Suffolk Class A final: Westhampton vs. West Babylon
Westhampton defeated West Babylon, 38-26, in the Suffolk Class A girls basketball final at St. Joseph's College on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
MORE PHOTOS
Photos: Suffolk Class B/C girls basketball final Photos: Brentwood vs. Deer Park in the Suffolk Class AA semis Photos: Northport vs. Commack in the Suffolk Class AA semis Photos: Portledge vs. Poly Prep in the NYSAIS Class B final Photos: Ward Melville vs. Northport in the Suffolk girls basketball Class AA semifinals Photos: Hills East vs. Longwood in the Suffolk girls basketball Class AA semifinals Photos: Wantagh vs. Jericho in the Nassau boys basketball Class A quarterfinal Photos: Amityville vs. Kings Park in the Suffolk boys basketball Class A final Photos: Friends Academy vs. Elmont in the Nassau boys basketball Class A quarterfinal Photos: Center Moriches vs. Southold in the Suffolk Class BCD final Photos: Academy Charter vs. Malverne in the Nassau boys basketball Class B final Photos: Sayville vs. West Babylon in a Suffolk girls basketball Class A semifinal Photos: Port Jefferson vs. Mattituck in the Suffolk girls basketball Class B final Photos: Carle Place vs. Friends Academy in the Nassau girls basketball Class B final Photos: Hauppauge vs. Westhampton in the Suffolk girls basketball Class A semifinal Photos: South Side vs. Mepham in the Nassau Class A quarterfinals Photos: Ward Melville vs. Brentwood in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals: Central Islip vs. Deer Park photos
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.