.

Lilah Grubman, Syosset, G, Jr.

The Newsday All-Long Island first team selection averaged 15 points, 12 rebounds and six steals. She is an elite passer, has a great court sense and can finish any shot at the rim.

Hailey Guerrero, Mepham, G, Jr.

She is dangerous with the ball in her hand in transition. Guerrero averaged nine points, six rebounds and three steals last season.

Hannah Gumersell, Cold Spring Harbor, G, Sr.

A five-year varsity player, she is quick and excels in the pace-and-space game. She averaged nine points and five assists last year.

Kennadie Hallum, Sachem North, G, Sr.

She averaged 16.5 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals per game last season. She is committed to play basketball at Sacred Heart University.

Erin Harkins, Floral Park, G, Jr.

The Newsday All-Long Island second team member averaged 14.5 points and is the primary ball handler for Floral Park.

Alexa Hinke, Half Hollow Hills West, G, Sr.

She averaged 18.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game last season. Hinke is a relentless scorer who is always attacking the basket.

Lindsay Hogan, Locust Valley, G/F, Jr.

She averaged 12.5 points, five rebounds, and five assists per game last season and is being recruited by both Division II and III schools.

Shannon Hughes, Bethpage, G/F, Jr.

She shot 50% from the field and 75% from the foul line last season, while averaging 16 points per game and nine rebounds.

Lola Idir, Port Jefferson, G, Soph.

She is returning from an ACL injury. As an eighth-grader, Idir averaged 15.4 points and will play a key role for the defending Suffolk Class B champions.

Shania Iglesias, Baldwin, PG, Sr.

The Bruins' starting point guard is a talented scorer and passer. She will have her hand in all parts of the defending Nassau Class AA champion’s offense this season. She scored a season-high 11 points against East Meadow last year.

Clare Janis, Commack, F, Sr.

Janis is a phenomenal defender leading the team with her work ethic and athleticism. Janis averaged 9.7 points per game, including 22 against Connetquot last season.

Lainie Kassap, Long Beach, G, Sr.

A swing player who averaged 12.7 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists a game last season. She can hit the three, drive to the basket and is a fierce defender.

Emma Kimmel, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, SG, Jr.

She is a lethal three-point shooter. Kimmel averaged 11.3 points per game and knocked down five three-pointers against Farmingdale last year.

Camryn Kleinwaks, Portledge, C, Sr.

She averaged more than five points and five rebounds a game for the PSAA champions last year. The four-year starter is a tough defender and can shoot from beyond the arc.

Annie Kraft, Cold Spring Harbor, G, Sr.

She is a knock-down shooter who averaged 11 points and six rebounds per game last year.

Kylie Kuhn, Deer Park, G, Jr.

She averaged 18.6 points per game, eight rebounds, three assists and six steals per game last season. Kuhn has committed to play lacrosse at Siena.

Amanda Leary, Carle Place, G, Jr.

The dynamic guard poured in 29 points in the Long Island Class B title game. She averaged 13.8 points, eight rebounds and seven assists per game last season.

Caitlin Leary, Carle Place, G, Fr.

She averaged seven points, five rebounds and seven assists per game for the Nassau Class B champions and will take on an even larger role this season alongside her two older sisters.

Erin Leary, Carle Place, G/F Sr.

The five-year varsity player averaged 20.1 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four blocks per game last season. She led the Frogs to their sixth straight Nassau Class B title and third consecutive Long Island title.

Abbey Loiacono, Smithtown Christian, G, Soph.

She averaged 27 points per game last season as the highest scorer in Suffolk, according to Newsday records. Loiacono scored at least 30 points in eight games.

Maggie Long, South Side, G, Jr.

She transferred to South Side from Holy Trinity, where she averaged 11 points and seven rebounds per game last season.

Emma LoPinto, Manhasset, G, Sr.

She averaged 17.8 points, five steals and six rebounds while reaching the 1,000-point milestone last season. LoPinto is committed to play lacrosse at Florida.

Caitlin Marten, Kellenberg, C, Jr.

Marten averaged eight points per game and led the Firebirds in both rebounds (8.6) and blocks (2.7) last season.

Kaeli McAnally, Islip, G, Jr.

McAnally’s anticipation helps her dominate in both offense and defense. She averaged 18.5 points, three steals and two assists per game last season.

Meghan McAuliffe, St. Dominic, F/G, Sr.

She averaged 14 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, including 26 points against Calhoun, last season.

Madison McCormick, Island Trees, F, Sr.

She averaged 10 points and eight assists and is a tremendous multi-sport athlete for the Bulldogs. McCormick had 20 points against West Hempstead.

Colleen McCullagh, St. Anthony’s, F, Jr.

She’s 6-1 with tremendous speed, which makes her a tough guard for anyone on the floor. McCullagh has a tough post-up game and can knock down threes. She averaged 12.3 points per game last season, including a 24-point performance against St. John the Baptist.

Olivia Medford, Long Island Lutheran, G/F, Sr.

A knock-down shooter from mid-range who is also an elite rebounder and defender. Medford will take on a larger role on offense this year after the departure of some key players.

Madison Misser, Smithtown West, G, Jr.

She averaged 11 points per game while starting every game at point guard last season. She added five assists a game and had 22 points against Centereach.

Delli Mizrahi, Syosset, G, Sr.

She averaged seven points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals per game last season for a 20-win Syosset team. Mizrahi is a great shooter, ball-handler and finisher.

Cameron Montalbano, Bellmore JFK, G, Sr.

The senior needs just 26 more points to reach 1,000. She averaged a double-double with 20.7 points and 11 rebounds per game last season.

Dallysshya Moreno, Baldwin, F, Soph.

The dynamic forward is a shot blocker who is being recruited by Division I programs, according to coach Tom Catapano. She averaged nine points per game, including 18 points and 12 rebounds against Freeport.

Samantha Muller, North Babylon, G, Sr.

She averaged 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists per game last season. Muller is an excellent defender and can play all five positions.

Kyla Nembach, Lynbrook, PG, Jr.

She averaged 11 points and nine assists per game last season. During her freshman year, Nembach hit two game-winning shots.

Rachel Nossen, Bellmore JFK, PG, Sr.

A ferocious rebounder and defender with quick hands and exceptional vision, Nossen averaged 18.3 points and 12 rebounds last season.

Sheila O'Mara, Herricks, PG/SG, Sr.

O’Mara carried the load on an injured Herricks team last year, averaging 11.4 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.2 steals. She is an outstanding defender.

Ashley Pavan, Sachem East, F, Jr.

She can play both with her back to the basket and on the perimeter. Pavan averaged 11.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game last season.

Jessica Peluso, East Islip, F, Jr.

The 5-11 forward averaged 10 points and 12 rebounds, including 16 points and 16 rebounds against Sachem North, last year. She is committed to Colorado for lacrosse.

Victoria Pfeffer, Bethpage, G/F, Soph.

She shot 53% from the field and 83% from the foul line last season and averaged 13 points and 12 rebounds as a freshman.

Emily Plachta, Huntington, G, Jr.

Plachta, who averaged 12 points and 10 rebounds last season, had back-to-back 20-point performances in wins against Copiague and Smithtown West.

Julia Rawlinson, Mepham, G/F, Sr.

The wing player is aggressive in transition and has worked on her outside game. She averaged 11 points and eight rebounds last season.

Raiyah Reid, Newfield, G, Fr.

She averaged 14.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and three steals per game as an eighth-grader. Reid scored 27 points against Huntington.

Jaelyn Rios, Deer Park, F, Sr.

Rios posted 14 double-doubles in 20 games last season. She averaged 10.8 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks per game last season.

Amber Roggendorf, Great Neck South, C, Sr.

She averaged 8.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season. Roggendorf has a strong presence both inside and outside the key.

Olivia Rongo, Westhampton, G/F, Jr.

Rongo averaged eight points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Suffolk Class A champions last year. At 5-11, she plays outstanding defense, rebounds and contributes offensively. She is committed to play lacrosse at James Madison.

Sydney Rosenoff, Long Island Lutheran, G, Sr.

She is a lockdown defender who also can score when needed, including 16 points in a win over Half Hollow Hills East last season. Rosenoff will provide stability in the LuHi backcourt.

Kasi Samuda, Holy Trinity, G/F, Soph.

She can play and defend any position and has excellent ball-handling skills. Samuda averaged 13.2 points and 10 rebounds per game last season.

Samantha Shea, Our Lady of Mercy, PG, Jr.

She is a versatile player who can drive to the basketball and shoot threes. She averaged 9.2 points, 3.4 assists, and 2.1 steals last season.

Lindsey Shimborske, Farmingdale, G, Sr.

An outstanding defensive player, she averaged five steals per game last season. Shimborske also contributed six points per game. She is committed to Mercy for lacrosse.

Gia Simbari, Long Beach, G, Sr.

She averaged 11.3 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals, including 17 points against Oceanside last season.

Taydra Simpson, Longwood, G, Jr.

She averaged 13 points, 9.3 rebounds, six assists and four steals per game last season. Simpson is an exceptional defensive player and leader for a Longwood team that reached the Suffolk Class AA finals last year.

Remi Sisselman, Half Hollow Hills East, G/F, Sr.

The Newsday All-Long Island selection averaged 23 points per game and was the leading scorer in Class AA last season. Sisselman will play at Bucknell.

Jasmine Soriano, Long Beach, G, Sr.

She averaged seven points, six assists, four steals and three rebounds last season.

Jenna Stockfeder, Whitman, C, Sr.

She averaged 11 points and 11 rebounds per game last season. Stockfeder is committed to play basketball at Muhlenberg.

Alyssa Studdert, Half Hollow Hills East, G, Jr.

She averaged seven points and eight assists last season. The athletic Studdert is committed to play lacrosse at the University of California, Berkeley.

Jade Stoler, Jericho, G, Sr.

She has been the starting point guard for Jericho since eighth grade and surpassed the 1,000-point mark during her junior season. Stoler knocked down more than 40 three-pointers last season and has led the Jayhawks to the playoffs three times.

Mackenzie Szlosek, Sachem East, G, Sr.

She has superior dribbling skills and can break any press. She is the valedictorian of her class and will play basketball at Gettysburg next year.

Taylor Sylvester, Seaford, G, Sr.

A pass-first point guard, Sylvester also is a dangerous shooter who averages close to 14 points per game.

Madison Taylor, Wantagh, G, Jr.

An excellent defender who is usually matched up against the opponent’s best player. She is committed to Northwestern for lacrosse. She averaged 7.7 points per game last season..

Emily Tierney, Plainedge, F, Sr.

She can play all five positions on the floor and always guards the best player on the other team. Tierney averaged 14 points, 6.4 rebounds and three steals per game last season.

Julia Turano, Sachem North, F, Jr.

She totaled 20 points in an overtime win against Brentwood. Turano prefers to play down low but also can hit outside shots and help spread the floor.

Princia Ulysse, Malverne, G, Jr.

She averaged 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists per game last season. Ulysse serves as a captain for the Mules.

Olivia Vasselman, Commack, G, Sr.

She averaged 8.9 points per game, including 21 points against Riverhead, last season as a lead ballhandler.

Olivia Vergano, West Babylon, F, Sr.

Vergano had 10 double-doubles last season. The talented three-point shooter is committed to play lacrosse at Army.

Allison Veritzan, Island Trees, SG, Sr.

The four-year starter averaged 13 points per game last season and will be one of the Bulldogs' primary ball handlers. She also is an excellent on-ball defender.

Emma Von Essen, Long Island Lutheran, G, Jr.

The junior has great court vision and is a consistent shooter. She averaged six assists per game for a LuHi team that went 22-1 last season.

Amanda Watson, St. John the Baptist, G, Sr.

She led St. John the Baptist to a 25-1 season as a junior. The point guard can take a defender off the bounce, shoot the three and handle pressure.

Riley Weiss, Hewlett, G, Soph.

An all-around player who can shoot and find open teammates, Weiss averaged 28 points per game, according to coach Anthony Scro. Riley has D-I offers, including Mississippi, Pepperdine, Brown and Penn.

Tyasia Williams, Uniondale, G, Jr.

She averaged 12.9 points, six rebounds, and four assists per game last season and is drawing interest from both DI and DII schools.

Taneece Wooden, Freeport, F, Soph.

She averaged 15 points, nine rebounds, and four steals per game last season. Wooden can hit the three, but she’s also dangerous driving to the basket.

Sophia Yearwood, Northport, G/F, Jr.

Yearwood plays phenomenal defense and is a knock-down three-point shooter. She averaged 10.7 points, four assists and three steals per game last season for the Suffolk Class AA champions.

With Julia Elbaba, Peter Kersich and Jordan Lauterbach