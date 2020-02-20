When Julia Wilkinson rolled her left ankle a minute into Wantagh’s matchup against Bethpage on Jan. 28, the Warriors weren’t sure how long they would be without their star guard.

The senior missed the remainder of that contest and the ensuing five games to end the season. Wantagh lost four of its last six and limped into the playoffs with a 14-5 record.

“It was devastating,” Wilkinson said. “It hurt sitting on the sideline and watching them. I think we have great leadership on this team, on and off the court, and I wanted to be a part of that.”

On Thursday afternoon, Wilkinson got that chance, returning to home court for her first game in three weeks.

With the under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and the game tied at 52, Morgan Flaherty forced a turnover and the Warriors came the other way. Wilkinson got the ball on the right wing and buried a three-pointer to give No. 6 Wantagh a three-point lead in its 61-55 win over No. 11 Great Neck South in the second round of the Nassau Class A girls basketball playoffs.

“We simulate these types of moments in practice,” said Wilkinson, who returned to practice earlier in the week. “I wanted to take the shot. I was open and I thought, that’s my spot that’s my shot.”

Wilkinson finished with 16 points, Flaherty led all scorers with 23 and Jenna Kaufmann had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Lauren Goldberg added nine points and 16 rebounds.

The Warriors grabbed four offensive rebounds in the last minute, and Wilkinson, Goldberg and Kaufmann combined to knock down six free throws in that span to secure the win.

Wantagh (15-5) will face the winner of No. 3 Manhasset/No. 14 Seaford on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.

Wantagh closed the first quarter on a 11-3 run to take a 15-7 lead. Great Neck South (15-6) had an answer to open the second, as coach Tom Umstatter turned to junior Noa Fisher off the bench.

Fisher (13 points) began the quarter with two three-pointers and totaled nine of her team’s 18 points in the second to give the Rebels a 25-23 lead at the half.

“We went through some adversity, especially in that second quarter,” Flaherty said. “We had to push through and finish our shots.”

Flaherty did just that in the third quarter and scored 14 of her team’s 20 points to put Wantagh back ahead 43-39 after the third.

The Rebels were led by Valerie Deligiannis’18 points.

“Before the opening tip I was standing there and it felt like new life, it’s the playoffs, there were butterflies and there was a big crowd,” Wilkinson said. “It was the best feeling to be out there again with the girls.”