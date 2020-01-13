TODAY'S PAPER
WesthamptonÕs Isabelle Smith drives to the basket against
SportsHigh SchoolGirls Basketball

Westhampton vs. Glenn

Belle Smith scored her 1,500th career point in Westhampton's girls basketball game against host Glenn on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

