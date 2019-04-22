How the 2018 Newsday All-Long Island girls lacrosse seniors are doing in college
Given Long Island’s reputation as a lacrosse hotbed, it’s not surprising to see local names pop up in the college boxscores from around the country each week.
Here’s a look at how the seniors on Newsday's 2018 All-Long Island girls lacrosse team are performing at the next level.
First-team members
Cassidy Weeks
Then: Bayport-Blue Point
Now: Boston College
The speedy midfielder appeared in a March 9 game against Northwestern but has yet to leave her mark on the top-ranked Eagles.
Emerson Cabrera
Then: Northport
Now: Florida
She used a medical redshirt after tearing her ACL in the fall.
Erin Tierney
Then: Massapequa
Now: Hofstra
The freshman has started all 16 games for the Pride, recording 18 caused turnovers and 15 ground balls.
Hannah Dorney
Then: Comsewogue
Now: Notre Dame
She’s appeared in all 16 games, starting the last five. She’s contributed 13 goals, five assists and 13 ground balls for one of the most surprising teams in the nation.
Jenn Medjid
Then: Garden City
Now: Boston College
She’s found her way into all 17 games for Boston College, scoring 11 times. She’s been efficient, posting a .688 shooting percentage.
Kate Mulham
Then: Ward Melville
Now: Princeton
She tore her ACL during fall ball but has a bright future with the program.
Krissy Kowalski
Then: Manhasset
Now: Penn
The 2018 Nassau Player of the Year has appeared in seven games, recording 27 saves and a .529 save percentage.
Lauren DiStefano
Then: West Islip
Now: Wagner
The heart and soul of West Islip’s Suffolk Class A championship team, DiStefano has appeared in four games for Wagner and made seven saves.
Meaghan Scutaro
Then: Mount Sinai
Now: Notre Dame
The lockdown defender has played in eight games for the second-ranked defense in the country.
Meaghan Tyrrell
Then: Mount Sinai
Now: Syracuse
The 2018 All-Long Island Player of the Year is one of the key cogs on the attack at Syracuse. She’s started 16 of the 17 games, scoring 31 goals to go with 15 assists. She’s also corralled 22 ground balls. She also scored the winning goals against Florida and Cornell.
Sarah Reznick
Then: Long Beach
Now: Florida
A redshirt after a strong fall season, Reznick’s time should come next season after Haley Hicklen graduates. She’ll challenge Kenzii Kittell, who will be a senior, for playing time.
Sophia DeRosa
Then: Cold Spring Harbor
Now: Brown
She’s started three of Brown’s 13 games, recording 14 goals and five assists. She scored a season-high four goals in a 17-2 win over Sacred Heart.
Second-team members
Shannon Brazier
Then: Ward Melville
Now: Cornell
She drew a start against Stony Brook but has mostly come off the bench. She’s contributed eight goals and four assists.
Cassidy Burns
Then: Plainedge
Now: Manhattan
She’s started 15 of 16 games for the Jaspers with 14 goals and 22 assists. She’s also picked up 29 ground balls.
Shea Garcia
Then: Manhasset
Now: Marquette
A regular starter for the Golden Eagles, Garcia has scored 27 goals after a fantastic postseason for Manhasset last spring.
Jacki Gatti
Then: Massapequa
Now: Hofstra
She came off the bench in the first game but started the next 14. The midfielder has four goals and 13 ground balls.
Camryn Harloff
Then: Mount Sinai
Now: Stony Brook
She had committed to Stony Brook after scoring 52 goals in her senior season with the Mustangs.
Grace Langella
Then: Smithtown West
Now: Hofstra
The attacker started the first two games of the season then came off the bench in her next nine contests, contributing six assists along the way. She’s one of Hofstra’s many talented freshmen.
Maddie Sanchez
Then: Rocky Point
Now: Maryland
She’s appeared in four games but has yet to attempt a shot for the second-ranked Terrapins.
Jess Smith
Then: West Babylon
Now: Hofstra
The Pride’s starting goalie since the first game recorded 154 saves for a .503 save percentage.
Taylyn Stadler
Then: Syosset
Now: Penn
She’s scored 21 goals in 14 starts for the Quakers, helping their standing as one of the top teams in the Ivy League.
Courtney Weeks
Then: Bayport-Blue Point
Now: Boston College
She’s scored two goals in four games for the Eagles, converting on each of her shot attempts.
