It didn’t take long for Jenna Stockfeder to show off her diverse skill set on Saturday.

The senior had a dominant performance Saturday as the Whitman girls basketball team defeated Ward Melville, 54-34, in a Suffolk Conference I semifinal.

"We were definitely hoping for a big game from Jenna," Whitman coach Dan Trebour said. "She finished, she rebounded, she did a bit of everything. We knew Ward Melville was a fast and physical team but they aren’t very tall so we just had a great size mismatch with Jenna."

Stockfeder led Whitman with 23 points, scoring on an array of post moves and putbacks. She controlled the defensive boards and when Ward Melville threw multiple defenders at her she was able to create opportunities for her teammates.

"My teammates are so good at communicating with me to let me know when the double teams are coming," Stockfeder said. "It allows me to kick it out easier and then they make the shots."

On Whitman’s first possession Stockfeder posted up and fed a cutting Dana McGowan with a slick bounce pass for a layup. A few possessions later she used a quick spin move to get to the hoop for a basket of her own.

"She’s a very athletic kid who can get up and down the court," Trebour said. "She’s not your stereotypical big player."

Ward Melville was twice able to cut their deficit to seven points with three-pointers early in the second quarter but each time Whitman answered with a three of their own.

Whitman opened the second half with an 11-0 run and after a 15-4 third quarter had taken complete control.

"I think we played a great team game together," Stockfeder said. "We were sound as a team and really locked down on defense and were able to control the game and keep it at our pace."

Ashley Magee scored 11 points for Whitman and Mia Stampfel chipped in with seven.

"Getting this win means a lot," Stockfeder said. "As soon as we heard that the season was going to happen we were all at the track running. We were so excited to get back out there and wanted to get another chance in the playoffs."

Whitman moves on to play Longwood Sunday at noon in the championship game.

"We didn’t graduate anyone from last year’s team so we knew we wanted to get back and compete," Trebour said. "Even when it looked like we might not have a season they were still getting up shots and staying in shape. This is definitely a group that deserves to be playing this weekend."