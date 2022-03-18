TODAY'S PAPER
SportsHigh SchoolGirls Basketball

Class A state semifinals: West Babylon vs. Averill Park

West Babylon lost, 56-36, to Averill Park in the state Class A semifinals in girls basketball on March 18, 2022.

Averill Park's Tatiana Tune (23) and West Babylon's
Credit: Newsday/Hans Pennink

Averill Park's Tatiana Tune (23) and West Babylon's Lacey Downey (10) chase a loose ball during the state Class A semifinal basketball game on March 18, 2022, in Troy, N.Y.

Averill Park's Arianna Verardi, left, defends against West
Credit: Newsday/Hans Pennink

Averill Park's Arianna Verardi, left, defends against West Babylon's Lacey Downey during the state Class A semifinal basketball game on March 18, 2022, in Troy, N.Y.

West Babylon's Brianna Winkler (11) moves the ball
Credit: Newsday/Hans Pennink

West Babylon's Brianna Winkler (11) moves the ball against Averill Park's Arianna Verardi (10) during the state Class A semifinal basketball game on March 18, 2022, in Troy, N.Y.

West Babylon's Brianna Winkler (11) moves the ball
Credit: Hans Pennink

West Babylon's Brianna Winkler (11) moves the ball against Averill Park during the state Class A semifinal basketball game on March 18, 2022, in Troy, N.Y.

Averill Park's Amelia Wood ,left, defends against West
Credit: Newsday/Hans Pennink

Averill Park's Amelia Wood ,left, defends against West Babylon's Lissette Cordero during the state Class A semifinal basketball game on March 18, 2022, in Troy, N.Y.

West Babylon's Lacey Downey (10) moves the ball
Credit: Hans Pennink

West Babylon's Lacey Downey (10) moves the ball against Averill Park's Michelina Lombardi (5) during the state Class A semifinal basketball game on March 18, 2022, in Troy, N.Y.

West Babylon players react to a 56-34 loss
Credit: Newsday/Hans Pennink

West Babylon players react to a 56-34 loss to Averill Park during the state Class A semifinal basketball game on March 18, 2022, in Troy, N.Y.

