Emily Weld has played a number of different positions for Cold Spring Harbor girls lacrosse, and in her final role, she became a dynamic postseason scorer for the Seahawks.

Weld scored 13 goals in the playoffs, including seven in the state tournament, to lead Cold Spring Harbor to the state Class C title and earn Newsday Athlete of the Week honors. The senior scored three goals in a 16-8 semifinal win over Jamesville-DeWitt and four against Honeoye Falls-Lima in the state championship and made the all-tournament team.

“What I love about Emily is that she’s been on this team for four years and she’s played whatever role I’ve asked her to play,” Cold Spring Harbor coach Danielle Castellane said. “In the beginning, we needed someone fast to play defense and get the ball up for us in transition. She was that player. Then we needed a two-player to be in the midfield and she did that for us. This year, we moved her to the offensive end.”

Weld succeeded in that role as well and scored 18 goals in the regular season, but went into another gear in the playoffs.

“The seniors talked about it. Whether we like it or not, this is going to be the last time we’re all playing together,” Weld said. “That hit me hard, and I realized I wanted to make the most of it.”

She did just that and helped key an offense that scored 34 goals in two games in the state tournament, leading the Seahawks to their first state title.

“I’ve been dreaming about that since I was in eighth grade and wasn’t even on the team. It’s obviously just so unreal,” Weld said.

“Something clicked for her and she became dominant,” Castellane said. “Every time she has the ball, we’ve just felt so comfortable. I don’t know if it was the position change, I don’t know if it was because it’s her last year, but she has just been on fire the last couple of weeks.”

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Weld, who will play for Davidson next season, also scored against Mount Sinai in the Long Island championship and had two goals and an assist in the Nassau final against Wantagh.

“It all fell together this year,” she said. “All the ups and downs, all the close games, all the practices, it all finally paid off. I wouldn’t change a thing. This is the best part of high school for me and I’m going to miss it so much.”

Said Castellane: “It’s her last year, and she wanted to make the best of it and to leave something behind for us all to remember. I think every single person will be remembering Emily well next year.”