Newsday's annual look at the top 100 girls basketball players on Long Island for this season, listed alphabetically.

Stefania Abruscato, Hauppauge, 5-7, G, Jr.

The three-year varsity player averaged 10 points, five rebounds and four assists per game last season. She is also one of the top softball players in her class and is verbally committed to play at Missouri.

Olivia Agunzo, Division, 5-7, G, Jr.

The quick guard with a strong outside shot averaged 17 points per game last season. She is receiving Division I and Division II interest, according to her coach.

Brianna Amenta, Oceanside, 5-4, G, Soph.

She has great range and court vision as the leader of Oceanside's offense. It’s already her third varsity season as she is already generating plenty of college interest, according to her coach.

Meghan Andersen, Our Lady of Mercy, 6-1, C, Jr.

The Fordham commit averaged 19 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.4 blocks and three steals per game for the CHSAA champions last season. She also shot 43.1% from beyond the arc.

Gabby Andreacchi, Glenn, 5-7, F/G, Sr.

She averaged 15.4 points per game last season, in part due to a strong outside shot.

Rose Azmoudeh, Half Hollow Hills East, 5-9, G, Soph.

She will be one of the leading playmakers for Hills East this year after averaging three points per game last season.

Taryn Barbot, St. Mary’s, 5-9, G, Jr.

She can make plays for herself and her teammates. She had 20 points in a win over Sacred Heart last season, and forms a dangerous backcourt combo with her twin sister, Taylor. She is generating Division I interest, according to her coach

Taylor Barbot, St. Mary’s, 5-7, G, Jr.

The pass-first point guard has the ability to finish at the rim when she finds a lane. She averaged 11.2 points per game last season while consistently being guarded by the opponent’s top defender. She is generating Division I interest, according to her coach.

Bridget Basile, South Side, 5-6, G, Sr.

She led the team in scoring last season, averaging 14 points per game. She also has the versatility to play and defend other positions.

Sophia Bica, Northport, 5-8, G, Sr.

The four-year varsity guard averaged 10 points, six assists and four steals per game last season.

Alisa Blalock, St. Mary’s, 5-6, G, Sr.

The standout guard is generating Division I interest, according to her coach, with the ability to score from anywhere on the court. She had 21 points, including four three-pointers, in a win over Holy Trinity last season.

Emma Blloshmi, West Babylon, 5-4, G, Sr.

The athletic guard averaged 9.2 points per game for her 9-0 team last season. She is committed to play lacrosse at Ohio State.

Kylie Budke, Mt. Sinai, 5-5. G, Sr.

The athletic guard averaged 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists last season as Mt. Sinai won all five games she played in. She is committed to play lacrosse at Stony Brook.

Renee Burden, Carle Place, 6-foot, G/F, Sr.

The three-year varsity player can play any position on the floor. She averaged eight points, eight rebounds, and three steals per game last season.

Casey Campo, Mt. Sinai, 5-9, G, Sr.

The Molloy commit averaged 24.9 points per game last season.

Jaxie Cestone, Kings Park 5-8, G/F, Jr.

The tough, tenacious combo guard/forward averaged 15.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game last season.

Emma Cheslock, Floral Park, 5-10, F, Sr.

The four-year varsity player is a strong rebounder and averaged 7.9 points per game last season for Floral Park, which finished 6-2.

Kylee Colbert, North Shore, 5-9, SF, Jr.

The athletic forward is one of the toughest defenders in the area. She is committed to play lacrosse at Boston College as one of the top recruits in her class.

Alexa Cirabisi, Massapequa, 5-5, G, Jr.

She has an innate ability to attack the basket and is the team’s lead pressure defender. She averaged 11 points, five rebounds and three assists per game last season.

Paris Clark, Long Island Lutheran, 5-9, G, Sr.

The 2019-20 Newsday Long Island Player of the Year averaged 17.7 points, six rebounds, four assists and 3.5 steals per game as a sophomore. The standout defender is receiving high Division I interest, according to her coach.

Ella Clifford, St. John the Baptist, 5-7, G/F, Sr.

The four-year varsity player averaged 10 points and eight rebounds per game last season. She can shoot from the outside and guard any position on the floor.

Ava Darvassy, St. Anthony’s, 6-foot, F, Soph.

She will become one of the focal points in the Friars’ offense after a season-ending injury to standout Colleen McCullagh. Darvassy averaged 4.3 points per game last season, including seven points and 14 rebounds against St. John the Baptist.

Caylee DeMeo, Carey, G, 5-6, Jr.

She averaged 14.4 points per game last season, including 19 points against Bellmore JFK and Elmont.

Natalie DeMeo, Port Washington, 5-8, G, Jr.

She averaged 25 points per game last season, and is committed to play lacrosse at Hofstra.

Adrine Demirciyan, Greenport/Southold, 5-6, G, Sr.

The East Stroudsburg commit averaged 17.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and seven assists per game last season. She has 941 points, 567 rebounds and 496 assists in her varsity career and is a strong defender.

Lacey Downey, West Babylon, 5-3, G, Jr.

She averaged 13 points in an All-Long Island year last season as West Babylon finished 9-0. A standout lacrosse and field hockey player, she is one of the top athletes on Long Island.

Loraine Felismé, Babylon, 5-5, G, Sr.

The five-year starter and pass-first point guard averaged nine points, three rebounds, four assists and 6.3 steals per game last season. She has a great defensive IQ.

Carly George, Manhasset, 6-foot, F, Sr.

The Susquehanna commit averaged 10 points and 12 rebounds per game last season.

Mary Ellen Gilchriest, Kings Park, 5-9, PG, Jr.

She has great court vision and awareness to make plays for herself and her teammates. She averaged seven points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game last season for Kings Park, which finished 7-1.

Julia Greek, Ward Melville, 5-6, G, Jr.

The four-year varsity player averaged 16 points per game last season and is one of the top three-point shooters on Long Island.

Kelly Griffin, Lindenhurst, 5-10, PG, Sr.

The playmaking guard averaged 19 points per game last season, including 31 points in a win over Copiague.

Morgan Griffin, North Shore, 5-8, PG, Sr.

The skilled, athletic point guard averaged 21 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals per game last season.

Lilah Grubman, Syosset, 5-11, G, Sr.

The Yale commit averaged 9.4 points per game last season, including 20 points in a victory over Massapequa, for Syosset, which finished 5-0 last season. Grubman averaged 13.3 points in a 20-1 season as a sophomore.

Hailey Guerrero, Mepham, 5-7, G, Sr.

She averaged 11 points per game last season, including scoring 17 points against MacArthur. The athletic guard is committed to play softball at Stony Brook.

Brianna Guglielmo, Smithtown West, 5-8, F, Sr.

She is never afraid to attack the basket and create contact, including a game where she had 28 points -- including 10 on foul shots -- and 15 rebounds against Commack last season. She averaged 14.6 points and 11 rebounds per game last season.

Erin Harkins, Floral Park, 5-7, G, Sr.

The five-year varsity player is a strong shooter and playmaker for Floral Park. She was a second-team All-Long Island selection as a sophomore and averaged 13.3 points per game last season.

Hailey Hnis, MacArthur, 5-7, G, Sr.

She averaged 11.1 points per game last season and is committed to play soccer at Albany.

Lindsay Hogan, Locust Valley, 6-foot, G, Sr.

The All-Long Island selection averaged 24.4 points per game last season, including 30 three-pointers, for a team that finished 8-0. Hogan added seven rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. The New Haven commit also set a school record last season with 40 points in a victory over Island Trees, while adding 11 assists and 12 steals.

Iris Hoffman, Whitman, 5-3, G, Soph.

She is ready to emerge as the go-to player for the Wildcats in her third varsity season. She averaged four points per game last season.

Jamie Horodecki, Seaford, 5-8, F, Sr.

The four-year starter averaged 11 points and nine rebounds per game last season. She is a strong defender and rebounder with good three-point range. She has averaged 12.1 points per game over three varsity seasons.

Shannon Hughes, Bethpage, 5-10, G, Sr.

She averaged 13.1 points per game last season, with the ability to score inside and from beyond the arc.

Lola Idir, Port Jefferson, 5-9, G, Jr.

She averaged 16.5 points per game, including 19 points in a victory over Greenport/Southold in the Suffolk IV championship game last season. She also averaged six rebounds and five assists per game.

Olivia Jones, Brentwood, 5-8, G, 8th

She is set to have an immediate impact for Brentwood after scoring 13 points in the Alzheimer's All-Star Basketball Classic before the season.

Emma Kelly, Oyster Bay, 5-5, G, Jr.

The four-year varsity player averaged 14.8 points per game last season and can score from inside and outside. She is also a tough defender.

Emma Kimmel, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, 5-8, G, Sr.

The four-year varsity player is one of the top shooters on Long Island. She averaged 11.3 points per game as a sophomore.

Kate Koval, Long Island Lutheran, 6-5, F/C, Soph.

Koval uses her height to play well with her back to the basket, but also possesses a strong three-point shot.

Kylie Kuhn, Deer Park, 5-6, G, Sr.

The five-year varsity starter averaged 23 points, seven rebounds and six steals per game last season as an All-Long Island second team selection.

Amanda Leary, Carle Place, 5-8, G, Sr.

The five-year varsity player averaged 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists per game last season and has been a key piece for a Frogs team that has won the last three Long Island titles.

Caitlin Leary, Carle Place, 5-8, G, Soph.

The dynamic and versatile guard averaged 12 points, six rebounds and eight assists per game last year during an 8-0 campaign.

Avery Leiderman, Roslyn, 5-7, G, Jr.

She averaged 11.8 points per game last season, including 23 points on seven three-pointers against Valley Stream North.

GraceAnn Leonard, Shoreham-Wading River, 5-7, G, Jr.

The quick, athletic guard averaged 19.8 points per game last season. She is committed to play lacrosse at North Carolina.

Abbey Loiacono, Smithtown Christian, 5-5, G, Jr.

The five-year starter averaged 24 points per game last season.

Maggie Long, South Side, 5-10, G, Sr.

She can play and defend all five positions as she presents matchup nightmares for opponents. Long averaged 13 points per game last season.

Melanie Lowe, Syosset, 6-2, F, Jr.

She averaged 11.3 points per game last season, including 22 points in a win over Hempstead, in a 5-0 campaign.

Jamie Maroof, Bellmore JFK, 5-6, SG, Sr.

The four-year varsity player averaged 12 points per game last season and has a knack for making the big shot with the game on the line. She is very dangerous from beyond the arc.

Caitlin Marten, Kellenberg, 6-foot, F, Sr.

An imposing presence, she averaged 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks per game last season. She is committed to play at East Stroudsburg.

Kaeli McAnally, Islip, 5-6, G, Sr.

The second-team All-Long Island selection averaged 20 points per game last season, including 37 in a victory over Sayville and 32 in a win over Miller Place. She is one of the top outside shooters on Long Island, sinking 28 three-pointers last season.

Molly McCarthy, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, 5-7, G, Sr.

The Westhampton transfer averaged 7.4 points per game last season.

Madison Misser, Smithtown West, 5-7, G, Sr.

The floor general can set up herself and teammates with ease. She averaged 10 points, five rebounds and four assists per game as a sophomore and 16 points, six rebounds and six assists per game last season.

Dallysshya Moreno, Baldwin, 6-foot, F, Jr.

Possessing great size and versatility, she averaged 12 points and 10 rebounds per game last season in a 6-0 campaign.

Emma Morris, Center Moriches, 5-8, G/F, Jr.

She averaged 15.3 points per game last season and can score from inside and outside.

Kaitlyn Mounts, Hampton Bays, 5-10, F, Sr.

She averaged nine points, 10 rebounds and two blocks per game last season with her size and athleticism. She controls the paint with great strength, footwork, and complimentary moves around the basket, which includes a mid-range jump shot.

Tara Murray, St. Mary’s, 5-10, G, Jr.

The athletic guard is generating Division I and Division II interest, according to her coach, and will play a major role for St. Mary’s this season.

Briana Neary, Massapequa, 5-7, G, Soph.

She is a defensive specialist, averaging five steals per game last season, and also shot 43 percent from beyond the arc. Neary averaged 10 points, four rebounds and three assists last season.

Kyla Nembach, Lynbrook, 5-6, PG, Sr.

The four-year starter is a strong shooter and all-around point guard. She averaged 11.9 points per game last season.

Junie Nosile, Huntington, 6-5, F, Jr.

She averaged 9.5 points and 15 rebounds per game last season as an imposing force in the paint.

Paris Nosworthy, Baldwin, 5-8, F, Sr.

The four-year varsity player averaged nine points and six rebounds per game last season in a 6-0 campaign. She is a tough defender and strong scorer at the basket.

Riley O’Hagan, East Rockaway, 5-7, G, Sr.

She averaged 10.6 points per game last season and leads East Rockaway from Class C to Class B.

Ashley Pavan, Sachem East, 5-10, F, Sr.

The four-year varsity player averaged 14 points and nine rebounds per game last season. She is a versatile player, with strong ball handling and shooting on the perimeter and the ability to play with her back to the basket. She will play at St. John Fisher next year.

Jessica Peluso, East Islip, 5-11, F, Sr.

The physical presence averaged 14 points and 13 rebounds per game last season. She is committed to play lacrosse at Colorado.

Emily Plachta, Huntington, 5-10, G/F, Sr.

The versatile athlete averaged 16.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game last season.

Raiyah Reid, Newfield, 5-2, G, Soph.

She averaged 13 points and five rebounds per game last season, dominating on the outside by showing her strength to break down the middle of the defense and drive to the basket.

Abigail Rolfe, Port Jefferson, 5-11, F, Sr.

She averaged 12.8 points per game last season, including 14 points in a victory over Greenport/Southold in the Suffolk IV championship game. She also averaged 11 rebounds per game.

Adrianna Romo-Leroux, Centereach, 5-5, G, Sr.

The five-year starter has a good handle at point guard with the ability to drive the lane and play strong defense. She averaged 10.8 points per game last season and is generating college interest, according to her coach.

Olivia Rongo, Westhampton, 5-11, G/F, Sr.

She averaged 12.3 points as well as playing lockdown defense last season. The athletic combo guard/forward is committed to play lacrosse at James Madison.

Kasi Samuda, Holy Trinity, 6-1, G/F, Jr.

The second-team All-Long Island selection had some of her best games against the better teams last season, with 28 points and 14 rebounds against St. Anthony’s and 22 points and 15 rebounds against St. Mary’s. She averaged 17.7 points per game last season and can play and defend any position.

Katrina Samuda, Holy Trinity, 6-3, F, Sr.

She is a strong, physical presence inside with great athleticism to challenge and alter shots.

Rae Sawyer, Elmont, 5-7, G, Sr.

The four-year varsity player is an outstanding defender with quick feet and can create for herself and others off the dribble. She can score from all areas on the floor. She averaged 14 points, five assists and three steals per game last season.

Samantha Shea, Our Lady of Mercy, 5-4, PG, Sr.

The playmaking point guard averaged 12 points per game last season and was the MVP of the CHSAA championship game. She is committed to play at Stevens College.

Sara Simonetti, East Islip, 5-5, G, Jr.

She averaged 17 points and three steals per game last season with one of the best three-point shots on Long Island.

Katelyn Simpson, Baldwin, 5-10, G, Jr.

The four-year varsity guard averaged seven points and four assists per game last season for a 6-0 Bruins team. She is a long, athletic presence on the court with a strong basketball IQ.

Taydra Simpson, Longwood, 5-9, G, Sr.

She averaged 18.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists and five steals in an All-Long Island campaign last season, leading Longwood to the Division I title. The five-year varsity player is generating Division I interest, according to her coach.

Megan Spina, Newfield, 5-9, G, Sr.

She averaged 10 points and 10 rebounds per game with the height and skillset to play down low despite being a natural point guard.

Alyssa Studdert, Half Hollow Hills East, 5-3, G, Sr.

She averaged 10.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, eight assists and three steals per game last season and will take on a larger offensive role this season.

Kerry Svraka, Plainedge, 5-7, G, Sr.

She averaged 17.1 points per game, including making 25 three-pointers, over seven games last season while also being one of the team’s top defenders.

Madison Taylor, Southampton, 5-3, G, Sr.

She averaged 10.3 points per game as a sophomore and the playmaking guard continues to improve every season.

Madison Taylor, Wantagh, 5-7, G, Sr.

The four-year varsity player and three-year starter averaged 11 points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals per game last season. She is a strong, athletic guard who is also a tough defender.

Payton Tini, Locust Valley, 5-8, G, Jr.

The athletic guard averaged 20 points, six assists and five steals per game last season. She is committed to play lacrosse at Rutgers.

Zatiannah Townsend, Brentwood, 5-7, G, Sr.

She averaged 6.5 points, five rebounds and two steals per game last season and is ready to elevate her game.

Julia Turano, Sachem North, 5-11, F, Sr.

The strong post player can also step outside and hit jumpers consistently. The four-year varsity starter averaged 12 points and seven rebounds per game last season.

Princia Ulysse, Malverne, 5-8, G, Sr.

The six-year varsity player averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists per game last season.

Emma Von Essen, Long Island Lutheran, 5-9, G, Sr.

The three-year starter runs the LuHi offense as she can set up her teammates as well as find her own shot. The Hofstra commit averaged nine points and 10 assists per game last season.

Abby Walters, Mineola, 5-9, PG, Sr.

She averaged 20 points, eight rebounds and three steals per game last season.

Riley Weiss, Hewlett, 5-10, G, Jr.

The All-Long Island selection averaged 40.8 points in fives games this season, which has never been done in Long Island history. She also averaged five assists and five rebounds. She’s an all-around versatile player and shooter who can do everything on the court. Weiss has scored 1,434 points in her career so far.

Meghan White, St. John the Baptist, 5-5, PG, Sr.

The four-year varsity player runs the floor and is constantly matched up against opposing top guards. She averaged 12.5 points, eight rebounds and five steals per game last season. She is a standout athlete who is committed to play soccer at Bucknell.

Molly Williams, Hewlett, 5-10, C, Sr.

She averaged nine points and 10 rebounds per game last season as a strong, physical inside prensense.

Tyasia Williams, Uniondale, 5-3, G, Sr.

She averaged 13 points, four assists and three steals per game last season.

Brianna Winkler, West Babylon, 5-4, F, Sr.

She averaged 7.2 points per game in a 9-0 campaign last season, including 15 points in a championship victory over Half Hollow Hills East.

Taneece Wooden, Freeport, 5-11, G/F, Jr.

The versatile guard/forward combo averaged nine points, eight rebounds and three steals per game last season.

Sophia Yearwood, Northport, 5-11, G/F, Sr.

The four-year varsity player averaged 12 points, six rebounds and three assists per game last season. She is committed to play at Molloy.